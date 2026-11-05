Sony brings Stranger Things to something eerily familiar: the original Walkman’s on-ear headphones, 2026 edition

Sony wants you to USB-C its new retro Walkman headphones. The Japanese audio giant changed the game in the ’80s with the ultra-lightweight “H-AIR” MDR-3 headphones that came with the original TPS-L2 portable personal cassette player. Now, more than a decade after the “Star-Lord headphones” introduced a new generation to the magic of the mixtape and the wonder of wired listening, and 10 years since Stranger Things debuted (and eventually featured a curse-breaking cassette), Sony has gone back to the 1979 hand-drawn drawings to revive the MDR-3L2 design for the plug-and-playlist era.

The new MDR-3R is still lightweight … even lighter weight at 38g instead of 40g … but more of a sonic heavyweight. Thanks to improved magnets, Sony promises more bass expression from the 23mm drivers in this Micro Dynamic Receiver (hence MDR in the name). The headband also offers a wider adjustment range than the first edition. The main change, however, is the cable: it’s now 1.2m instead of 2m and USB-C instead of 3.5mm, so it’s ready to run directly from any compatible smartphone or computer (but not the DAPs now branded as Walkman, which use USB-C solely for power/data). No charging required. The MDr-3R also includes an in-line remote for playback and volume controls, plus a mic for calls.

The new MDR-3R comes with blue and orange interchangeable earpads (shown at the top and bottom of the page), a nod to nostalgia with an extra option for expression. But if you’re in the mood for something … moodier … there is a limited-edition Stranger Things edition with red and black earpads, “Upside Down”- inspired packaging, and a logo along the headband (shown above). Just in time for Nov. 6 “Stranger Things Day,” or anytime you need a personal private space to block out the real world and escape drama … or a demonic trance.

Sony