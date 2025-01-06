Go the Kindle Scribe e-reader/digital notebook for its lowest price ever during Amazon’s winter sale

This full-featured e-reader comes with a premium stylus that allows you to use it like a digital notebook. It even feels like real paper.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 9 Hours Ago

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Kindle Scribe lends itself well to a ton of New Years resolutions. Maybe you’re trying to journal or stay organized. Or perhaps you’re trying to read more on an e-reader instead of scrolling through Tik Tik videos for three hours every night. Amazon’s write-able Kindle can help with all of them and it’s cheaper than ever right now. It typically sells for $449, but it’s $364 right now, which is roughly a 20 percent discount. This is the version with the redesigned and vastly superior screen, so you won’t have to worry about a new model coming along in a month and inspiring buyer’s remorse.

New Amazon Kindle Scribe (64 GB) $364 (was $449)

Amazon Kindle Scribe on-sale during Amazon's Winter Sale

Amazon

This is the Kindle you can write on. It has a 10.2-inch glare-free display that literally feels like paper as you write on it with the included Premium Pen (Amazon’s fancy name for its stylus). The hardware works just like a typical Kindle when you want to read a book, but it also allows you to take notes. Once you go into the drawing and writing-specific apps, you can keep searchable digital notes for later reference. The digital notebook offers lines, grids, or plain sheets, so it’s just like having an endless stationary store at your fingertips. 

This is a great option for people who are getting into bullet journaling or any other kind of productivity tracking. 

 

Win the Holidays with PopSci's Gift Guides

Shopping for, well, anyone? The PopSci team’s holiday gift recommendations mean you’ll never need to buy another last-minute gift card.

SEE GIFT GUIDES
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.