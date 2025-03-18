📺 Stream Popular Science free on your smart TV »

Samsung is offering enhanced trade-in deals up to $1,000 toward new S25 smartphones, Galaxy tablets, and earbuds

Even if you have an old iPhone X hanging around from 2017, Samsung will give you some cash for it toward a new device.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 51 Minutes Ago

Springtime is all about renewal and rebirth. New flowers are popping up. Baseball is getting underway. The re-emerging sun is allowing us to experience at least some small amount of joy after a winter full of oppressive cold and darkness. It’s also a great time to get a new phone (like the new Galaxy S25 Ultra) or pretty much any other personal gadget. Right now, Samsung is offering solid trade-in deals toward new devices. You can get up to $1,000, but it’s more likely you’ll get a couple hundred bucks, even if you’re trading in a older broken phone. If you have old electronics sitting around, now is the time to swap them for something good.

Galaxy S25 Ultra (Up to $900 off with trade-in)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra phone on a plain background on sale with trade-in

Samsung

This is Samsung’s latest and greatest device. It offers a massive 6.9-inch screen, an advanced three-camera array, and all the built-in AI features you could possibly want. You can opt for 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB of storage, depending on how much onboard space you really need. 

Samsung will give you up to $1,000 for a traded-in device, but typical savings look to be more like a few hundred, which is still a solid deal. For instance, the deal offers $180 for a used iPhone 12, which is about the same as you’d get if you sold it on eBay, and you don’t have to worry about definitely getting ripped off. 

This trade-in program does make me wonder what Samsung is doing with all those phones that get traded in. Maybe they take turns sitting on top of a giant pile of phones like a mythical dragon sitting atop a mountain of treasure. They actually probably recycle them, but the dragon thing would be fun. 

More Samsung devices eligible for enhanced trade-in rates

 

