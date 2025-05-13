The best Amazon Pet Day deals on food, supplements, toys, beds, and everything else for your dog or cat

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Pets are fantastic, but they can also be expensive. Do I want my dog to live a luxurious life of orthopedic beds and human-grade food? Of course. That’s why discounts are crucial. Right now, Amazon is throwing its annual Pet Day sale, which includes lowered prices on tons of pet supplies. The sale includes fun stuff like toys and treats, as well as expensive necessities like medications and supplements. This sale only officially goes from through May 14th, 2025, so don’t hesitate on making a purchase if you see something your favorite animal pal wants or needs.

Furbo 360° Dog Camera Rotating Treat Dispenser w/ Speaker, Smart Cam — $47 (was $99) Dispatch treats from afar. Furbo See It

This automated pet camera keeps tabs on your pooch from afar and allows you to watch what they’re up to with a companion smartphone app. A built-in speaker allows you to talk to your dog in real time while a treat dispenser spits out rewards for good behavior. Note: This device does require a subscription, so make sure you consider the cost of that before purchasing. Still, it’s a small price to pay in order to keep a closer eye on your furry friend.

EHEYCIGA Curved Dog Stairs Ramp for High Beds — $44 (was $57) It’s useful and adorable. Amazon See It

Full disclosure: I’m including a photo of this product because it made me laugh and I really like it. Despite the hilarious picture, this is actually a crucial pet accessory for some owners. This 19.7-inch set of stuffed stairs allow older dogs and dogs with limited mobility to get on couches or beds. If they slip, the padding makes the fall painless.

COOLAROO The Original Cooling Elevated Dog Bed, Indoor and Outdoor, Large, Grey — $20 (was $40) The elevated bed cools your pooch from both sides. Coolaroo See It

A hammock dog bed is a great way to keep your pooch cool. The elevated sleeping surface allows airflow underneath for better air flow. This model is big enough for a large dog with a 55-inch x 31.5-inch surface. If you have a smaller dog, you can get a scaled-down version for just $16.

Nerf Dog Tennis Ball Blaster Dog Toy Gift Set, Tennis Ball Dog Fetch Toy Launches up to 50 ft — $22 (was $29) Make fetch more fun for both you and your dog. Nerf See It

Upgrade your game of fetch for both you and your dog. This beefed-up launcher can fling a tennis ball up to 50 feet without taxing your arm. You can be the John Wick of playing fetch.

Self Cleaning Litter Box, 68 L Automatic Cat Litter Box for Multiple Cats — $399 (was $599) Your cat deserves a fancier bathroom than you have. Pawtastic See It

Cleaning a litterbox is the worst. This automated box scoops up after your cat and contains bad odors without intervention. There are 12 infrared sensors inside, so it knows your cat isn’t still in the box when it goes to work. It also looks a lot cooler than a grimy old sandbox sitting in the corner of your home.

