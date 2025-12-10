Wolfbox dropped the prices on its auto accessories by up to 30%: Save on dash cams, jump starters, and more

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
You don’t want to wait until you have an accident or an emergency to buy the right gear for your car. Wolfbox makes a wide variety auto accessories, including dash cam mirrors, tire inflators, and even air blowers to clean the surfaces in your interior. Right now, just about everything Wolfbox offers is on-sale up to 30 percent off through the company’s site. They all make amazing gifts. Imagine you give someone a present that saves them in an emergency. Even Santa can’t provide that kind of magic.
Editor’s picks
WOLFBOX Megavolt 24Air 4-in-1 Jump Starter with Air Compressor & Tire Inflator $139 (was $185)See It
This 4-in-1 unit combines a portable jump starter, tire inflator, and power bank into one glovebox-friendly package. Pairing it with a dash cam gives you both incident footage and a way to get rolling again if a dead battery or low tire tries to derail your trip.
WOLFBOX G900Pro 12MP WiFi Touch Screen Smart Rear View Mirror Dash Cam $294(was $419)See It
This mirror-style dash cam adds a wide touchscreen over your existing rearview mirror and gives you high-resolution front and rear coverage in a single, OEM-style package. It is the most broadly appealing option here for everyday drivers who want a clean install, easy controls, and app-friendly sharing.
WOLFBOX G900 TriPro Bumper Version 3-Channel Rearview Mirror Dash Cam $293 (was $418)See It
The TriPro Bumper Version takes things further with three-channel recording, adding a dedicated bumper-mounted camera to the usual front and rear views. It is ideal for drivers who park on crowded streets or spend a lot of time in busy traffic and want more complete coverage around the vehicle.
All WOLFBOX deals
- WOLFBOX G900 TriPro Cabin Version 3-Channel Rearview Mirror Dash Cam $338 (was $419)
- WOLFBOX G840S Mirror Dash Cam $141(was $188)
- WOLFBOX Megavolt 24 Jump Starter $133.50 (was $178)
- WOLFBOX MF200 Compressed Air Duster (Swappable Battery Cartridge) $135
