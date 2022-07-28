Despite the ubiquity of streaming platforms, radio, the original electronic form of media, remains supreme. Nielsen notes that radio reaches more Americans compared to any other platform, reaching 92 percent of adults every week.

While many of us tend to listen more to music on the radio than tune into the news, handheld radios are still considered essential, especially when it comes to emergencies. Red Cross recommends having at least one radio in your emergency preparedness kit so you can have continuous access to weather reports. It may be old-school tech, but radio travels significantly faster than an LTE broadcast, making it ever-reliable.

If it’s been a hot minute since you’ve owned a radio, consider the Eton Elite Traveler Radio and Custom Leather Carry Cover. Named an Amazon’s Choice product at 4.1 out of 5 stars, you can get it on sale for less than Amazon pricing.

With this radio, you can tune in to your favorite AM, FM, long-wave, or shortwave bands with manual and digital tuning. It’s designed to let you listen to the latest news on every radio wavelength with an easy station setup. You can opt for manual, auto, by memory, or auto-tuning storage, and no matter how you tune in, you’ll see your selected station in high-contrast, bright orange on the built-in LCD display. Thanks to the internal antenna for AM stations, simply rotate the radio to get the best reception. Meanwhile, the telescoping antenna allows for enhanced FM and SW reception.

The radio also packs a bunch of nifty features you’ll find useful as you go out and about. There are local and world time settings, radio and buzzer alarm clock settings, sleep timer, and snooze light. In short, it keeps you in time wherever you may be.

It’s powered by four AA batteries, but you can also plug a 6V AC adaptor into the DC jack. It also has a radio data system for FM, allowing you to view the station’s call letters, style of music, song title, artist, and more.

Usually retailing for $99.99, you can snap up the Eton Elite Traveler Radio and Custom Leather Carry Cover on sale for only $49.99. That’s nearly $10 less than the current Amazon pricing.

