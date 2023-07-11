We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Conveniently, Amazon Prime Day falls during grilling season because that means you can score a deal on a great new cooker to keep the hot dogs and hamburgers rolling until fall. Right now, you can find a deal on Char-Broil’s electric, propane, and flat-top grills, which means you can build yourself a whole outdoor cooking arsenal if you want. These models were already relatively affordable and punch above their retail price tags. So, with the discounts, they’re a truly excellent deal. These are also the lowest prices we have seen on these models all year (with an exception or two). Because they ship with Prime, you’ll also get them to your house for free. That’s a big bonus since it saves you a laborious trip to the local big-box hardware store.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

While enormous grills can be tempting, this cooker offers 450 square inches of cooking space, which is enough for roughly 20 burgers. That’s a sweet spot for most people since it won’t require tons of extra fuel to heat unused space. It’s powered by three 9,000-BTU burners and includes durable cast iron grates, so this thing will have you grilling burgers for many, many Prime Days to come.

Here are more sizzling grill sales