Say goodbye to tedious drives with this iOS + Android-compatible wireless adapter, now $40 off

Are you planning a road trip soon? This Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-compatible wireless adapter revolutionizes how we integrate our smartphones with our vehicles’ infotainment systems, making every drive more connected, enjoyable, and safer.

Currently on sale for $40 off, this adapter is designed to project essential apps from your smartphone directly onto your car’s dashboard screen. You can access maps, make calls, manage messages, and stream music without needing a physical connection to your phone. The reality is that all of these elements typically rely on a USB cord, but this wireless adapter now allows you to do so wirelessly. It delivers the full functionality of CarPlay and Android Auto without the mess of wires.

The adapter provides a simple solution with an even more straightforward installation. With just a few steps, you’ll be connected to your phone via Bluetooth and communicate with the car’s system over Wi-Fi. This setup not only liberates the USB port but also clears up the clutter that can distract drivers.

Moreover, the adapter is compatible with various streaming services and integrates smoothly with more than 800 built-in systems for vehicle models. This integration is a fantastic achievement for entertainment, allowing drivers and passengers to enjoy diverse audio content effortlessly and with minimal distraction.

Notably, it supports video streaming from select services and already has YouTube and Netflix built-in. Other apps, such as Disney+ or Hulu, are one step away from being installed through the app store. This feature lets you turn your vehicle into a moving entertainment hub, perfect for keeping passengers and kids engaged during commutes or long road trips.

Grab the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wireless Adapter with Streaming Service Support today for $89.99 (reg. $129)

