Wolfbox dropped the prices on its auto accessories by up to 30%: Save on dash cams, jump starters, and more

You don’t want to wait until you have an accident or an emergency to buy the right gear for your car. Wolfbox makes a wide variety auto accessories, including dash cam mirrors, tire inflators, and even air blowers to clean the surfaces in your interior. Right now, just about everything Wolfbox offers is on-sale up to 30 percent off through the company’s site. They all make amazing gifts. Imagine you give someone a present that saves them in an emergency. Even Santa can’t provide that kind of magic.

This 4-in-1 unit combines a portable jump starter, tire inflator, and power bank into one glovebox-friendly package. Pairing it with a dash cam gives you both incident footage and a way to get rolling again if a dead battery or low tire tries to derail your trip.

This mirror-style dash cam adds a wide touchscreen over your existing rearview mirror and gives you high-resolution front and rear coverage in a single, OEM-style package. It is the most broadly appealing option here for everyday drivers who want a clean install, easy controls, and app-friendly sharing.

The TriPro Bumper Version takes things further with three-channel recording, adding a dedicated bumper-mounted camera to the usual front and rear views. It is ideal for drivers who park on crowded streets or spend a lot of time in busy traffic and want more complete coverage around the vehicle.

