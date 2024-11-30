The best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals on portable jump starters could save your butt this winter

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday is a great time to build yourself a full-on emergency kit. But, if you only buy one practical thing during this shopping holiday, make it one of these portable jump starters. I have the specific NOCO model that’s on-sale and I’ve used to jump start several cars, including my own. Pretty much all of NOCO’s product line is on-sale, but the base model is more than enough juice for just about any practical car on the road. These may not be as exciting as a new espresso machine or a giant TV, but you’ll be really glad you have it in a pinch.

This compact box is smaller than a good Italian hoagie, but it holds enough juice inside to jump start a typical vehicle up to 20 times. It’s compatible with gas-powered engines up to 6.0 liters, or diesel engines up to 3.0 liters. If you don’t know what that means, then your car is definitely well below that threshold. It’s very simple to use thanks to the integrated cable with terminal clamps. Simply attach the color-coded clamps to the correct terminals and turn it on. As an added bonus, it offers an LED to help you find your way around in the dark and a USB charging port to power up your phone in case you have to end up calling roadside assistance for more help.

This is a fantastic gift for anyone you really care about.

