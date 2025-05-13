The best Amazon Pet Day deals on food, supplements, toys, beds, and everything else for your dog or cat

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Pets are fantastic, but they can also be expensive. Do I want my dog to live a luxurious life of orthopedic beds and human-grade food? Of course. That’s why discounts are crucial. Right now, Amazon is throwing its annual Pet Day sale, which includes lowered prices on tons of pet supplies. The sale includes fun stuff like toys and treats, as well as expensive necessities like medications and supplements. This sale only officially goes from through May 14th, 2025, so don’t hesitate on making a purchase if you see something your favorite animal pal wants or needs.
Furbo 360° Dog Camera Rotating Treat Dispenser w/ Speaker, Smart Cam — $47 (was $99)
This automated pet camera keeps tabs on your pooch from afar and allows you to watch what they’re up to with a companion smartphone app. A built-in speaker allows you to talk to your dog in real time while a treat dispenser spits out rewards for good behavior. Note: This device does require a subscription, so make sure you consider the cost of that before purchasing. Still, it’s a small price to pay in order to keep a closer eye on your furry friend.
EHEYCIGA Curved Dog Stairs Ramp for High Beds — $44 (was $57)
Full disclosure: I’m including a photo of this product because it made me laugh and I really like it. Despite the hilarious picture, this is actually a crucial pet accessory for some owners. This 19.7-inch set of stuffed stairs allow older dogs and dogs with limited mobility to get on couches or beds. If they slip, the padding makes the fall painless.
COOLAROO The Original Cooling Elevated Dog Bed, Indoor and Outdoor, Large, Grey — $20 (was $40)
A hammock dog bed is a great way to keep your pooch cool. The elevated sleeping surface allows airflow underneath for better air flow. This model is big enough for a large dog with a 55-inch x 31.5-inch surface. If you have a smaller dog, you can get a scaled-down version for just $16.
Nerf Dog Tennis Ball Blaster Dog Toy Gift Set, Tennis Ball Dog Fetch Toy Launches up to 50 ft — $22 (was $29)
Upgrade your game of fetch for both you and your dog. This beefed-up launcher can fling a tennis ball up to 50 feet without taxing your arm. You can be the John Wick of playing fetch.
Self Cleaning Litter Box, 68 L Automatic Cat Litter Box for Multiple Cats — $399 (was $599)
Cleaning a litterbox is the worst. This automated box scoops up after your cat and contains bad odors without intervention. There are 12 infrared sensors inside, so it knows your cat isn’t still in the box when it goes to work. It also looks a lot cooler than a grimy old sandbox sitting in the corner of your home.
Amazon Pet Day deals on dog and cat supplements
- Wuffes Advanced Dog Hip and Joint Supplement $40 (was $50)
- Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Omega-3 Blend Pollock + Salmon Oil for Dogs and Cats $29 (was $36)
- Pet Honesty Multivitamin Dog Supplement, Glucosamine chondroitin for Dogs $23 (was $33)
- Zesty Paws Probiotics for Dogs $23 (was $33)
- Zesty Paws Multivitamin Treats for Dogs – Glucosamine Chondroitin for Joint Support $23 (was $33)
- Pet Honesty Dog Allergy & Itch Relief – Advanced Itch Supplement with Probiotics for Dogs $23 (was $33)
- PetLab Co. Allergy & Immune Probiotics for Dogs $33 (was $43)
- Native Pet Dog Vitamins & Supplements – 11-in-1 Multivitamin Powder for Dogs Food Topper $42 (was $59)
- Native Pet Omega 3 Fish Oil for Dogs & Cats $19 (was $27)
Amazon Pet Day deals on dog and cat medication and treatments
- Seresto Large Dog Vet-Recommended Flea & Tick Treatment & Prevention Collar for Dogs $87 (was $108)
- Seresto Cat Vet-Recommended Flea & Tick Treatment & Prevention Collar for Cats $87 (was $108)
- Seresto Small Dog Vet-Recommended Flea & Tick Treatment & Prevention Collar for Dogs Under 18 lbs. $46 (was $59)
- Zesty Paws Dog Allergy Relief- Dog Itching Skin Relief- Dog Probiotics for Itchy Skin and Itchy Ears $23 (was $33)
- FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Large Dogs Up to 45 to 88 lbs. 3 Treatments $30 (was $45)
- Advantage II Large Cat Vet-Recommended Flea Treatment & Prevention | Cats Over 9 lbs. | 6-Month Supply $48 (was $68)
- K9 Advantix II XL Dog Vet-Recommended Flea, Tick & Mosquito Treatment & Prevention | Dogs Over 55 lbs. | 6-Mo Supply $54 (was $80)
- K9 Advantix II Large Dog Vet-Recommended Flea, Tick & Mosquito Treatment & Prevention | Dogs 21 – 55 lbs. | 6-Mo Supply $54 (was $80)
- FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Small Dogs Upto 5 to 22 lbs. 3 Treatments $29 (was $45)
- Wondercide – Flea, Tick & Mosquito Spray for Pets and Home with Natural Essential Oils – Killer, Control, Prevention, Treatment – Lemongrass 16 oz $21 (was $27)
Amazon Pet Day deals on dog and cat snacks and food deals
- Purina Pro Plan Sensitive Skin and Stomach Dog Food Dry, Adult Salmon & Rice Formula, Digestive Health – 30 lb. Bag $56 (was $80)
- INABA Churu Cat Treats, Grain-Free, Lickable, Squeezable Creamy Purée Cat Treat/Topper $15 (was $21)
- Natural Farm Odor-Free Bully Sticks (6 Inch, 25 Pack), 1.3 lb. Bag $51 (was $68)
- Hill’s Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin, Adult 1-6, Stomach & Skin Sensitivity Support, Dry Dog Food, Chicken Recipe, 30 lb Bag $67 (was $84)
- Stella & Chewy’s Freeze-Dried Raw Chicken Meal Mixers- Dog Food Topper and Mixer – Made with 95% Cage-Free Chicken, Organs & Bone – Perfect for Picky Eaters – Grain-Free – 18oz $38 (was $45)
- IAMS Proactive Health Minichunks Adult Dry Dog Food with Real Chicken, 30 lb. Bag $35 (was $46)
- Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Adult Grain-Free Dry Dog Food, Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe, 24 Pound (Pack of 1) $55 (was $73)
- ORAVET Dental Chews for Dogs, Oral Care and Hygiene Chews (Small Dogs, 10-24 lbs.) Blue Pouch, 30 Count $28 (was $35)
- Purina Busy Bone Made in USA Facilities, Long Lasting Small/Medium Breed Adult Dog Chews, Peanut Butter Flavor – 10 ct. Pouch $9 (was $17)
- Blue Buffalo Nudges Jerky Cuts Natural Dog Treats Chicken $20 (was $28)
- Vital Essentials Freeze Dried Raw Single Ingredient Dog Treats, Chicken Hearts, 3.75 oz $15 (was $20)
- Full Moon All Natural Human Grade Dog Treats, Essential Beef Savory Sticks, 22 Ounce, 1.375 Pound $11 (was $20)
- Stella & Chewy’s Freeze-Dried Raw Dinner Patties $51 (was $60)
- Afreschi Natural Turkey Tendon Strip 3 oz, All Natural Human Grade Puppy Chew $11 (was $15)
- Blue Buffalo Health Bars Crunchy Dog Biscuits, Oven-Baked With Natural Ingredients, Bacon, Egg & Cheese, 3.5 -lbs. Box $15 (was $21)
- JustFoodForDogs JustFresh Home-Cooked Chicken Dog Food with No Preservatives, Resealable Packaging, Human Grade Wet Dog Food, 12 oz – 7 Pack $38 (was $49)
- Full Moon Chicken Strips Healthy All Natural Dog Treats Human Grade Made in USA Grain Free, 1.5 Pound $15 (was $28)
- Full Moon Chicken Jerky Healthy All Natural Dog Treats Human Grade Made in USA Grain Free, 1.5 Pound $15 (was $31)
Amazon Pet Day deals on dog and cat toys deals
- Laser Cat Toys for Indoor Cats – Rechargeable Interactive Cat Toys with Dual Laser Modes $17 (was $25)
- 2-in-1 Cat Puzzle Feeder – Interactive Intelligence Toy with Rolling Ball Track $28 (was $49)
- Catstages by Nina Ottosson Buggin’ Out Puzzle & Play – Interactive Cat Treat Puzzle $14 (was $19)
- Barkbox Super Chewer Tough Dog Chew Toys for Aggressive Chewers, Dental Stimulating (Turkey – Large) $13 (was $16)
- Nylabone Dog Gift Box, Includes 3 Strong Chew Toys and 1 Natural Treat, Gifts for Dogs, Large – Up to 50 lbs, 4 Pack $12 (was $20)
- Benebone 2-pack Fishbone/Wishbone Durable Dog Chew Toys, Real Fish, Real Bacon, Made in USA, Medium $17 (was $22)
- Nerf Dog Tire Squeak Football Outdoor Dog Toy $10 (was $13)
More Amazon Pet Day deals
- WNPETHOME Orthopedic Dog Beds for Large Dogs, Extra Large Waterproof Dog Bed with Removable Washable Cover $32 (was $43)
- Veehoo Outdoor Elevated Dog Cot Bed, Cooling Raised Pet Bed for Large Dogs $32 (was $42)
- PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder with Camera, 1080P HD Video with Night Vision $110 (was $160)
- Chic Threads Dog Stairs for Small Dogs, 3-Step Dog Stairs for High Beds and Couch $26 (was $33)
- Petory Automatic Cat Feeders Wi-Fi – 4L Dry Food Dispenser for Cats and Dogs $49 (was $65)
