The best Amazon Prime Day beauty and personal care deals on Crest, Oral-B, and more
De-crust yourself on the cheap with these beauty and personal care deals, part of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
Dentists recommend replacing your toothbrush every three months. From personal experience, we know the toothbrush currently sitting on your bathroom counter is frayed, splayed, busted, and crusted. Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days—ending today—allow you to stock up on toothbrushes that will make your dentist smile the next time you go in for a cleaning.
Note: You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.
Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence $99.99 (Was $199.99)
Oral-B
A tech-filled toothbrush is something you actually need. Artificial intelligence and motion sensors recognize your brushing style and give you personal coaching on brushing better. Hook it up to the Oral-B app to show you where you’ve missed and how long you’ve brushed for—perfect if your definition of two minutes before coffee is a little loose. Gum pressure control stops you from brushing too hard to protect your gums, and six cleaning modes help you get specific with how you would like to clean.
Here are more toothbrushes, hygiene, and beauty deals happening as part of Prime Day 2. It ends today, so snag a new toothbrush before the sale ends.
Oral care deals
- Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush with 3 Replacement Brush Heads, Rose Quartz $227.99 (Was $299.99)
- Oral-B iO Series 8 Electric Toothbrush with 2 Replacement Brush Heads, Violet Ametrine $161.44 (Was $249.99)
- Oral-B iO Series 8 Electric Toothbrush with 2 Replacement Brush Heads and Travel Case, Black Onyx $161.44 (Was $249.99)
- Oral-B Smart Limited Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush, Rose Gold with 2 Brush Heads and Travel Case $79.99 (Was $129.99)
- Oral-B iO Series 5 Limited Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush, Black with 3 Brush Heads and Travel Case $119.99 (Was $219.99)
- Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity, Black Edition $54.99 (Was $99.99)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack) $29.99 (Was $45.99)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 20 Strips (10 Count Pack) $39.99 (Was $69.99)
- Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light and Whitening Pen $37.95 (Was $64.99)
- Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen $17.49 (Was $24.99)
- SmileDirectClub Fast Dissolving Teeth Whitening Strips $14.99 (Was $29.98)
- Virgin Forest 10 Pcs Soft Bristles Bamboo Toothbrush $6.99 (Was $12.99)
Beauty and personal care deals
- Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water $13.29 (Was $18.99)
- Mario Badescu Facial Spray $4.90 (Was $7)
- ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads $44.80 (Was $64)
- Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil $56 (Was $80)
- Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Anti Aging Night Face Oil $74 (Was $105)
- La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face $37.79 (Was $53.99)
- COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence $14.30 (Was $25)
- COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer $13.99 (Was $26)
- R+Co Dart Pomade Stick $16.10 (Was $23)
- LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm $12.60 (Was $18)
- NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit $245 (Was $350)
- NuFACE Mini Starter Kit $154 (Was $220)
- TATCHA The Dewy Skin Cream $16.10 (Was $23)
