Whipping up chef-quality meals isn’t just a matter of getting the right ingredients, especially when you’re baking. There’s chemistry involved in processes like bread rising and caramelization, and the tools you use can greatly impact your final product. If you’re looking to avoid non-stick coatings made with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) or the imprecise nature of manually greasing a pan, silicone baking sheets or mats are a great alternative. In addition to preventing pastries, candies, breads, and more from sticking to your pan and leaving hard-to-clean residue, they can help ensure your food heats evenly. These quality baking mat suggestions and tips will help you decide what equipment works best for your favorite desserts, and maybe even inspire you to try out new tasty recipes.

Easy cleaning. One of the benefits of silicone baking sheets is that they withstand heat and water, including the inside of your dishwasher. Generally, silicone sheets are safe to pop in the dishwasher, but you can also check to see if boiling is a safe method for removing any smells or flavors your baking sheets may have absorbed from the foods you cook. This can keep your sheets clean and taste-neutral for years to come.

One of the benefits of silicone baking sheets is that they withstand heat and water, including the inside of your dishwasher. Generally, silicone sheets are safe to pop in the dishwasher, but you can also check to see if boiling is a safe method for removing any smells or flavors your baking sheets may have absorbed from the foods you cook. This can keep your sheets clean and taste-neutral for years to come. Temperature range. While silicone baking sheets are designed to withstand the scorching heat of your oven, they can only hold up to a certain temperature. Before popping your roasted vegetables or baked goods into the oven, make sure to check the product description and see what the max temperature is for your baking sheets—the last thing we want is warped or melted materials.

While silicone baking sheets are designed to withstand the scorching heat of your oven, they can only hold up to a certain temperature. Before popping your roasted vegetables or baked goods into the oven, make sure to check the product description and see what the max temperature is for your baking sheets—the last thing we want is warped or melted materials. Guides. In addition to different shapes and sizes, silicone baking mats can be imprinted with pattern guides. These can be extremely helpful for spooning out the right amount of dough to keep cookies the same size, or for rolling pie dough to the exact proportions of your pie tin to minimize handling. Just be sure to check the safe temperature range and care instructions of each mat before purchasing.

Our Picks for the Best Silicone Baking Sheets on Amazon

Top pick: OXO Good Grips Silicone Baking Mat

Everyday Excellence This durable 11.5-inch x 16.5-inch sheet conveniently fits half-pans and is ideal for making sweets or roasting veggies, rolls up easily for storage, and is dishwasher-safe.

OXO BUY NOW

Gourmet pick This pro-level French pick with an attractive orange border fits a half-sheet pan and features thirteen marked circles for a baker’s dozen of precise macarons or ginger snaps.

Silpat BUY NOW

Great for adventurous chefs From a dough-prep work surface marked with size guides to multipurpose pan liners, this colorful variety bundle helps produce cookies to tarts delectable accuracy.

Kitzini BUY NOW

Oven-Safe This option comes with three baking trays that make for easy cooking and cleaning, with no oil, spray, or parchment paper needed.

Amazon Basics BUY NOW

Popular Science is here to help you choose among the most popular products on Amazon, and hidden gems our experts think are worth checking out.