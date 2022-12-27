We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We’re nearing the end of holiday travel and, hopefully, you’re either safely back in your apartment after fighting with Southwest Airlines or you’re splayed out on your parents’ couch until after the New Year. It’s the perfect time to recharge—and this Anker power station deal on Amazon is a great way to make sure your devices never run out of juice while you do.

When you’re deep in decompression you don’t want to have to find an outlet. And, once you’re finally heading home, it’s even worse. Sure, most modes of transport have outlets on them. But we said “most” and not “all” for a reason, and most of them don’t work. The Anker Power Bank Powerhouse 90—down 35% to $129.99—packs 24,000 milliamp hours of power for your cellphone, laptop, tablet, handheld console, and e-reader. If you need some numbers: it can charge a 2020 MacBook Air 1.5 times, a DJI Mavic Mini 3-4 times, and an iPhone 13 4-5 times. You can even use the 45W USB-C port to fully charge a 2020 MacBook Air in just over 2 hours. That’s a lot of energy to keep yourself occupied for cross-country travel.

In case you need to entertain yourself—or your family—with a movie and video game night, snag the Anker NEBULA Cosmos Laser 1080P Projector, which turns any blank wall into a movie theater-worthy screen. It’s 41% off, down to $999.99 from $1,699.99.

However, this deal will disappear just like the pilot after you’ve spent 3.5 hours sitting on the tarmac, so make sure to snag it fast.

Here are some other Anker deals to keep you occupied and online: