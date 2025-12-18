The practical gift guide: 34 boring-but-useful presents anyone would love

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We wish every gift could be a blockbuster. Everyone wants an iPad or a dirt bike under the tree. But, that’s not realistic. Here in the real world, practical devices often make the best gifts. These are the unsung gifts that make life better without all the fanfare. And, even though it’s late in the gift-buying process, you can still get most of these in time to go under the tree.

The Workspace Upgrades

Reducing friction in your daily workflow.

Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse Logitech See It

A favorite among editors and developers, this mouse features an electromagnetic “MagSpeed” scroll wheel. It allows users to toggle between a precise ratchet feel and a silent free-spin mode that can scroll through long documents or spreadsheets in seconds.

Native Union Belt Cable Duo Native Union See It

Instead of carrying two separate cables, this braided cord features a sliding head that swaps between USB-C and Lightning connectors. It covers most mobile device charging needs in a single, durable package.

Keychron V1 Mechanical Keyboard Keychron See It

For those interested in mechanical keyboards, the V1 offers enthusiast-level features—like hot-swappable switches and open-source software compatibility—without the high custom markup. It’s a solid, reliable typing platform that is easy to customize later.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner Kit Whoosh! See It

This is a gentle, odorless cleaner often used in retail environments to keep displays spotless. Unlike standard glass cleaners, it is formulated to remove fingerprints and oils without stripping the sensitive oleophobic coating found on modern touchscreens.

Twelve South AirFly Pro Twelve South See It

This dongle plugs into any standard 3.5mm headphone jack—like those on treadmills or airplane seats—and transmits the audio to your Bluetooth headphones. It allows you to use your preferred noise-canceling earbuds with older entertainment systems.

UGREEN Revodok USB-C Hub Ugreen See It

As laptops have become thinner, many have lost essential ports. This hub adds HDMI, USB-A, and SD card readers back to your setup while effectively managing heat, a common issue with cheaper dongles.

Orbitkey Nest V2 OrbitKey See It

This hardshell case organizes small tech accessories like memory cards and cables. The lid features a built-in wireless charger, allowing it to double as a phone rest while you work.

Elecom Relacon Handheld Trackball Eleco See It

This handheld trackball mouse is operated with a thumb while holding it in the air, similar to a remote control. It is particularly useful for controlling a media PC from the couch or for browsing without being tethered to a desk surface.

Anker Prime 67W GaN Wall Charger Anker See It

This compact charger uses Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to manage heat and power more efficiently than standard silicon chargers. It features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, allowing it to charge a laptop and phone simultaneously from a block smaller than a deck of cards.

The Biological Upgrades

Tools for better sleep, recovery, and hygiene.

Loop Quiet 2 Earplugs Loop See It

These reusable silicone earplugs are designed to reduce noise by roughly 24 decibels rather than blocking it entirely. They are useful for dampening background noise for focus or sleep and come with multiple tip sizes for a secure fit.

Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet Tushy See It

This mechanical bidet attachment installs on most standard toilets in about ten minutes. It uses water pressure from your existing line to provide a cleaner experience and significantly reduces reliance on toilet paper.

Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner CarbonKlean See It

Using a shirt tail to clean glasses often just smears oils across the lens. This tool uses two carbon-impregnated pads to lift grease and fingerprints off the glass, similar to the cleaning technology used for camera lenses.

Hero Mighty Patch Surface

These hydrocolloid strips are designed to absorb fluid from blemishes and cover them to prevent picking. It is a simple, effective method for speeding up the healing process overnight.

O'Keeffe's Working Hands Cream O’Keefs See It

This high-glycerin cream creates a barrier on the skin to retain moisture. It is particularly effective for preventing cracked skin during cold weather or for those who frequently wash their hands.

The Culinary Lab

Precision instruments for the kitchen.

Fellow Carter Move Mug

Many stainless steel travel mugs impart a metallic taste to coffee. The Carter features a ceramic interior coating to preserve the flavor of the drink, along with a thin, tapered lip that mimics a wine glass.

Microplane Premium Classic Zester Amazon See It

The photo-etched blades on a Microplane are sharper than typical stamped metal graters. This allows for zesting citrus or grating hard cheese into a fine fluff without tearing the ingredients.

OXO Good Grips Precision Scale Oxo See It

This scale offers a faster refresh rate than many standard kitchen scales and measures down to 0.1-gram increments. This level of precision is helpful for pour-over coffee brewing or baking recipes where exact ratios matter.

Gir "Ultimate" Spatula GIR See It

Molded from a single piece of silicone around a fiberglass core, this spatula is heat-resistant to 550°F. The unibody design means there are no crevices for food to get stuck in, making it easy to clean.

These cellulose-cotton blend cloths can absorb significantly more liquid than paper towels. They stiffen when dry but soften when wet, and they can be washed in a dishwasher or washing machine for repeated use.

The Infrastructure Upgrades

Tools for maintenance and organization.

Knipex Cobra XS Pliers Knipex See It

Despite being only 4 inches long, these German-made pliers feature a self-locking mechanism that grips pipes and nuts securely. They offer surprising utility for their size, making them a good addition to a small tool kit.

Wera Kraftform Kompakt 25 Wera See It

This driver features a handle that stores six common bits and a retractable bayonet blade that can be removed for use in a power drill. It consolidates multiple screwdrivers into one ergonomic tool.

Peak Design Packing Cubes Peak Design See It

These packing cubes use a compression zipper to reduce the volume of clothes, helping to save space in a suitcase. They are made from durable, self-healing nylon and help keep travel gear organized.

Baggu Standard Reusable Bag Baggu

Made from ripstop nylon, this bag is strong enough to hold heavy groceries but folds down into a flat, 5-inch pouch. It’s a reliable backup bag that is easy to keep in a pocket or glovebox.

Nite Ize Gear Ties Nite Ize See It

These reusable rubber twist ties have a strong wire core that holds its shape. They are more durable than zip ties and are excellent for wrapping power cords or attaching gear to backpacks.

Heroclip Hybrid Carabiner HeroClip See It

This carabiner features a rotating hook that nests into the clip when not in use. It allows you to hang a backpack or bag from a table edge or tree branch, keeping it off the ground.

Wurkkos FC11 Flashlight Wurkkos See It

This flashlight uses a High CRI (Color Rendering Index) LED, which renders colors more accurately than standard cool-white LEDs. It is USB-C rechargeable and features a magnetic tail cap for hands-free use.

iFixit Mako Driver Kit iFixit See It

This kit includes 64 bits designed to fit the specialized screws found in modern electronics, such as smartphones and game consoles. It provides the necessary tools for battery replacements and other common repairs.

Yamazaki Home Magnetic Organizer Yamazaki See It

This steel rack attaches securely to magnetic surfaces like the side of a fridge or washing machine. It provides a simple way to add storage for spices or cleaning tools without drilling holes.

The “Buy It For Life” Upgrades

Items built for longevity.

Darn Tough Micro Crew Cushion Socks Darn Tough See It

Knitted in Vermont from a Merino wool blend, these socks are known for their durability. The company backs them with an unconditional lifetime guarantee—if they wear out, you can return them for a replacement pair.

ExOfficio Give-N-Go 2.0 Boxer Briefs ExOfficio See It

These boxer briefs are made from a breathable mesh fabric that resists odors and dries quickly. They are popular for travel because they can be washed in a sink and will be dry and ready to wear by the next morning.

Mechanix Wear FastFit Gloves Mechanix See It

Originally designed for automotive work, these gloves provide a good balance of hand protection and dexterity. The elastic cuff makes them easy to slip on and off for quick tasks in the cold or yard.

Rotring 600 Mechanical Pencil rOtring See It

This drafting pencil features an all-brass body and a knurled grip, giving it a substantial, balanced feel. It is a precise, durable writing instrument designed to last for years.

Leatherman Bond Leatherman See It

The Bond is a modern update to the original Leatherman design. It features 14 locking tools and rounded handles for a comfortable grip. Notably, it does not have a locking knife blade, making it legal to carry in many jurisdictions where locking blades are restricted.

Zippo 12-Hour Hand Warmer Zippo See It

This metal hand warmer uses a catalytic burner to generate flameless heat for up to 12 hours on a single fill of lighter fluid. It provides consistent warmth in cold conditions where disposable chemical warmers might struggle.