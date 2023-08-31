We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Nobody wants to think about car accidents or break-ins, but the truth is it’s better to be safe than sorry. That’s why we always recommend driving with a dash cam. Having HD footage of the event can be extremely helpful, whether you’re reviewing it yourself because something feels off or you have to hand it over to the authorities. And getting better footage at a better price is our deal of the day.

Vantrue’s N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam pulls double duty, with cameras facing outward and inward to record 1080P video of what’s happening inside and outside your car simultaneously. If you disable the front-facing camera, the rear-facing one can record video in 2.5K instead of 1080p HD. The footage is stored on a MicroSD Card—we recommend getting a 256GB-sized one to ensure you have enough room for several hours of footage. You can view your recordings on the camera or plug it into a computer using a USB-C cable and transfer them to a PC or Mac.

The dash cam is attached to a suction cup, allowing you to install it in the most convenient location for you. It’s powered by connecting a USB-C cable to both the dash cam and a power adapter that fits in your car’s cigarette lighter; both accessories are included. If an incident happens when you’re out of your car, you’ll be happy that this dash cam has a 24-hour parking monitor mode, which will record 10 seconds of footage if its motion sensor is triggered. Similarly, the N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam has a night mode, so you can be sure your footage is clear after the sun goes down.

If you’d like a little extra security in your car—both as a deterrent and potential source of evidence—Vantrue’s N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam is a great deal.

