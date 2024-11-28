🛍️ Black Friday deals are popping! We have you covered with the best sales. 🛍️

This Theragun percussion massager is the best Black Friday purchase I’ve ever made

Almost every model in the Theragun family is on-sale. Plus, you can get massaging sleep goggles. Seriously.

By Stan Horaczek

Updated 2 Hours Ago

A Theragun held in a hand in front of plants
Stan Horaczek

I’ve been sitting in this chair sifting through Black Friday deals for roughly two weeks. Two things have kept me going: The unending desire to bring you the best possible Black Friday deals and my Theragun percussion massager. These handy devices jiggle and jostle your muscles to increase circulation and encourage recovery. There are several versions of the Theragun on deep discount right now, so you can pick how deep you want to dive into the percussion massager game. It’ll immediately become part of your daily routine and your favorite piece of fitness gear.

We recommend the Sense and the Relief here, but you can really step up your game like I did and get the Theragun Pro for just $249 right now direct from the company. That’s literally half-off the normal $499 retail price.

Update: It’s after Thanksgiving dinner and I’m using it right now. It’s awesome.

TheraGun Sense Percussion Massager $199 (was $299)

Theragun Sense on a plain background on-sale for Black Friday

Therabody

This is a serious piece of recovery equipment. The trainer at my gym uses the same one on his clients every day and it feels fantastic before and after an hour of brutal exercise. It comes with four different attachments and operates at five speeds. I personally really enjoy the app-controlled routines that come pre-programmed. There’s a circulation routine that really helps me fall asleep. The whole process takes a little getting used to, but the app provides a nice guide through the process. I love this thing and I might buy a backup during this sale because I don’t want to be without mine if it gets lost or stolen. You could also upgrade to the Pro version for $250.

TheraGun Relief Handheld Percussion Massage Gun $119 (was $149)

Blue Theragun Relief on a plain background

Therabody

This is a more basic model that doesn’t connect to an app. Despite its lack of smarts, it still operates like a high-end piece of equipment. It offers three speeds and three attachments, so you can customize your massage to your specific needs. Sometimes you need a super-targeted and intense release. Other times you just want some calm percussion to increase circulation. This one does it all without all the complicated bells and whistles. Plus, it comes in three colors.

