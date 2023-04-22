We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Looking for a new hobby or preparing to travel abroad? Learn a new language with a discounted lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone, now only $161.64 with code VACATION15.

If you have ambitions to explore the world far beyond your comfort zone, communication skills are essential. However, the prospect of learning a new language, even just the basics, can be overwhelming unless you have the right resources to promote a consistent continued education.

For a limited time, a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone is on sale for $189.99 (reg. $299), and you can score an additional discount when you enter VACATION15 at checkout to get this language-learning software for only $161.64. You’ll have to act fast, though, as this deal only lasts through April 23 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Overcome language barriers, one lesson at a time, with the Rosetta Stone experience, which has produced results for nearly three decades. The Wall Street Journal describes the service as “maybe the next best thing to living in a country,” and Rosetta Stone even earned PC Magazine’s Editor’s Choice Award for Best Language-Learning Software for five consecutive years.

Choose from 25 different language-learning paths and discover genuine progress with help from an advanced approach that features speech-recognition technology. Unlike in-person language courses, you aren’t limited to a place and time for Rosetta Stone’s lessons, and you can always revisit past lessons for a refresher.

Among over two dozen languages, you’ll find Chinese, Greek, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Korean, Japanese, Russian, and Spanish, among others. Access Rosetta Stone via desktop or remotely on smartphones and tablets.

Rosetta Stone carries a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating on our store from verified users. It’s a great way to maximize any international trip, allowing you to navigate situations such as making a purchase, ordering a meal, or asking for directions.

Whether you want to empower yourself for confident future travels or aim to expand your professional reach internationally, Rosetta Stone is here to help you achieve your language learning goals.

Grab a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone now for just $161.64 when you use code VACATION15. This deal ends April 23 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Prices subject to change.