We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

While many cloud-based storage bundles can cost you an arm and a leg, Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage offers an affordable plan offering 10TB of storage with a robust backup solution. It’s now on sale for only $89.99.

Priding itself in working at high-velocity speeds, Prism Drive provides lifetime access for freeing space from your iPhone, tablet, or laptop and keeping your files all in one place. With a generous 10TB of cloud storage, unlimited shared traffic, and zero-knowledge encryption, you can upload various file types such as MP4s, JPEGs, PPT files, and more from any device.

Now, lifetime access to 10TB of Prism Drive cloud storage is on sale for just $89.99 (reg. $2,490), the best price you’ll find on the web.

The platform’s crucial security system aligns with privacy laws, providing the utmost reassurance regarding safety, scalability, and integration. Prism Drive’s strict adherence ensures that all your files are encrypted in storage, transit, and use. Moreover, everything is stored in a secure location for added convenience and peace of mind.

An intuitive drag-and-drop interface makes it easy to manage, sort, locate, and preview files from any web browser, iOS device, or Android device without hassle. High-speed transfers and secure backup space give you plenty of leeway to easily manage and share files with team members, friends, or family. A 30-day trash history recovery feature also helps you feel at ease in case you accidentally delete documents you decide to keep after all.

Boasting a 4.5 out of 5-star rating, Prism Drive is quickly gaining traction as a reliable storage solution. One verified buyer raved that Prism Drive is a “Really good product. Much better than Dropbox or any other storage app that I have used for the past few years.”

Stop worrying about running out of storage on your devices and losing your documents and assets. Store all your content, whether those are important files, precious photos, or videos, in one reliable space with this affordable solution.

Grab a lifetime subscription to Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage now for just $89.99 (reg. $2,490). You won’t find a better price than this anywhere else online.

Prices subject to change.