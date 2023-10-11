We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Dentists recommend replacing your toothbrush every three months. From personal experience, we know the toothbrush currently sitting on your bathroom counter is frayed, splayed, busted, and crusted. Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days—ending today—allow you to stock up on toothbrushes that will make your dentist smile the next time you go in for a cleaning.

Note: You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.

A tech-filled toothbrush is something you actually need. Artificial intelligence and motion sensors recognize your brushing style and give you personal coaching on brushing better. Hook it up to the Oral-B app to show you where you’ve missed and how long you’ve brushed for—perfect if your definition of two minutes before coffee is a little loose. Gum pressure control stops you from brushing too hard to protect your gums, and six cleaning modes help you get specific with how you would like to clean.

Here are more toothbrushes, hygiene, and beauty deals happening as part of Prime Day 2. It ends today, so snag a new toothbrush before the sale ends.

