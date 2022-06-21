Written By Harry Rabinowitz Published Jun 21, 2022 2:00 PM

If you’ve ever shopped for a gaming monitor (or laptop), chances are you’ve encountered Asus. A large computer and peripheral manufacturer, Asus makes all kinds of computing equipment but is especially well-known in PC gaming circles thanks to its two sub-brands: Republic of Gamers and TUF Gaming. Though it isn’t quite as well known, its ProArt also includes some of the best color-accurate displays for creatives. No matter your budget, Asus makes some of the best specialty monitors in every price range. The cream of the crop, the best Asus monitors, includes some of the best PC displays you can find right now.

How we picked the best Asus monitors

As a critic covering games and gaming hardware, I’ve written about computing and monitors for Popular Science, Popular Mechanics, and NBC Select. I’ve researched, tested, and reviewed dozens of gaming monitors, and have a strong sense of which specs are important and which are not.

To pick the best Asus monitors, we relied on my mix of hands-on testing, user recommendations, and information from professional reviews. As Asus’ biggest strength lies in gaming, we mainly focused on specifications crucial to great gaming monitors—resolution, frame rate, connectivity, and price.

What to consider before buying an Asus monitor

Comparison shopping for monitors can get complicated very quickly. Asus’ monitors, like those from most other brands, are differentiated with long model numbers, rather than easily understood names. On top of that, the core specs for monitors can be hard to parse at a glance, especially for people used to shopping in person.

Focusing solely on Asus monitors helps narrow down our options for this list. Still, that doesn’t mean you should buy one of the best gaming monitors or monitors for color grading without understanding why they excel. Let’s go over some essential features that can help you make a choice on your own terms.

Resolution and size

Resolution and size are often thought of as unrelated, but pairing them helps ensure that you get a sharp-looking display without spending more than you need to.

Resolution indicates the number of pixels your monitor can show at once. Generally speaking, the higher your resolution, the more detailed your image gets. As your monitor’s screen gets bigger, however, you’ll need more pixels to achieve the same level of detail. You don’t just want a lot of pixels, you want strong pixel density.

All of our recommended Asus monitors have a resolution of either 1440p or 4K. Most of the 1440p options have a 27-inch size, while the 4K ones span 32 inches and wider. If you were looking for a smaller 24-inch monitor, we’d recommend stepping down to 1080p to avoid overpaying for an enhanced resolution that you might not fully appreciate on the smaller screen.

Refresh rate

Refresh rate, measured in Hertz (Hz), refers to the number of times your monitor can draw a new image each second. Refresh rate impacts everything that moves on your screen, including your mouse cursor, but it is especially important for gaming. In a game, refresh rate correlates directly to frame rate: A monitor with a higher refresh rate will allow powerful gaming PCs to run at higher frame rates.

For non-gaming monitors, a 60Hz-90Hz frame rate is more than enough to allow for smooth animation in most PC apps. Among gaming monitors, we specifically recommend 144Hz for most players, which allows players with mid- and high-powered systems to play many games with refresh rates well above 60Hz. Competitive players may be interested in stepping up to a 240Hz monitor or higher, but it’s a niche upgrade.

Response time

Response time, which measures the small amount of input lag created by a monitor, is another spec that’s specifically important for gaming. There is always a slight delay between when you press a key on your keyboard, and when that input takes effect on screen. In modern PCs, even basic setups see only milliseconds of lag per input. Though your monitor only injects a very small percentage of whatever lag you experience, competitive players look for any way to react faster and get a jump on their opponents. Thus, response time becomes a key stat differentiating a good gaming monitor from a great one.

Most gaming monitors advertise a very low response time, usually 1 millisecond or less. As with frame rate, competitive players will want the lowest possible response time since even a single frame can be consequential. Most gaming monitors we recommend feature a 1ms response time. Among non-gaming monitors, response time isn’t considered a crucial spec, and you’ll see the number slide up a bit. We’d avoid anything above 5ms, simply because even cheap monitors seem capable of hitting that mark.

Panel type

The physical screen of a monitor, the display panel, comes in three different types: Twisted Nematic (TN), Vertical Alignment (VA), and In-Plane Switching (IPS). Without getting too technical, each one has strengths and weaknesses that impact color accuracy, contrast, and response time. All of our recommendations feature an IPS panel, which manufacturers use most frequently for high-end monitors thanks to their wide view angles, and balance between color gamut, speed, and contrast.

Variable refresh rate

We have one last gaming-centric feature: Variable refresh rate allows your monitor to sync your frame rate with the output of the PC or console to which it is connected. Using it delivers smooth images devoid of any hiccups like screen tearing or visual artifacting.

Gaming monitors rely on one of two variable refresh rate formats, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. These technologies, particularly G-Sync, were designed to pair with graphics cards made by Nvidia and AMD, respectively. That said, there is wide cross-compatibility for the basic elements of the feature.

If you are a gamer or work with video graphics, we recommend buying a monitor with the variable refresh rate technology that matches your GPU. That means G-Sync monitors for Nvidia cards and FreeSync monitors for AMD.

The best Asus monitors: Reviews & Recommendations

The best Asus monitors offer impressive resolution and picture quality that will satisfy most gamers and creative pros. Their gaming-focused monitors feature more than enough speed and adjustability to enjoy the latest titles. And though this list features more gaming monitors, Asus’ ProArt displays shouldn’t be overlooked.

Best overall: Asus ROG Swift PG32UQ

Buy it used or refurbished: Amazon

Why it made the cut: A 4K, 144Hz display with HDMI 2.1 and HDR600, the Asus ROF Swift PG32UQ is a perfect pick for PC and console players who want to see games in their best light.

Specs

Size: 32-inch

32-inch Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (4K)

3840 x 2160 (4K) Panel type: IPS

IPS Refresh rate: 144Hz (155Hz overclocked)

144Hz (155Hz overclocked) Response time: 1ms

1ms Ports: HDMI 2.1 (2), DisplayPort 1.4. USB 3.0, Headphone

HDMI 2.1 (2), DisplayPort 1.4. USB 3.0, Headphone Ergonomics: Tilt, swivel, height adjustable, VESA mountable

Tilt, swivel, height adjustable, VESA mountable Variable refresh rate: G-Sync compatible, FreeSync

G-Sync compatible, FreeSync HDR: HDR600

HDR600 Speakers: 5W (2)

Pros

Excellent gaming performance

Impressive brightness and HDR

HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4

Cons

No pivot adjustability

Expensive

The ROG Swift PG32UQ has specs to let any high-powered gaming PC push the limits of the latest games. Native 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate pair well with powerful graphics cards. But this monitor’s advanced connectivity set it apart from the competition. The two HDMI 2.1 ports make it one of the best monitors for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The PG32UQ also offers great colors, contrast, and HDR for a gaming monitor. The occasional Adobe user will be more than happy with this monitor’s impressive brightness and color range. That said, we would emphasize that this is a gaming monitor. The PG32UQ’s just-average local dimming and backlight bleeding, while minor in the grand scheme of things, could interfere with the picture-perfect color reproduction that image and video editors covet.

Best for gaming: Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ

Buy it used or refurbished: Amazon

Why it made the cut: A high refresh rate and wide viewing angles make this monitor fit for intense single-player and multiplayer gaming.

Specs

Size: 27-inch

27-inch Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Panel type: IPS

IPS Refresh rate: 144Hz (170Hz overclocked)

144Hz (170Hz overclocked) Response time: 1ms

1ms Ports: HDMI 2.0 (2), DisplayPort 1.2, headphone

HDMI 2.0 (2), DisplayPort 1.2, headphone Ergonomics: Tilt, swivel, pivot, height adjustable, VESA mountable

Tilt, swivel, pivot, height adjustable, VESA mountable Variable refresh rate: G-Sync compatible, FreeSync

G-Sync compatible, FreeSync HDR: HDR400

HDR400 Speakers: 2W (2)

Pros

4K resolution

Highly adjustable

High overclocked refresh rate

Cons

Average contrast

Low brightness

While it doesn’t reach the highest heights of 4K at 144Hz, the Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ delivers a very sensible 1440p at 144Hz, which should still allow most players to hit the ideal specs for their systems. For players with graphics power to burn, you can overclock the monitor to hit 170Hz, giving you a nice frame rate bump for less resource-intensive esports like League of Legends.

Beyond the panel itself, we like the full ergonomic adjustability of this monitor. Its wide viewing angles also make it a good option for co-op gaming. It could benefit from higher brightness and better contrast, but it still paints a vivid, immersive picture.

If you’re interested in curved monitors, it’s worth noting that there’s a curved version of this display, the ASUS ROG Strix XG32VC.

Best 4K: Asus ProArt Display PA329CV

Buy it used or refurbished: eBay

Why it made the cut: Asus’ ProArt PA329CV has the resolution, color accuracy, and connectivity that creatives need.

Specs

Size: 32-inch

32-inch Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (4K)

3840 x 2160 (4K) Panel type: IPS

IPS Refresh rate: 60Hz

60Hz Response time: 5ms

5ms Ports: HDMI 2.0 (2), DisplayPort 1.2, USB-C w/90W power delivery, USB-A 3.2 (4), headphone

HDMI 2.0 (2), DisplayPort 1.2, USB-C w/90W power delivery, USB-A 3.2 (4), headphone Ergonomics: Tilt, swivel, pivot, height adjustable, VESA mountable

Tilt, swivel, pivot, height adjustable, VESA mountable Variable refresh rate: None

None HDR: HDR10 (400 Nits)

HDR10 (400 Nits) Speakers: 2W (2)

Pros

High color accuracy

Front-facing menu buttons

Ample connectivity

Charges and connects to a laptop via USB-C

Cons

So-so HDR

While we see gaming as Asus’ strong suit when it comes to displays, don’t count out its ProArt creative production monitors, either. The ProArt PA329CV features high accuracy that creates strong color reproduction. Measuring color accuracy is a bit trickier than gaming performance. But the PA329CV has plenty to offer, with 100% sRGB, Delta E < 2, Calman Verified calibration, and more. If that all sounded like gibberish, it means the PA329CV can reproduce color at a higher level than most displays, making it a good fit for artists who need to discern and work with very similar colors and shading.

It’s an especially convenient pick for artists working with a MacBook Pro, or any laptop with a Thunderbolt connection: The PA329CV supports DisplayPort Alt Mode, enabling you to connect your laptop to the display through a Thunderbolt or DP Alt-enabled USB-C port. It also supports 65W charging, enough to power and charge your laptop while it’s connected. (For more on DP Alt Mode, check out our guide to the best USB-C monitors.)

Best ultrawide: Asus ROG Strix XG349C

Buy it used or refurbished: Amazon

Why it made the cut: The 21:9 Asus ROG Strix XG349C is a strong ultrawide gaming monitor that lets you optimize for immersion.

Specs

Size: 34-inch

34-inch Resolution: 3440 x 1440 (21:9)

3440 x 1440 (21:9) Panel type: IPS

IPS Refresh rate: 144Hz (180Hz overclocked)

144Hz (180Hz overclocked) Response time: 1ms

1ms Ports: HDMI 2.0 (2), DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C w/18W power delivery, USB-A 3.2 (2), USB 3.0 (2), headphone

HDMI 2.0 (2), DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C w/18W power delivery, USB-A 3.2 (2), USB 3.0 (2), headphone Ergonomics: Tilt, swivel, height adjustable, VESA mountable

Tilt, swivel, height adjustable, VESA mountable Variable refresh rate: G-Sync compatible, FreeSync

G-Sync compatible, FreeSync HDR: HDR400

HDR400 Speakers: 2W (2)

Pros

Immersive 21:9 aspect ratio

USB-C peripheral charging

180Hz max refresh rate

Cons

Not all games support ultrawide

Low brightness

Gamers chasing the most immersive cinematic gameplay experiences may fall in love with a curved ultrawide gaming monitor like the Asus ROG Strix XG349C, which extends your games to the far reaches of your peripheral vision. The 34-inch, 21:9 display delivers a stunning picture and delivers a first-person experience that better simulates your actual field-of-view than a conventional 16:9 display. With HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, powered USB-C, and USB-A, you have a whole hub of ports and connections, too.

As with other lists, we feel compelled to warn people who have never tried a curved display that it is a bit of an acquired taste, and we suggest that you try the XG349C or another curved ultrawide monitor before locking in and buying one. That said, if you’re into them, the XG349C is a very solid choice for this specific niche.

Best curved: ASUS ProArt PA34VC

Buy it used or refurbished: eBay

Why it made the cut: The Asus ProArt PA34VC is a jack-of-all-trades display for casual creatives, gamers, and home office workers.

Specs

Size: 34-inch

34-inch resolution: 3840 x 2160 (4K)

3840 x 2160 (4K) Panel type: IPS

IPS Refresh rate: 100Hz

100Hz Response time: 5ms

5ms Ports: Thunderbolt 3 (2) w/60W power delivery, HDMI 2.0 (2), DisplayPort 1.2, USB-A 3.2 (3), headphone

Thunderbolt 3 (2) w/60W power delivery, HDMI 2.0 (2), DisplayPort 1.2, USB-A 3.2 (3), headphone Ergonomics: Tilt, swivel, height adjustable, VESA mountable

Tilt, swivel, height adjustable, VESA mountable Variable refresh rate: FreeSync

FreeSync HDR: HDR10

HDR10 Speakers: 2W (2)

Pros

4K 21:9 display

100Hz refresh rate and FreeSync

Powered Thunderbolt 3 ports

Cons

Jack-of-all-trades, master of none

The PA34VC is a unicorn in Asus’ catalog. While most of our recommendations specifically hew towards gaming or creative production, the Asus ProArt PA34VC finds a happy medium between the two. The large, 4K display features 100-percent sRGB support for high color accuracy. The 34-inch curved display helps with productivity for most office tasks. A 100Hz refresh rate plus FreeSync is suitable for casual gaming. Ergonomics and port selection are the PA34VC’s strongest elements, with the standout being two powered Thunderbolt 3 ports.

No one feature falls by the wayside. Everything is just above average. That makes the PA34VC a great fit for someone who does just a little bit of everything. It has neither the advanced color-grading nor the gaming features to satisfy power users in either camp, but it’s a great upgrade for anyone who wants to dabble in both worlds.

Best budget: Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ

Buy it used or refurbished: eBay

Why it made the cut: This affordable monitor has the gaming specs you need, and none of the pricey extras.

Specs

Size: 27-inch

27-inch Native resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Panel type: IPS

IPS Refresh rate: 144Hz (165Hz overclocked)

144Hz (165Hz overclocked) Response time: 1ms

1ms Ports: HDMI 2.0 (2), DisplayPort 1.2, headphone

HDMI 2.0 (2), DisplayPort 1.2, headphone Ergonomics: Tilt, swivel, pivot, height adjustable, VESA mountable

Tilt, swivel, pivot, height adjustable, VESA mountable Variable refresh rate: G-Sync compatible, FreeSync

G-Sync compatible, FreeSync HDR: HDR10

HDR10 Speakers: 2W (2)

Pros

Affordable

Fast 1440p screen

Ergonomic adjustability

Cons

Weak HDR

The Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ is one of our favorite cheap gaming monitors. For around $350, you get just enough power and performance to tackle any gaming moment.

The screen has just the right specs to make mid- and high-powered systems look sharp. A 27-inch, 1440p screen that maxes out at 144Hz, it’s exactly the kind of monitor most players need. It lacks any specific flourishes, but most gaming monitors get boiled down to core visual specs, anyways. The VG27AQ gives you what you need. No more. No less.

FAQs

Q: How much do Asus monitors cost? Most of the best Asus monitors cost between $500 and $1,000. However, there are plenty of cheap gaming monitors from the brand that are satisfactory for more casual users. Q: Which monitor is better: Asus or Acer? Asus and Acer both have a gamer-focused catalog. But Asus has a wider range of monitor options than Acer, especially in higher price ranges. Q: Are Asus TUF monitors good? Asus’ TUF Gaming line includes some of our favorite budget gaming monitors. If you have between $300-$500 to spend, TUF Gaming is a great place to start your search. Q: Do Asus monitors have cameras? Most dedicated PC monitors don’t come with built-in webcams. Asus currently makes one model with a webcam, the Asus BE24EQK business monitor. In most cases, we recommend buying the best monitor for your gaming, productivity, or creative needs and attached one of the best webcams. If having your webcam built into your display is important, though, check out our guide to the best monitors with built-in webcams.

Final thoughts on the best Asus monitors

The best Asus monitors are primarily for gamers looking at mid- and high-tier screens with great resolution, refresh rates, and adjustability. All of their top products feature IPS panels, offering good colors and great viewing angles. While we love some of Asus’ ProArt displays, users should look at Asus as a gaming-first manufacturer, at least where monitors are concerned.