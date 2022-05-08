If you think about it, web hosting is just like your home on the internet. You either rent or buy one to house your website, whether it’s for professional or recreational purposes. Without a web host, your page is practically “homeless” and would cease to exist. You would need a reputable hosting service to store, secure, and maintain one or more of your websites.

Users typically pay “rent” or a certain fee to enjoy hosting services, and while many people do this, the costs still bloat over time. The most practical option is to purchase a hosting plan that saves you from having to pay recurring costs, and lucky for you, DoRoyal is currently offering a lifetime subscription for a limited time. Just pay once, and you can host forever.

DoRoyal has been providing users with world-class website hosting services for over a decade now. Rated 4.2 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot, it delivers all the tools you’ll need to create and maintain a successful website. The lifetime plan lets you host as many websites, subdomains, and email accounts as you wish and comes with over 300 easy to install scripts from WordPress and Drupal to MyBB and MediaWiki, and more. Each account features 3GB of disk space and 100GB of monthly bandwidth, allowing you to store all the necessary files you need. Plus, it promises 99.99-percent uptime, but if, for some reason, your website fails to stay up 99.9 percent of the time, you’ll be provided with some form of an account credit.

If you happen to be already hosting your website elsewhere, DoRoyal also has the tools to help you migrate your existing website over free of charge, so long as your current provider uses cPanel. You simply have to contact their migrations department after purchasing a plan, and they’ll get your existing website moved over at no additional cost.

The DoRoyal Eternal Kingdom Lifetime Website Hosting normally costs $300, but you can get it on sale for only $49.

Prices subject to change.