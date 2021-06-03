Running is a seriously good way to work out. Not only will running burn calories, but it can bring about a meditative calm that only you serious runners truly understand. As you cross mile after mile, you’ll be in the zone and feel an amazing rush of endorphins. The only thing that can be a bummer is the post-run burn, when your legs are sore and you’ve put some serious wear and tear on your feet. To prevent this, you need to look at getting a pair of good running shoes that will give you loads of support and prevent injury. The best running shoes for women will let you run farther and faster than you previously could. It might sound too good to be true, but a great shoe design really can deliver results.

Why you shouldn’t run without running shoes?

You may be thinking, “Why do I even need to buy a special pair of comfortable running shoes? Can’t I just pop on my old pair of sneakers and get going?” Sure you can, but you will almost certainly regret it. Arch and ankle support are crucial to avoiding serious running injuries—most walking or casual sneakers just aren’t up to snuff when it comes to giving runners support. Added cushions, heel support, and breathable materials will make your runs more enjoyable while ensuring you stay safe. For the competitor in you, here’s how to pick the best running shoes for women.

Things to consider when picking out the best running shoes for women

When choosing the best running shoes for women, there are a few things to consider. For starters, are you looking to do short bursts or long marathon style runs? Do you want a good running shoe that can double up for other types of training, or are you simply looking for one just dedicated to running? Are your feet particularly wide or narrow, or do you have a high or low arch?

Use our guide to help you narrow down the options and get the best running shoes for you. You’ll be able to hit the ground running and be well on your way to the finish line.

Best road running shoes for women: New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker

The chunkier foam heel on these New Balance sneakers makes them ideal for pounding the pavements. Regular road runners need maximum support against a flat, hard surface to protect their knees, and these are well-designed for that. New Balances are definitely one of the more stylish and versatile shoes, and you wouldn’t be out of place wearing these to brunch. We love the black version with the striking raspberry pink heel and lime green base.

Best cross country running shoes for women: Saucony Women’s Kilkenny Xc 8 Cross Country Running Shoe

These cross country shoes are especially ideal for those looking to run in tough terrain. With a rubber sole and 3-D printed overlays, they are some of the lightest cross-country running shoes for women we’ve tried. For boosted performance, you can add spikes for running cross country. Reviewers noted that they were running some of their fastest times thanks to these high-performance shoes.

People who do cross training know that it’s really important to get stable and comfortable running shoes. PUMA’s Tazon shoes are a solid two-in-one—these pink and black beauties (also available in white and blue) feature in the top 10 best cross training shoes for women on Amazon. Their specially designed heel absorbs impact well. Made from synthetic leather, they are ideal for vegans.

ASICS are known for producing some of the best all round sneakers for both running and general workouts. These gel running sneakers are fan favorites because of their high performance, comfort factor, and durability. These ASICS running shoes are perfect for runners who need that extra level for support or who are recovering from an injury. Their versatility means they would work at the gym, on the road, or on the trails.

Best cheap running shoes for women: Flysocks Slip On Sneakers for Women

You don’t need to sacrifice on function just because you pick up a pair of cheap running shoes. These Flysocks slip-ons have a lightweight and breathable design, and the soft insole keeps you comfortable. The anti-skid grooves on the soles help protect you from twisted ankles, slipping, and impact injuries. At this price, you can own them in almost every colour of the rainbow.

FAQ:

What is the best shoe for running?

The best running shoe for you won’t be the same as your best friend’s. First, start by asking yourself what you need from a running shoe. Are you a regular flat road runner, or are you someone who hits the trails? Do you need extra cushioning, or are you looking for a sleeker shoe? Once you identify this, you’ll be able to get the right pair of sneakers for your needs.

What is the most cushioned women’s running shoe?

Everyone’s feet are shaped differently, so some shoes may feel more comfortable than others depending on whether you’re wide- or narrow-footed. In general, though, look out for running shoes that have added features like heel support, gels, mesh, and foam.

What shoe do podiatrists recommend?

Foot doctors will usually recommend the shoe with the most additional support. Gel supported shoes or extra foam can make your running experience so much more enjoyable. You’ll prevent nasty injuries and be able to run for a good year with regular use. For even better protection, you can rotate pairs of running sneakers to give them time to bounce back to regular shape. This will ensure you get the longest life out of them.

The final word on the best running shoes for women

Running is one of the best exercises you can do for long term health. The best thing is that comfortable running shoes are really the only piece of gear you need to invest in. With that said, you’ll want to make sure that you have the proper shoes to run properly. Unsupportive shoes will make running more painful and less enjoyable. Get a pair of the best running shoes for women, and you will be able to reach high levels of performance and fitness.