Bring the power of technology outdoors with these $99.99 infrared binoculars. At all hours of the night, you can use them to view nature and snap photos in HD.

A 2019 Outdoor Foundation study reports that about half of the US does not partake in outdoor recreation activities at all. No matter what side of that report you’re on, you might be planning to dedicate more time outside this year. Something that could level up that experience are these high-quality binoculars.

The Mini Dual Tube Digital Night Vision binoculars can help you see up to 300 meters away and take HD photos, even in the dark. Get yourself a pair for just $99.99 (reg. $159.99).

Enjoy the great outdoors in HD

Improve your vision while hunting, fishing, birdwatching, exploring, and camping at all hours of the day. Charge up the built-in rechargeable lithium battery that lasts up to five hours with infrared on and up to ten hours with it off. Slip it into your pocket or bag after use—it measures around four inches and weighs under half a pound.

Adjust your view with color, black and white, luminous green, or infrared color effects. The 850nm infrared illuminator allows you to see in fully dark or dim ambient light. Observe anything and everything around you, no matter the time of day.

Zoom in on your subject with 10x optical magnification on the 2.4-inch screen. Snap photos and videos in 1080p. Document buck sightings, owls, and so much more. All of your captures will be stored on the included 32GB memory card.

Fully appreciate nature

With your purchase, you also receive an instruction manual, storage bag, and cleaning cloth to properly care for and protect your binoculars.

Bring these binoculars with you on all of your outdoor adventures to enjoy the sights and capture memories. The great outdoors may become your favorite place to spend time after experiencing the magic of nature in full HD.

Enhance your adventures with the Mini Dual Tube Digital Night Vision Binoculars for only $99.99 (reg. $159.99).

