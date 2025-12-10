Wolfbox dropped the prices on its auto accessories by up to 30%: Save on dash cams, jump starters, and more

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Wolfbox car accessories
Equip your car with the gear that matters. Wolfbox

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You don’t want to wait until you have an accident or an emergency to buy the right gear for your car. Wolfbox makes a wide variety auto accessories, including dash cam mirrors, tire inflators, and even air blowers to clean the surfaces in your interior. Right now, just about everything Wolfbox offers is on-sale up to 30 percent off through the company’s site. They all make amazing gifts. Imagine you give someone a present that saves them in an emergency. Even Santa can’t provide that kind of magic.

Editor’s picks

WOLFBOX Megavolt 24Air 4-in-1 Jump Starter with Air Compressor & Tire Inflator $139 (was $185)

Wolfbox 4-in-1 charger and inflator
Don’t wait for an emergency to buy one.

Wolfbox
See It

This 4-in-1 unit combines a portable jump starter, tire inflator, and power bank into one glovebox-friendly package. Pairing it with a dash cam gives you both incident footage and a way to get rolling again if a dead battery or low tire tries to derail your trip.

WOLFBOX G900Pro 12MP WiFi Touch Screen Smart Rear View Mirror Dash Cam $294(was $419)

Wolfbox G900Pro 12-megapixel WiFi touchscreen rear view mirror dash cam
It helps if you drive somewhere with a great view.

Wolfbox
See It

This mirror-style dash cam adds a wide touchscreen over your existing rearview mirror and gives you high-resolution front and rear coverage in a single, OEM-style package. It is the most broadly appealing option here for everyday drivers who want a clean install, easy controls, and app-friendly sharing.

WOLFBOX G900 TriPro Bumper Version 3-Channel Rearview Mirror Dash Cam $293 (was $418)

Wolfbox G900 TriPro Bumper 3-Channel Rearview Mirror
The touchscreen function makes it simple to navigate.

Wolfbox
See It

The TriPro Bumper Version takes things further with three-channel recording, adding a dedicated bumper-mounted camera to the usual front and rear views. It is ideal for drivers who park on crowded streets or spend a lot of time in busy traffic and want more complete coverage around the vehicle.

All WOLFBOX deals

 
Outdoor gift guide content widget

2025 PopSci Outdoor Gift Guide

Shop now
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.