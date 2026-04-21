Best Earth Day deals 2026: Anker SOLIX, Merrell, and Patagonia are all on sale right now

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The best thing to buy on Earth Day is nothing. But, the wheels of consumerism continue to churn and there are some good deals to be had. So, if you shop responsibly, you can save some cash. We’ve found some solid sales happening this year, so go check them out and only really buy what you need. The standout individual deal is the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 at $429 (down from $799), but REI has past-season Patagonia up to 71% off, Klean Kanteen is 30% off sitewide, and retailers from Backcountry to Merrell to Cotopaxi are all in. There’s also a good handful of brands doing recycling incentives if you want to trade in old gear while you shop.



Anker’s most popular portable power station packs 1,024Wh of LFP battery and 2,000W AC output into one compact unit. At $429, that’s the best price tracked since last December and one of the lowest prices on a battery this capable from a brand with a solid track record.



Over 200 past-season Patagonia styles at REI are marked down as far as 71% off right now, which is legitimately unusual for a brand that rarely goes on sale. Fleeces, down jackets, base layers, and soft shells are all in the mix. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to buy into Patagonia’s lifetime-guarantee quality, this is about as close to a right moment as you’ll get.

Save 30% off hiking footware and more on Merrell's site Never bother with laces again. Merrell See It



Merrell’s spring sale takes 30% off select styles across its full lineup of trail runners, hiking boots, and casual outdoor shoes through April 29, no code required. That’s a solid window if you’ve been watching the Moab lineup or anything in the Agility Peak or Antora series. Price is marked on the site — just shop and the discount is already applied.

Past-season Patagonia apparel at REI — up to 50% off See It

🌿 REI

REI has real discounts scattered across the site right now that make April a solid time to stock up on outdoor gear. The deepest cut is in the past-season Patagonia section, with more than 200 styles up to 71% off. Select Hydro Flask bottles and tumblers are 25% off, and there are bikes marked down up to 50% if you’ve been looking to ditch gas for pedal power.

🏔️ Backcountry

Backcountry is offering 20% off any single full-priced item sitewide as part of its Earth Week promotion. That covers the full range of outdoor apparel and gear from brands like Patagonia, Arc’teryx, Salomon, Black Diamond, and more. No code required at checkout.

♻️ Out and Back Outdoor

Out and Back sells used and refurbished outdoor gear, which makes it a natural fit for Earth Day. Use promo code EARTHDAY for 20% off your purchase through April 22. Good option if you’re looking for a deal on secondhand packs, skis, tents, or trail shoes.

🥾 Merrell

Merrell is running 30% off select styles sitewide from April 20 through April 29, no promo code required. Price is as marked. That’s a good window to pick up trail runners or hikers if you’ve been waiting for a reason to pull the trigger on a pair.

🚰 LifeStraw

LifeStraw is marking 20% off its water filter pitchers and signature filtration products for Earth Day. If you’ve been looking at the Go series water bottles or the home pitcher, this is one of the better sale prices of the year on a brand that actually donates clean water access for every product purchased.

🎒 Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi is clearing past-season gear at 50% off, which is the kind of discount this brand almost never runs on its own site. Jackets, fleeces, and insulated layers from last season are all in the mix. The brand puts 1% of revenue toward fighting poverty, so the purchase does a bit of double duty.

🧘 prAna

prAna is offering 15% off all full-priced items with code EARTHDAY15 through April 30. prAna uses recycled and organic fabrics across its line of climbing pants, yoga gear, and outdoor apparel, so an Earth Day discount is on-brand. The code works on everything that isn’t already marked down.

🌱 Lowe’s

Lowe’s SpringFest sale runs through April 22 with some of the lowest prices of the season on lawn and garden supplies. Annuals and mulch are both 5 for $10 (just $2 each), and outdoor power equipment is up to $1,000 off if you’re in the market for a cordless mower, trimmer, or blower.

🪑 IKEA

IKEA is running two overlapping Earth Month promotions worth knowing about. IKEA Family members get 50% more store credit than usual when selling back gently used furniture through the Buyback and Resell program, and that bonus runs through May 31. Separately, As-is purchases are 10% off for Family members through April 30. Both require a free IKEA Family membership.

Buyback and Resell program: 50% more store credit for IKEA Family members through May 31 (free membership required)

🛒 Amazon

Amazon’s Earth Day sale runs April 21 to 22, spotlighting products tagged with the Climate Pledge Friendly badge across smart home, personal care, and household categories. The standout deal in the eco-cleaning space is Blueland, up to 30% off on starter kits and refill packs.

🔄 eBay

eBay has two Earth Day promo codes expiring April 22. One covers refurbished tech from Apple, Samsung, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. The other covers clothing, handbags, and accessories. Both codes can be used twice per account.

🍎 Apple

Through May 16, recycle an eligible iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac at any Apple Store and you’ll get 10% off AirPods, Beats headphones, or select Apple accessories at the same time. You can recycle up to five devices and get a separate discount on each. In-store only.

💙 Best Buy

Drop any old PC peripheral or gaming accessory at a Best Buy store for recycling and you’ll walk out with a coupon for 20% off a new Logitech or Logitech G product. Mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, and speakers all qualify for the discount.

📎 Staples

From April 21 to 27, recycling any qualifying electronics at a Staples store earns you 2,000 Easy Rewards points plus a coupon for $10 off a $30 in-store purchase. Staples accepts laptops, monitors, phones, printers, ink and toner cartridges, and batteries year-round, but the bonus points are Earth Week only.

👖 Madewell

Madewell’s denim trade-in deal is worth knowing about: donate any pair of jeans at a Madewell store or by mail and get $20 off a new pair. They’ll take denim in any condition, including ripped or stained, as long as it’s at least 90% cotton. The program runs year-round, but Earth Day is a reasonable excuse to clean out the closet.

🌊 Stasher

Stasher’s annual Earth Day sale is live with 20% off its full line of silicone bags. Stasher bags are dishwasher-safe, microwave-ready, and freezer-friendly, and they come in sizes from snack pouches up to half-gallon standup bags. If you’ve been meaning to phase out single-use plastic bags, this is one of the better prices you’ll find on a premium silicone alternative.