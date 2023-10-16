We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Get a more accurate picture of weather conditions with the Logia 5-in-1 WiFi Weather Station, on sale for $119.99 for a limited time.

The default weather app in your phone probably already does a decent enough job of informing you whether you’d need to wear a jacket outside or not, but it’s not always accurate. If you’d like a more precise method of figuring out if you need to dust off your boots, a home weather station can come in handy. Not only does it provide you with more localized weather information, but operating one enables you to contribute to assisting meteorologists in making sense of weather events.

You can start with the user-friendly Logia 5-in-1 Wi-Fi Weather Station, which happens to be on sale for almost $60 off. It measures wind speed, wind direction, rainfall, temperature, and humidity, and connects to your smartphone so you can view live weather statistics from anywhere.

Install this wireless weather station in your backyard and expect to get customized weather readings anytime. It can sit comfortably on a shelf or wall-mounted, but either way, its built-in color LCD display will show you the current weather and environmental conditions, weather predictions for the next 12-24 hours, and alerts regarding significant weather events. Whether the temperature outside goes beyond normal levels or if the barometric pressure experiences significant fluctuation, this weather station will notify you right away.

It already comes fully pre-calibrated and mostly assembled, so all that’s left to do is install and sync it with the included display console. When you connect it to the Weather Underground or Weathercloud data servers via WiFi, you’ll be able to view the weather conditions in your backyard from anywhere as long as you have an internet connection. You’ll also be able to track and monitor past data, whether it’s from last week, last month, or even last year.

Receive precise weather updates anytime, anywhere with the Logia 5-in-1 WiFi Weather Station. It normally goes for $179.99, but you can score it on sale for just $119.99.

Prices subject to change.