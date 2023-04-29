We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Get an ADA-approved AquaSonic toothbrush with eight replacement brush heads now for only $34.97. Order by May 3 to have a practical Mother’s Day gift.

Mother’s Day gifts might be a little tougher to shop for this year if you’ve already given her some of your best ideas. If you still need a gift for mom, consider this electronic toothbrush.

The AquaSonic toothbrush is a practical gift that she could use literally every single day. Through May 14, you can get one for just $34.97 (reg. $59.95)—order by May 3 to get it in time for Mother’s Day.

Invest in dental hygiene

Give mom the gift of cleaner-feeling teeth and possibly fewer trips to the dentist. A Cochrane study found that electric toothbrushes removed over 20 percent more plaque than manual toothbrushes. The AquaSonic is an excellent choice for improved tooth and gum health.

This toothbrush was created with a 40,000 VPM motor to deep clean and attempt to dissolve stains simultaneously. Choose from soft, whiten, massage, and cleaning modes to get an optimal, comfortable brushing experience. Your mom might see a noticeably different smile in as little as a few weeks.

Electric toothbrushes for the win

The AquaSonic toothbrush has been approved by the American Dental Association to be effective in keeping teeth fresh and healthy. They also recommend brushing your teeth twice daily with fluoride toothpaste for great oral health.

The ADA also recommends replacing toothbrushes around every three to four months. With this gift, your mom will also receive eight replacement brush heads. This might last your mom for two and a half years before she has to buy more.

Your purchase also includes a travel case so mom can bring her new toothbrush anywhere. In addition, the AquaSonic toothbrush can hold a charge for up to 30 days, so she can leave the charger back home and stick to her hygiene regime even when she’s on the go.

Give mom a gift she can put to use every single day: Order the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush and Travel Case with 8 Brush Heads now for just $34.97 (reg. $59.95) through May 14 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Place your order by May 3 to receive it in time for Mother’s Day.

Prices subject to change.