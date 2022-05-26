A great monitor can elevate your gaming experience, but a fast gaming monitor can give you the dose of clarity you need to land a win. A 240Hz monitor delivers esports-grade speed so you can see every little indicator of your opponent’s next move. We’ve gathered the top choices, whether you’re looking for a competitive monitor on a budget, or simply the best of the best. Together, we’ll sort through the fluff and find the cutting-edge monitor that’s right for you. These are the best 240Hz monitors of 2022.

How we selected the best 240Hz monitors

Throughout my career in tech journalism, I’ve been privileged to test and review a wide array of computer monitors for publications like IGN and MMORPG. They’ve spanned the gamut from affordable 1080p displays to high-end, big-screen panels with 4K resolutions and fast refresh rates. My work in the field has allowed me to build a history with displays and the hardware that drives them. That expertise allows me to filter through the noise and dial in on the best monitor choices for different types of users.

I selected the best 240Hz monitor based on extensive testing and research. I began by looking at the specs: screen size, resolution, brightness, all of the things that make a monitor look good on paper. Then I dove deep, looking into the supporting features of each of the different candidates to narrow the search further. Finally, I settled on the best choices based on four key elements: personal testing, professional reviews plus user feedback, and the brand’s reputation for quality, reliability, and support.

Things to consider before buying a 240Hz monitor

It can be tempting to assume that all 240Hz monitors will perform the same since they have the same refresh rate, but there are definitely winners and losers. Here are the most important things to consider before pulling the trigger on a new display.

Do you really need 240Hz?

Before shopping for 240Hz monitors, it’s important to consider whether you actually need such a high refresh rate. Remember, a monitor’s refresh rate refers to the number of times it can draw an image on your screen each second. That means a 240Hz monitor allows your PC to animate a game at up to 240 frames a second. That generates a much smoother and more detailed animation, which can give players an advantage in competitive situations. It is also very demanding on your PC.

A new, mid-to-high-spec gaming PC should be able to hit that or get close if you’re playing a competitive game like League of Legends or Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. More graphically intensive games simply cannot run at 240Hz on a consumer-grade PC. If you’re playing lots of immersive single-player games, your extra frames will go to waste. If your system or games won’t let you take advantage of a 240Hz monitor, you’re better off buying something a little less focused on speed.

Screen size and resolution

The first decisions most people make when picking a monitor are their preferred resolution and screen size. While it is definitely considered a luxury feature for competitive gamers, manufacturers are making more and more 240Hz monitors. Over the last couple of years, we’ve started seeing it available on 27- and 32-inch panels. There are even 240Hz ultrawide monitors. Be sure to look at your available space before making a purchase, and take the time to consider the monitor size you’re currently used to. Jumping from a 27- to a 32-inch monitor won’t feel like a big jump, but if you’ve spent years gaming on a smaller panel, those larger sizes will have an adjustment period.

We recommend you pick a target screen size and resolution at the same time, rather than picking one and then the other. Remember that the pixel density and, therefore, sharpness of a resolution will decline as you stretch it over larger screen sizes. We think 1080p, or Full HD, gives you a great value on a 24-inch display, but you should consider 1440p (QHD) for anything larger. If getting a 240Hz monitor is your top priority, you may find your options beyond 1080p to be limited and expensive.

Panel type

Another thing to consider is the type of panel a potential monitor uses. Generally speaking, monitors tend to use one of three types of display panels: Twisted Nematic (TN), In-Plane Switching (IPS), or Vertical Alignment (VA). They each have important differences and individual strengths and weaknesses. Here’s how they shake out:

TN: A TN panel is the fastest of the three main types, enabling the lowest input lag and least ghosting. They’re often chosen for esports displays because of their reliably fast speed and clarity. This performance comes at the expense of color depth and viewing angles, however, and can look noticeably duller compared to their IPS or VA counterparts.

IPS: IPS panels are the most color-rich and accurate of the three varieties and have the widest viewing angles. They are a good fit for content creators and gamers that share their screen. Historically, IPS panels have had slower response times and are more prone to ghosting, but advancements have made this less of a concern over the last several years. Because of the way IPS panels function, they are also prone to glowing around the edges of the screen, which can reduce black levels in those areas.

VA: VA panels are a middle ground between IPS and TN panels. They’re typically faster than IPS panels, but usually slower than TN. They offer better colors and viewing angles than TN but still don’t rise to the level of IPS. Where VA panels lead both is in contrast. A good IPS panel can have a 1000:1 contrast ratio, but even an average VA panel can boast a 3000:1 ratio, leading to better blacks.

While it’s helpful to understand the key differences between the different panel types, technological innovations have tightened the gaps between IPS and VA panels. TN panels remain the top choice for overall responsiveness, but all three can perform very well. Given that, most people should probably opt for an IPS or VA panel, and take advantage of their improved colors and viewing angles. As always, be sure to read reviews before committing to a purchase to make sure your monitor is as fast as the manufacturer claims it is.

HDR and brightness

Many modern monitors support a display technology called high dynamic range, or HDR, which allows your screen to show a wider range of brightness when some parts of a screen are supposed to look dimmer or brighter than others. Not all monitors that support HDR can really take advantage of the feature. To do HDR right, you need a very bright screen.

HDR support is typically measured in the following steps: HDR400, HDR600, and HDR1000. The best monitors are DisplayHDR certified by VESA, which means they’ve met certain criteria and aren’t just using the term for marketing purposes. These steps indicate the maximum brightness the panel is able to provide (measured in nits) and go alongside the maximum color depth of the panel, which for HDR should be at least 10-bit.

These are important specifications because many monitors claim HDR support among their key features. While it’s true that an HDR400 monitor can process and display HDR content, you won’t necessarily be able to see the distinctions between brightest and darkest corners of the screen.

To get a display that delivers true high dynamic range that’s competitive with modern TVs, you’re looking for a VESA DisplayHDR 1000 rating or higher. Monitors with this rating are few and far between, though, and most of them are quite expensive. We recommend aiming for a VESA DisplayHDR 600 rating or higher on any screen under 32 inches so your screen is bright enough to take advantage of HDR in games.

Additional features

Along with the core features listed above, take a second to look at all of the extras a monitor may provide to improve your gaming experience. Variable refresh rate support (Freesync for AMD, G-Sync for Nvidia) is common among gaming monitors and enhances the smoothness of games by eliminating screen tearing.

Some monitors, like the Gigabyte Aorus FI25F, boast unique capabilities, like adding environmental active noise canceling to your microphone. The BenQ ZOWIE XL2546K comes with a controller to enable gaming features on the fly. The ASUS Tuf Gaming VG259QM’s 240Hz panel can be overclocked to 280Hz.

Competition is fierce in the gaming monitor marketplace. Manufacturers can and will try to one-up one another with added features. Don’t be afraid to shop around and see what add-ons appeal to you. At the same time, though, we’ve never seen a bell or whistle that made up for excellent performance, so don’t let a fun idea distract you from a monitor’s essential qualities.

The best 240Hz monitors: Reviews & Recommendations

With so many monitors to choose from, deciding on the right panel can be confusing. Knowing what to look for and how those qualities impact performance can make all the difference to finding the monitor that’s right for you. We’ve done the homework to save you the guesswork. These are the best 240Hz monitors you can buy right now.

Best overall: Samsung Odyssey G7

Buy it used or refurbished: eBay

Why it made the cut: The Samsung Odyssey G7 is feature-rich, high-resolution, and well-priced.

Specs

Price: $699.99

$699.99 Screen size: 27 inches

27 inches Resolution: 2560×1440

2560×1440 Panel type: QLED

QLED Brightness/HDR: DisplayHDR600

DisplayHDR600 Response time: 1ms

Pros

1440p resolution

Deep 1000R curved screen

SVA QLED

High peak brightness

Cons

1000R Curve may be too deep for some

Firmware update required for full functionality

Potential quality control issues

The Samsung Odyssey G7 offers more bang for your buck than any other 240Hz monitor. It’s packed with more features than any other monitor we could find at this price and has tricks it has up its sleeve that can impress even highly discerning players.

The G7 isn’t just fast, it’s immersive and great for far more than just esports. It features a QLED panel, enhancing its colors and brightness for a more vivid image. Those quantum dots also allow the G7 to reach an impressive 600 nits of peak brightness for improved HDR performance. If that weren’t enough, it also features a deep 1000R curve, one of the deepest you can find on a display, taking up more of your field of view and drawing you further into your favorite games. (We recommend testing the G7 or another curved monitor before buying it, though. Not everyone loves using a curved display.)

The G7 isn’t the only monitor with an impressive feature list, but it wins out in value due to its $599.99 price point. That’s hardly cheap but it’s a full $100 less than its closest competitor, the Alienware AW2721D. The biggest difference between the two displays is that the G7 uses an SVA panel (in shorts, a VA with improved viewing angles) while the Alienware uses IPS. With that kind of savings, it doesn’t need to be perfect to still be an incredible choice.

And that’s good because there are some potential issues to be aware of. Early users reported issues with screen flickering that were resolved with a firmware update. Others had issues with stuck pixels that required a full replacement. While these issues are the vast minority, it’s still a good idea to purchase from a retailer with an easy replacement policy in case you run into issues. If you’re like most users, you’ll find this monitor to be an outstanding choice.

Best 1440p gaming monitor: Dell Alienware AW2721D

Buy it used or refurbished: eBay

Why it made the cut: The Alienware AW2721D is a class-leading flat panel for users that don’t want the curve and crave the brightest HDR.

Specs

Price: $829.99

$829.99 Screen size: 27 inches

27 inches Resolution: 2560×1440

2560×1440 Panel type: IPS

IPS Brightness/HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 600

VESA DisplayHDR 600 Response time: 1ms

Pros

1440p resolution

VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified

Local dimming

Color rich IPS panel

Cons

Backlight bleed

1ms response time only in Extreme mode

The 27-inch Alienware AW2721D offers class-leading performance on par with our top pick but in a conventional flat display. On top of its 240Hz refresh rate, this 1440p IPS panel looks crisp and extra bright thanks to its 600 nits of brightness with local dimming. It also sports Nvidia’s G-Sync Ultimate certification, which means this monitor has been through more than 300 tests by Nvidia itself to ensure it delivers a premium, artifact, and screen tearing-free gameplay experience.

While many IPS monitors suffer ghosting due to their slower response time, that’s no issue for the AW2721D. Alienware is a bit overzealous when quoting a 1ms response time (this is only available in Extreme overdrive mode, which causes inverse ghosting), but the experts at DisplayNinja found that leaving the monitor in Fast mode solves this issue while still only featuring 2ms of input lag. Even for the best players, that’s an imperceptible difference.

It isn’t perfect, though. A number of users have also complained about backlight bleed and IPS glow, which cause the edges or dark areas of the screen to glow due to the backlight. It’s a small issue, though, and the vast majority of users report glowing impressions.

Best 1080p monitor: Gigabyte Aorus FI25F

But it used or refurbished: eBay

Why it made the cut: The Aorus FI25F is packed with features and offers next-level responsiveness compared to other 1080p monitors.

Specs

Price: $475

$475 Screen size: 24.5 inches

24.5 inches Resolution: 1920×1080

1920×1080 Panel type: Super Speed IPS

Super Speed IPS Brightness/HDR: 400 Nits

400 Nits Response time: 0.4ms

Pros

Packed with gaming features

OSD settings can be controlled with hotkeys

Ridiculously fast

Unique, eye-catching style

Cons

Weak HDR

May require calibration

The Aorus FI25F is a prime example of why Aorus monitors have become a hot commodity since they debuted in 2019. This display features a great IPS panel that’s fast, bright, and color-rich. It’s also packed with gaming-first features that are actually useful in enhancing your day-to-day gaming experience.

Gigabyte built the Aorus FI25F around its Super Speed IPS technology, which slashes the display’s response time without compromising color accuracy or viewing angles. In its fastest overdrive mode, the response time drops to 0.4ms, though it also generates some visual blemishes. You can still hit a high-performing 1ms time, though, without worrying about ghosting.

The FI25F stands above other 1080p 240Hz monitors because of its array of gaming features. Like every monitor in this round-up, you can enable FreeSync or G-Sync for variable refresh rate support, but hidden in the menu are other options, like Black Equalizer to peek into the shadows, a system monitor to keep an eye on your hardware, or the ability to create your own reticle for games that don’t offer one.

It also features high-speed USB charging and audio jacks to plug in a gaming headset. The microphone input even adds environmental noise-canceling, so your teammates will hear you clearly even in noisy environments. Best of all, using Gigabyte’s OSD Sidekick app, you can trigger any of these settings with hotkeys, making them practically useful in the middle of an intense match. No one has time to dig through menus in the middle of the match, and this monitor means you’ll never have to again.

Best 24-inch monitor: ASUS Tuf Gaming VG259QM

Buy it used or refurbished: Amazon

Why it made the cut: The ASUS Tuf Gaming VG259QM offers the perfect balance of price, performance, and a faster-than-fast 280Hz refresh rate.

Specs

Price: $299.99

$299.99 Screen size: 24.5 inches

24.5 inches Resolution: 1920×1080

1920×1080 Panel type: IPS

IPS Brightness/HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 400

VESA DisplayHDR 400 Response time: 1ms

Pros

Well-priced

Overclockable up to 280Hz

Highly adjustable stand

Cons

IPS glow and limited contrast limit performance in dark rooms

The ASUS Tuf Gaming VG259QM offers an outstanding balance of price to performance for a 24-inch 240Hz display. It features a bright IPS panel that’s largely color accurate out of the box. What really makes it shine, however, is its ability to overclock all the way to 280Hz.

If the idea of overclocking makes you nervous, don’t be: all you need to do is select “max refresh rate” in the OSD and it becomes another refresh rate option in Windows. Once enabled, it even supports Freesync and G-Sync all the way to 280Hz, so you won’t need to sacrifice smoothness for speed.

With a peak brightness of 400-nits and DisplayHDR 400 certification, the VG259QM lacks local dimming and is limited to 8-bit color, so you won’t get the dynamic range of brighter, more colorful panels. Taking it in is easy, though, due to its highly adjustable stand that can even pivot to portrait orientation.

This monitor suffers the same shortcomings as most other IPS panels: a low contrast ratio and IPS glow. In bright rooms, this isn’t a big issue, but if you enjoy gaming in the dark, you’ll notice that blacks tend to look more washed out than competing VA panels. It also only covers 99% of the sRGB color space while others on this list reach to 100% or higher, but these are small handicaps for this otherwise great display.

Best for esports: BenQ Zowie XL2546K

Buy it used or refurbished: eBay

Why it made the cut: The official monitor of the ESL Pro League, the BenQ Zowie XL2546K offers speed, clarity, easy configuration, and an esports-first design.

Specs

Price: $499.99

$499.99 Screen size: 24.5 inches

24.5 inches Resolution: 1920×1080

1920×1080 Panel type: TN

TN Brightness/HDR: 320 Nits

320 Nits Response time: 1ms

Pros

Outstanding responsiveness

DyAc+ adds reduces blur without limiting brightness brightness

5-way controller for quick settings changes

Cons

Lower maximum brightness

No HDR support

Poor contrast and color depth

Quite expensive

The BenQ Zowie XL2546K is built to compete. It strips away the frills to put the focus entirely on speed, clarity, and providing you the edge you need in competitive games. With a TN panel, the monitor is effortlessly fast even without enabling overdrive and has no traces of ghosting whatsoever. That does come with the usual TN limitations of reduced contrast and color depth, but since this monitor supports importing and exporting picture profiles, you can easily download custom settings for individual games to make the most of its capabilities.

A 240Hz TN panel should be enough to give players an edge, but the XL2546K takes it multiple steps further. Zowie’s DyAc+ technology reduces motion blur during shaking animations like firing a gun to maintain your visibility. Motion blur reduction can be found on other gaming monitors, but DyAc+ stands apart by doing so without reducing your brightness. It’s a zero-compromise solution.

Other competitive high points include a controller that can swap picture profiles on the fly. Pairing this with the display’s Black Equalizer function, you can literally peek into the shadows and pick out enemies with the push of a button. Both sides of the screen feature flap to block out distractions and keep competitors from peeking at your screen, and a smaller than average stand allows you to position your peripherals comfortably, even if you prefer them farther out.

The XL2546K doesn’t support HDR and has a very peak brightness, so there are meaningful trade-offs here, but there’s no mistaking the competitive design it brings to the table. There’s a reason the ESL Pro League uses these displays at pro esports events.

Best budget: AOC C27G2Z

Buy it used or refurbished: eBay

Why it made the cut: The AOC C27G2Z offers a lot for little. Its large VA panel is color-rich, curved, and immersive. For gamers on a budget, this is a great choice.

Specs

Price: $239.99

$239.99 Screen size: 27 inches

27 inches Resolution: 1920×1080

1920×1080 Panel type: VA

VA Brightness/HDR: 250 Nits

250 Nits Response time: 0.5ms (reported)

Pros

Spacious, curved screen

Good contrast

120% sRGB coverage

Very affordable

Cons

Low peak brightness

No HDR

Actual response time higher than reported

The AOC C27G2Z is an affordably excellent choice for gamers on a budget. For its relatively low cost, it offers quite a bit, including a large 27-inch screen with a medium 1500R curvature. Its 240Hz refresh rate will see you through even the most intense battles with motion clarity that trumps slower displays, but excellent color coverage and deep contrast make it a good choice for content creators and single-player games too.

With such a low price, you know some things had to be sacrificed to get those strong core specs. In this case, the C27G2Z falls short of every other monitor on this list with a brightness of only 250 nits and 8-bit color, so there’s no HDR support here. And though AOC markets this display with a 0.5ms response time, the testers at Display Ninja and Monitor Nerds both found it gets closer to 3ms at 240Hz. This is still fast enough that most players would have trouble seeing a difference, but it’s an important point nonetheless.

Even with these caveats, it’s hard to get over just how much monitor you’re getting for the price. A sub-$250 monitor that’s 27-inches, curved, 240Hz, sub-5ms of input delay, and also has a stylish aesthetic? That’s a great deal no matter how you look at it.

FAQs

Q: How much does a 240Hz monitor cost? The price of a 240Hz display varies widely depending on the resolution, features, and brand. As of this writing, the cheapest 240Hz monitors tend to cost around $200. The most expensive 240Hz monitors extend to more than $1,700. It’s not necessary to spend exorbitant amounts of money to get a great 240Hz monitor, but you should expect to pay $350-500 with tax and shipping included. Q: Does 4K 240Hz exist? It’s funny you should ask because the answer’s about to change. At CES 2022, Samsung announced the Odyssey Neo G8, the first 32-inch 4K display that can run at 240Hz. The Odyssey Neo G8 is available for preorder now and will start shipping to players on June 6, 2022. It costs $1,499 so 4K 240Hz will likely remain the height of luxury for a couple of years, but you can expect more companies to follow in Samsung’s footsteps before too long. Q: Is 240Hz good for a gaming monitor? It can be! A 240Hz refresh rate is much higher than average and will help a very specific subset of players. The two biggest benefits to gaming on a 240Hz monitor are reduced motion blur and input lag. Both of those are assets to competitive games, including MOBAs and first-person shooters. We tend to think of monitors with 240Hz-360Hz refresh rates as “esports monitors.”



If you’re gaming on an older PC or don’t enjoy esports, you probably do not need a 240Hz monitor. Many single-player games, especially visually spectacular ones, will not run at such a high frame rate on most PCs. Even among games that can, upgrading from 144Hz to 240Hz doesn’t offer the same visible change that jumping from 60Hz to 144Hz does. The difference you may notice will be in your reaction time when playing games that move very fast.

Final thoughts on the best 240Hz monitors

If you’re the type of gamer that demands every advantage when playing competitively, upgrading to a 240Hz gaming monitor can give you the one-up you crave. Their improved motion clarity and reduced input lag can provide real advantages when every pixel counts. Making the leap won’t make sense for everyone, but if it does, it might just be the advantage you need to land at the top of the leaderboard.