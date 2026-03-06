Longest snake ever measured is over 23.5 feet long

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A snake in southwest Indonesia has shattered the Guinness World Record for the longest serpent ever spotted in the wild. Nicknamed “Ibu Baron” (the Baroness), the giant female reticulated python (Malayopython reticulatus) discovered in late 2025 measures 23-feet-and-8-inches from head to tail—about the same length as a regulation soccer goal. That’s 10 inches longer than the previous record from another female reticulated python from Borneo measured in 1999. That said, onsite herpetologists suspected her length may technically be even longer.

The official world record confirmation took place earlier this year in Maros, an area in the Indonesian province of South Sulawesi. A team of experts including local conservationist Budi Purwanto, snake handler Diaz Nugraha, and photographer Radu Frentiu took the lead on measuring and documenting the reptile. They knew time was of the essence after initially hearing of the reptile’s existence from a mutual acquaintance. Reticulated pythons much shorter than the Baroness are often killed by local residents whenever they are spotted due to the threat they frequently pose to livestock, pets, children, and even some fully grown adults.

Luckily, the newly crowned record holder was still safe and healthy when located by the team. The group confirmed her length with the help of some volunteers, but noted her size may be an understatement. The Baroness was measured while it was fully awake and not under any anesthesia. Snakes are known to lengthen by as much as 10 percent when their muscles are relaxed during sedation, meaning she could be 26 feet long. But because the procedure is inherently risky, the conservationists didn’t want to unnecessarily endanger her.

From there, it was time for a weigh-in. At a whopping 213 pounds, that’s about the same size as a mature giant panda, according to the recent Guinness World Record announcement. There’s also no way the Baroness isn’t sometimes heavier than that, because she hadn’t eaten recently at the time of her weigh-in.

While reticulated pythons aren’t venomous, they are still plenty dangerous. Most of all that weight is thanks to its incredibly strong muscles, which it uses to squeeze and asphyxiate its prey.

Frentiu lays next to the Baroness for a size comparison. Credit: Guinness World Records

“Every coil of muscle is a powerhouse on that snake and it seemed to work individually,” Frentiu said in a statement. “So it’s the power of such a snake that silently impresses you the most, along with its ability to expand when swallowing enormous prey, right up to the size of a cow, which is virtually impossible for most people to comprehend.”

Although they aren’t naturally attracted to highly populated areas, python and other snake encounters are on the rise in places like Indonesia. The populations of typical prey like wild cattle and pigs are declining as habitats are destroyed. Meanwhile, python poaching continues to be a problem.

“Our hope is for pythons and other giant snakes to no longer be seen as vermin, but rather as a symbol of the islands and necessary animals to the ecosystem,” Frentiu added.

The Baroness likely won’t have to worry about any of that now, however. She’s the lengthy new resident on conservationist Purwanto’s estate, along with a number of other snakes rescued from similar situations.