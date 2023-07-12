We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Cooking meat—especially an expensive cut on a special occasion—can feel daunting, especially if you’re not used to working with it. The Meater Block credibly solves this issue entirely. Its four wireless meat probes can track the doneness of your meat and send the data to your phone over WiFi or Bluetooth. It takes into consideration the carryover cooking time too and alerts you when to take it off the grill (or from the oven) so you get perfect results every time. And you can save over $100 now, thanks to a Prime Day deal.

The Meater Block is so appealing because it’s totally easy to use. Stick a probe into the meat you’re cooking, set your preferred temperature, and get to cooking. Setting up the device is similarly simple; either connect it to your home’s Wi-Fi network or connect to the individual probes over Bluetooth. Meater’s individual probes can only support Bluetooth, which is fine but limits your range. WiFi connectivity allows you to walk away from your grill, which is especially helpful for longer cooks like smoked brisket. Meater’s app—available for both iOS and Android—is simple to use, with large text and charts to show how much longer your food has to cook.

I like cooking meat on the grill, and the Meater Block has taken a lot of the guesswork out of when it’s done. I’ve never been good at determining that by feel, and sticking a thermometer into the meat mid-cook always releases some of its juices, which feels like a waste. It doesn’t hurt that the block is also aesthetically pleasing, especially next to a grill, which makes me inclined to grab it more frequently than not. Don’t skip this Prime Day deal if you’ve been too scared to grill for a crowd or shy away from filets or ribeyes for fear of messing them up.

