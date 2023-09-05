We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Thanksgiving brings Black Friday deals, but there’s a lesser-known fall shopping holiday that yields equally large savings: Labor Day. This past weekend honors and celebrates the American labor movement and happens to coincide with the biggest mattress sales of the year. Don’t ask us why that’s so—maybe so workers can get a good night’s sleep, as they deserve—but hey, a deal is a deal. However, a mattress isn’t just a mattress, so we scoured the internet for last-minute post-Labor Day mattress deals because a hard day’s work means you should get a great night’s sleep.

Casper’s Element line is perfect for sleepers looking for support and cooling. A layer of AirScape perforated foam helps circulate air so you don’t get too hot at night, and a durable base prevents sinking and sagging for full-body support. This mattress—and every Casper mattress—is made from up to 121 recycled bottles, meaning you can truly rest easy knowing you’re having less impact on the Earth and your joints. Casper mattresses get delivered to your doorstep, so you don’t need to rent a truck to bring home a new mattress. And a 100-night trial and free returns means it won’t be a nightmare to give back if you don’t love it.

You can only advertise a Labor Day sale for so long, so definitely snag a mattress if you missed out on the major deals over the weekend. You’ll have to wait an entire year otherwise.

Here are other Labor Day mattress sales that are still ongoing: