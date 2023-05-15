We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
It’s DIY season, so it’s time to fill out your tool kit or replace those old hand-me-downs you’ve used since Seinfeld was airing new episodes. Right now, Amazon has a heap of DeWalt power tools on deep discount, including some truly essential bits of kit like extra batteries, reciprocating saws, and drivers.
DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact $99 (Was $179)
Just about every project can benefit from a strong, reliable drill/driver, and this DeWalt one is only $99 at the moment. It relies on DeWalt’s flexible 20V Max battery system and comes with both a charger and a carry bag. The compact batteries are $40 by themselves, and this package includes two of them, so it’s like you’re paying $20 for the actual tool and bag. Plus, buying it at Amazon means you won’t get suckered into buying a $3 sports drink at the checkout of the big-box hardware store like you would if you went in person.
More Dewalt deals
Maybe you don’t need a drill. That’s OK. There are plenty of other Dewalt tools on sale at Amazon right now. Here are some of the standouts:
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Battery, 5 Ah, 2-Pack $149 (was $249)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Jobsite Fan $88 (was $169)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger $159 (was $239)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Orbital Sander $95 (was $179)
- DEWALT Right Angle Attachment $19 (was $46)
- DEWALT 20V Max XR Oscillating Multi-Tool $118 (was $179)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Blower $108 (was $169)
- DEWALT 20V MAX* XR Reciprocating Saw, Compact $159 (was $219)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw $109 (was $159)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Circular Saw $117 (was $159)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Bluetooth Speaker $91 (was $139)