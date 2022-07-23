Written By John Alexander Published Jul 23, 2022 9:00 AM

DisplayPort, often described as the computer’s counterpart to television’s HDMI port, requires cables to connect your devices. That much is obvious. However, like all cables, DisplayPort cables include a million different brands, types, lengths, and more to select from, so getting a high-quality one isn’t as obvious. The DisplayPort digital A/V interface, a replacement for DVI and VGA and even HDMI, is a high-bandwidth standard you’ll find on many top-tier GPUs, so you want to make you get a good cable to take advantage of all that graphical goodness. Sorting through all of the factors, we’ve picked the best DisplayPort cables so you can spend less time staring at specs and product pages and more looking at whatever content gives your monitor life.

How we selected the best DisplayPort cables

Most DisplayPort cables are going to mechanically work relatively the same, so the primary thing to look for is if you have the physical connection on your PC or laptop that will let the cable work with your favorite ultrawide monitor, that nice secondary monitor you’ve bought for working from home, or one of the best gaming monitors around. Once that’s out of the way, we wanted to look for other factors that could make the cable stand out, such as high-quality wiring, a budget price, or some other special “wow” factor. We scoured specs, peer suggestions, and user impressions in our quest for the best. In the end, any consumer will be able to find an affordable, workable cable in our selection.

Things to consider before buying DisplayPort cables

DisplayPort cables are not super complicated, but there are some things that you’ll need to take into account before making a purchase. Your room or office setup will be one of the more critical factors. The distance between your monitor and the CPU, how many twists and bends the cord will need to make, and what kind of equipment you’re connecting all play a relevant role in this, too. To make it simple, we’ve broken this all down into three key things to consider when finding the best DisplayPort cable for your setup:

Length & width

An obvious reminder here first: You need to get a cable that is, at minimum, long enough to reach between the two devices you’re connecting. So, you absolutely have to remember to check the dimensions of your space against the length of the cable before purchasing it. Be sure to get something that will afford you a bit of wiggle room, too, as you don’t want to be unable to adjust your setup later on.

However, can you get a DisplayPort cable that is too long? Actually, yes. Beyond becoming a tripping hazard, the quality of a DisplayPort cable will go down the longer it is. Fortunately, this isn’t really a problem for customers because DisplayPort cable manufacturers will give you the resolution capacity (see below) of the cables they sell for the size they are sold in. If you buy a wire that fits your resolution needs and length needs, you’re good to go!

Now, what about width? Thicker cables are less bendy but are less flimsy and less prone to wear and tear bending. Thinner cables can be snaked into smaller places and bent at sharper angles, but will always be more susceptible to damage. High-quality coatings and protective materials on the outside of the cable improve durability for cables of all widths.

Version

Primarily, you’ll hear about DisplayPort 1.2, 1.4, and 2.0 cables. Our recommendation is to get 1.4 and higher DisplayPort cables. DisplayPort version 1.4 is able to take advantage of 8K video resolutions and supports nearly all audio formats, making it a fine choice for most consumers.

All of our recommended DisplayPort cables run 1.4, except for the FURUI Nylon, which runs DisplayPort version 2.0. Version 2.0 is capable of beyond 8K resolution, transmitting image data at lightning-fast speeds, and is backward-compatible with 1.4 if you need it to be. Still, at this point, you are unlikely to be in a position to truly need such a cable.

Resolution capacity

We’ve been alluding to it this whole time while discussing cable length and version, but one of the biggest defining features of a DisplayPort cable is its resolution capacity. Depending on the refresh rate used, cables have different max resolution capacities.

That sounds a bit confusing, so let’s use the Capshi cable’s stats to explain: 8K@60Hz, 4K@144Hz, 1080P@240Hz. At a refresh rate of 60Hz (60 frames per second), you can get an 8K resolution, while at a refresh rate of 240Hz you can only get 1080P.

Two things to note are the inverse relationship between resolution quality and refresh rate and the fact that your monitor will also be a major limiting factor. Just because your DisplayPort cable is capable of an 8K resolution, doesn’t mean your monitor will support such a thing.

The best DisplayPort cables: Reviews & Recommendations

Our list of the best DisplayPort cables will cover a wide range of lengths and cord styles, but all of the cords should retain high quality and reasonably high-resolution capacities. The average consumer will be happy with any cable on the list, but there are also some great alternatives for specific situations that the discerning buyer might face.

Why it made the cut: The KabelDirekt is a lengthy, officially certified cable with a long lifespan and the capacity to reduce flickering in your screens.

Specs

Length: 15 ft.

15 ft. Version: 1.4

1.4 Resolution capacity: 8K@60Hz, also works for 240Hz and 144Hz

Pros

Locking connector

3-year warranty

Easily reduces flickering

Cons

No built-in cord control

The KabalDirekt is the standard DisplayPort cable of the 1.4 version style. As it comes VESA certified, you know that you are getting the standard 1.4 experience and nothing less. This level of quality is compounded with a 3-year warranty and a multitude of customers raving about having reduced monitor flickering while using this KabelDirect.

KabelDirect also has a USB-C to DisplayPort version if you happen to be using a USB-C monitor that supports a DisplayPort signal, such as the Acer Nitro XV282K KVbmiipruzx.

While the 15-foot length of the cable is impressive with the given specs, I was a bit disappointed by the lack of built-in cord controls. That being said, this cable works wonderfully and will make the majority of people very happy. If you’re looking for something that excels in other ways, though, please read on.

Best quality: FURUI Nylon

Why it made the cut: The FURUI Nylon is the best version 2.0 DisplayPort cable you can buy.

Specs

Length: 6 ft.

6 ft. Version: 2.0

2.0 Resolution capacity: 16K@60Hz, 10K@60Hz, 8K@120Hz

Pros

Highly durable cord can survive over 16,000 bends

Uses the highly quality 2.0 DisplayPort version, capable of 16K resolution

VESA certified

Cons

No locking mechanism

The FURUI Nylon presents us with a superb DisplayPort cable that is capable of producing an 8K resolution quality even at 120Hz. For the high-end monitors of the future, it can even go up to a whopping 16K. It can be hard to believe how high the quality of the FURUI’s resolution capacity is, far surpassing the needs of most consumers, but you can rest assured … the FURUI comes VESA certified.

Talking about high numbers, the FURUI is promoting a stat most companies do not: max bends. According to FURUI, the cord can withstand over 16,000 bends without degrading. While I doubt anybody has taken the time to independently test this with their own two hands, the nylon-braided exterior certainly seems durable! And triple shielding helps block out electromagnetic interference (EMI).

So, what is the FURUI Nylon lacking? One of those click-button locks to secure the cable in its port. That’s it; otherwise, this is the next-gen DisplayPort cable your futuristic monitors deserve.

Best gaming: Capshi DP Cable

Why it made the cut: This cable from Capshi was made with gamers in mind, and they seem to like it!

Specs

Length: 10 ft.

10 ft. Version: 1.4

1.4 Resolution capacity: 8K@60Hz, 4K@144Hz, 1080P@240Hz

Pros

Made with gamers in mind

Good price

High customer satisfaction

VESA certified

Cons

No locking mechanism

The Capshi DisplayPort cable is made with gaming monitors in mind, targeting frequencies thought to be best for gamers. A high user rating shows that gamers do, indeed, approve. It also happens to be VESA certified, so you know exactly what you’re getting when it comes to quality.

The cord is thin and bendable, so you can snake it around tricky setups. It will also stay relatively discrete with the black, nylon outer covering. Lastly for appearances, when you put the Capshi into storage, you won’t have any difficulty knowing what it is when you retrieve it months or even years later as “8K” is largely and prominently displayed on its head.

If you really like the locking-in mechanism that so many DisplayPort cables have, you’ll probably be a bit sad that it isn’t there. You’ll quickly recover when you see the price tag, though, as the Capshi DisplayPort cable is somewhat cheaper than other similarly capable cables.

Best premium wiring: UGREEN 8K

Why it made the cut: The UGREEN 8k is multi-layered to protect the wires inside and look nice while doing it.

Specs

Length: 10 ft.

10 ft. Version: 1.4

1.4 Resolution capacity: 8K@60Hz, 4K@144Hz, 2K@165Hz

Pros

Outer braided shielding is a stylish, shiny black

Golden colored heads

Click-button locking

Cons

Wide plugs (could be a plus)

For those of you looking for a snazzier cord, the UGREEN 8K should do the trick. The wires inside the cable are triple-layered, using layers of tin, aluminum, and nylon braids to reduce EMI. That outer nylon braid layer is a rich, shiny black that will compliment your battlestation’s LED light strips. The golden heads are a nice touch as well, with the click-button locking being a nice functional addition.

The plugs themselves are a touch wider than the average. For most people, this won’t be a problem and will allow for a snugger fit in looser ports. However, if you’re using a port that isn’t allowing room for a bit extra, you might not have as good of a time.

Best budget: Amazon Basics 8K

Why it made the cut: This basic cable is in the single-digit price range and comes from Amazon, ensuring Amazon-level support.

Specs

Size: 6-feet long, 1/4-inch thick

6-feet long, 1/4-inch thick Version: 1.4

1.4 Resolution capacity: 4K@120Hz, 8K@60Hz

Pros

Can achieve 4K and even 8K on a budget

Amazon Basics level of customer care

Consistently delivers

Cons

No locking mechanism

Very wide cord (this could be a plus)

For our budget pick, we once again turn to the Amazon Basics store. In my mind, this is already a plus, since you’re likely already used to the brand and know what to expect from their customer service. The Amazon Basics DisplayPort cable provides a consistent DisplayPort connection and decent customer service, but how does it stack up in terms of functionality?

Just about the same as any of the other 1.4 DisplayPort cables on this list—4K@120Hz and 8K@60Hz really shouldn’t be making you blink an eye at this point. The wires themselves are quite standard.

Where Amazon cuts back and saves money is through the wire’s coating and head. Instead of using fancy nylon or metallic coverings, Amazon just uses a thicker wire. While this could be good for people worried about damaging their cable’s inner components, the thickness greatly reduces flexibility and can make running it through tight spaces challenging. The connector heads are also lacking the clicking lock mechanisms, which can also serve to disappoint.

While these setbacks make the Amazon Basics DisplayPort a difficult recommendation for a portable second monitor, it excels in just about every other way.

FAQs

Q: How much does a DisplayPort cable cost? A DisplayPort cable usually costs around $10 to $20. The materials that go into the cables aren’t too expensive, so manufacturers are able to keep them cheap. If you see a DisplayPort cable going for over $50, approach that cable with a wary eye. Q: Are DisplayPort cables all the same? No, DisplayPort cables are not all the same. While they all have a similar appearance, the wiring can have different standards or versions. Today, most people will want at least version 1.4 and possibly 2.0. That bargain-bin DisplayPort cable at your local office supply store might appear to be just like any other DisplayPort, but could easily be a version 1.2, capable of transferring much lower resolutions than modern DisplayPort cables. Q: Do DisplayPort cables matter for gaming? DisplayPort cables might matter for your gaming setup. All DisplayPort cables have differing capabilities in resolution capacities at various refresh rates. If you have a gaming monitor with fantastic specs, just don’t use a low-quality DisplayPort cable to connect to it.

Final thoughts on the best DisplayPort cables

Getting a DisplayPort cable shouldn’t be a headache. While there can be some nuance for some situations, you are unlikely to not find satisfaction with at least one cable from this list. DisplayPort cables themselves are relatively simple, with the devices they connect with usually being the source of any difficulties.