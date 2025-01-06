Go the Kindle Scribe e-reader/digital notebook for its lowest price ever during Amazon’s winter sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Kindle Scribe lends itself well to a ton of New Years resolutions. Maybe you’re trying to journal or stay organized. Or perhaps you’re trying to read more on an e-reader instead of scrolling through Tik Tik videos for three hours every night. Amazon’s write-able Kindle can help with all of them and it’s cheaper than ever right now. It typically sells for $449, but it’s $364 right now, which is roughly a 20 percent discount. This is the version with the redesigned and vastly superior screen, so you won’t have to worry about a new model coming along in a month and inspiring buyer’s remorse.

This is the Kindle you can write on. It has a 10.2-inch glare-free display that literally feels like paper as you write on it with the included Premium Pen (Amazon’s fancy name for its stylus). The hardware works just like a typical Kindle when you want to read a book, but it also allows you to take notes. Once you go into the drawing and writing-specific apps, you can keep searchable digital notes for later reference. The digital notebook offers lines, grids, or plain sheets, so it’s just like having an endless stationary store at your fingertips.

This is a great option for people who are getting into bullet journaling or any other kind of productivity tracking.