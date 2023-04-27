We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Every spring, you might struggle to find a great Mother’s Day gift. But, once you do find one, sometimes it’s just too far out of your budget. This year, you could go the practical, affordable route and get something she can use almost daily.

The Lavisha cashmere shawl can be worn with just about any outfit. It’s warm for chilly days, but also lightweight enough that it could be worn year-round. Order one for only $14.99 (reg. $99.95) by May 3 to get it in time for Mother’s Day. This price drop only lasts through May 12.

An accessory for any occasion

This shawl could be a great addition to your mom’s wardrobe. It comes in 17 different colors, including black, baby pink, wine red, and indigo blue, so you can pick which hue you think she’d wear the most. You may have to get her more than one if you can’t decide on one color.

Constructed out of a warm, elegant cashmere wool blend, this shawl can provide just the right amount of warmth. Wool can be both an insulating material and breathable fabric, making this a versatile piece to wear just about anywhere. It could complete a Mother’s Day brunch outfit or make for an extra cozy movie night.

The shawl measures six feet in length with a soft fringe at each end. There is plenty of material to wrap around shoulders or arms to bundle up.

Make your mom extra happy this year

A poll conducted by Minted found that more Americans were excited about gift-giving than receiving. You don’t have to give big or expensive items to make someone happy.

Though your budget could be tight this year, you can still get your mom a lovely, stylish, and highly functional Mother’s Day gift.

Gift your mom a Lavisha Cashmere Shawl, now just $14.99 (reg. $99.95) through May 12 at 11:59 p.m. PST. No coupon is needed to snatch this price drop. Order before May 3 if you want to have it by Mother’s Day.

Prices subject to change.