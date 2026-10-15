Just when you think Sony’s 2026 product parade is over, there’s one more thing for audiophiles to add to their Christmas wishlist. While the first half of the year focused on playback devices (flagship true wireless earbuds, powerful party speakers), and just last week there was a spatial microphone for content capture, now there’s something to bridge the gap: The Walkman. But this isn’t the portable cassette player of the ’80s and ’90s, even though those are so haute right now. No, these Walkmen are digital audio players (DAPs), with optimized signal paths and DSP that make all your streaming services and downloaded music (up to 384 kHz/32-bit PCM) sound extra expressive (and you can even display a cassette tape screensaver or use a “Vinyl Processor,” if you’re analog maxxing).

Kicking off the next-generation refresh, the NW-ZX900 has new premium parts, including an ultra-low-noise LDO regulator and crystal oscillators shared with the higher-end models for stable voltage to the audio block. The chassis is a mix of milled aluminum and press-formed oxygen-free copper (OFC) components. Most obvious is the updated 5″ 1920×1080 TFT color display, offering larger, clearer album art and a responsive way to control the Android 16-based system. As for the audio, with its 20-40,000 Hz frequency response, the 11.2MHz DSD Remastering Engine and S-Master HX digital amp technology, plus a balanced 4.4mm output with 250mW+250mW High Gain Mode (a distinct improvement over the previous, power-capped ZX700), deliver the best sound from your wired headphones or in-ear monitors. And a battery life of up to 40 hours of lower-bitrate MP3 playback, or up to 35 hours with the streaming service apps, ensures you’ll make it through that playlist.

Step up to the 425g NW-WM1AM3, and you get a new low-resistance oxygen-free chassis for stronger grounding, as well as a 5.5″ 1920×1080 Full HD screen. The elevated materials extend to a direct OFC audio power supply, OFC cable at the headphone output, and OFC copper-wound large coil. In addition, there are dual large solid polymer capacitors, Gold vapor-deposited ultra-low phase-noise clocks, 10-layer low-dielectric PCBs, and a higher-performance low-power SoC to run the DSD Remastering Engine, newly developed look-ahead Noise Shaper with Light / Balance / Deep modes, 10-band equalizer, C Phase Linearizer, Dynamic Normalizer, and DSEE Ultimate signal enhancement of whatever you play off the 128GB internal storage, microSD slot, or streaming services. The power-supply architecture, battery figures, and audio processing are shared with the flagship (showcased below), so you get the best balance of performance and value for those flagship wired headphones (but there’s no shame in a little Bluetooth 5.4 LDAC action with the 1000X The ColleXion headphones, or LC3/AAC/aptX Adaptive with another top pick).

As for the cost-no-object NW-WM1ZM3 flagship, it’s all about mechanical construction. This 670g investment gets you a 99.99% (4N) OFC precision-milled main chassis with a precision-machined (not press-formed) OFC rear chassis that uses 99.96% pure OFC with direct gold plating to further enhance ground stability. It’s all held together with low-resistance, direct-coupled gold-plated screws for a lower-resistance mechanical path, plus 4-wire braided KIMBER KABLE is implemented in the balanced output. The promise of this reinforced architecture and isolated circuitry is a wider soundstage, stronger low-frequency presence, and clearer fine detail for a more analog character. In addition, internal storage is doubled to 256GB.

A caveat for all three models: Despite there being a USB-C port, it is not intended to be used as an audio out. Just power and file transfer. Though it can be used as an external DAC for a PC. Listening, however, is done only via the 3.5mm/4.4mm ports or wireless codecs.