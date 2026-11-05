Sony brings Stranger Things to something eerily familiar: the original Walkman’s on-ear headphones, 2026 edition

For its new MDR-3R wired headphones, the brand went back to a hand-drawn 1979 design. Then it added USB-C and made a special edition to celebrate Stranger Things’ 10th anniversary.

By Tony Ware

Published

Add Popular Science (opens in a new tab)
A model wearing the new MDR-3R USB-C headphones in the Stranger Things "Upside Down"
Sony

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sony wants you to USB-C its new retro Walkman headphones. The Japanese audio giant changed the game in the ’80s with the ultra-lightweight “H-AIR” MDR-3 headphones that came with the original TPS-L2 portable personal cassette player. Now, more than a decade after the “Star-Lord headphones” introduced a new generation to the magic of the mixtape and the wonder of wired listening, and 10 years since Stranger Things debuted (and eventually featured a curse-breaking cassette), Sony has gone back to the 1979 hand-drawn drawings to revive the MDR-3L2 design for the plug-and-playlist era.

The new MDR-3R USB-C headphones standard blue edition shown with an iPhone on a yellow background

Sony
See It

The new MDR-3R is still lightweight … even lighter weight at 38g instead of 40g … but more of a sonic heavyweight. Thanks to improved magnets, Sony promises more bass expression from the 23mm drivers in this Micro Dynamic Receiver (hence MDR in the name). The headband also offers a wider adjustment range than the first edition. The main change, however, is the cable: it’s now 1.2m instead of 2m and USB-C instead of 3.5mm, so it’s ready to run directly from any compatible smartphone or computer (but not the DAPs now branded as Walkman, which use USB-C solely for power/data). No charging required. The MDr-3R also includes an in-line remote for playback and volume controls, plus a mic for calls.

The new MDR-3R comes with blue and orange interchangeable earpads (shown at the top and bottom of the page), a nod to nostalgia with an extra option for expression. But if you’re in the mood for something … moodier … there is a limited-edition Stranger Things edition with red and black earpads, “Upside Down”- inspired packaging, and a logo along the headband (shown above). Just in time for Nov. 6 “Stranger Things Day,” or anytime you need a personal private space to block out the real world and escape drama … or a demonic trance.

The new MDR-3R USB-C headphones standard orange edition shown with an iPhone on a blue background
Sony

The Sony MDR-3R standard edition launches today and retails for $59.99. The Stranger Things colorway is $79.99 and only available on Sony DTC, Amazon US, and Netflix DTC.

 
2026 Home of the Future header

2026 Popular Science Home of the Future Awards

See it
 
Tony Ware Avatar

Tony Ware

Editor, Gear & Commerce

Tony Ware is the Managing Editor, Gear & Commerce for PopSci.com. He’s been writing about how to make and break music since the mid-’90s when his college newspaper said they already had a film critic but maybe he wanted to look through the free promo CDs. Immediately hooked on outlining intangibles, he’s covered everything audio for countless alt. weeklies, international magazines, websites, and heated bar trivia contests ever since.