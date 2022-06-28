Written By James Lynch Published Jun 28, 2022 1:00 PM

A larger monitor can drastically improve work-from-home, gaming, or office setups. They easily allow you to view multiple pages, applications, or files at once without the need for multiple displays. And when you’re done with work they give you an unbeatable gaming experience. Most 49-inch monitors offer an ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio and viewing angles of around 178 degrees. With a screen this wide you will be able to multitask and have a broad workspace, like spreading out documents across a desk in real life, but you won’t suffer from wasted time flipping between screens or various monitors.

To help you find what you need, whether it be for gaming or productivity, we curated this list of the best 49-inch monitors for a variety of different users so that you can have everything you need right at your fingertips and in front of your face.

How we chose the best 49-inch monitors

To find the best 49-inch monitors, we scoured the internet for dozens of expert reviews and roundups from trusted sources, then compared those with peer suggestions and user impressions to find a collection of the best 49-inch monitors available. We not only looked at the specs of these monitors—including performance statistics like refresh rate and brightness—but we also surveyed their physical attributes, including stand size and weight.

We then compiled a list of our favorite monitors from across all these sources and reviewed statistics to determine the best monitors for individual, and varied, needs. We focused on models with solid image quality for a reasonable price. We also suggest specific features for different users, as a productivity-minded person won’t value gaming-specific metrics in the same way.

Things to consider when shopping for the best 49-inch monitor

Display resolution

The display resolution will dictate how clear the image on your screen is. It is determined by the number of pixels on your screen. If the resolution is not high enough, you will have blurry images, something you will really notice when blown up to the size of a 49-in monitor.

Refresh rate

Refresh rate is how many times in a second the image on your screen is refreshed with a new image. For normal work monitors, this is usually about 60 times per second, expressed as 60 Hertz. If you are using your monitor for uses with a lot of motion, like watching sports or playing video games, you’ll want the image to refresh more quickly to give you a smoother image with less jerking. Gaming monitors refresh rates can climb as high as 360 Hz. If you’re just doing photo editing, you’ll want to prioritize color reproduction and image quality over refresh rate

Aspect ratio

Aspect ratio is the ratio of the monitor’s width to its height. Many early monitors had a 4:3 ratio and have since moved on to 16:9 and sometimes 3:2. Currently, ultrawide monitors are gaining in popularity, with 32:9 aspect ratio being the most common in the class.

Price

It’s true that49-inch monitors often boast other impressive specs, which pushes their price tags higher than you might expect for a typical display. They regularly eclipse the $1,000 mark. Before you make the leap, consider how often you will use the monitor and how much you will benefit from having this added productivity. You may be able to get several smaller monitors for less money.

Response time

Response time is how long it takes your monitor to go from one color to another—often black to white and then back to black again. Most LCD screens are below 10ms but the fastener the response time, the better, and smoother, your image will be.

Brightness

Brightness measures how much light your LCD monitor produces. This is usually measured in candelas per square meter (cd/m2), often referred to as nits. Brighter monitors can be better in some gaming applications and allow you to adjust to shifting ambient light, including bright daylight through your windows. If you regularly work in an environment with a lot of ambient light, then spending the extra money to get a bright monitor is likely worth it.

Display panel type

Understanding your display panel type will help you understand how the monitor is working and what strengths it may have in color, viewing angles, etc.

LCD, or liquid crystal displays, have been around for a number of years and use liquid crystals to modify light and produce desired colors, these are backlit to produce the image.

There are several types of panels within the LCD category including VA (Vertical Alignment) displays that are affordable with good color and good viewing angles. Alternatively, IPS (In-Plane Switching) may be a bit more expensive but provide rich, consistent, and accurate colors at any angle.

You can also get OLED, or Organic Light-Emitting Diode, where each pixel emits its one light rather than needing to be backlit. Each pixel can also be turned off which allows it to create blacker blacks. There is still some concern on the market that these screens could have images “burn in” much like older plasma TVs did if you leave a single image on the screen for too long. These monitors are also very rare and expensive.

Best 49-inch monitors: Reviews & Recommendations

Best overall: Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

Why it made the cut: Impressive specs and built quality have made this one of the most popular ultrawide options on the market.

Specs

Refresh Rate: 240 Hz

240 Hz Resolution: 5120×1440

5120×1440 Response Time: 2ms

2ms Brightness: 420 nits

420 nits Panel Type: VA

Pros

Impressive refresh rate

High resolution

Natural curve that matches most people’s eyesight

Impressive looking

Flexible stand

Cons

Hefty price tag

Aggressive curve works for most people but will seem disorienting for some

This monitor comes at a premium price but, with it, you get Samsung’s reliability and a slew of premium features that justify its cost.

This monitor is particularly suited to gaming thanks to its high refresh rate, response time, and resolution. Its 240 Hz refresh rate is blazingly quick and will keep even your fastest-moving games looking smooth. It also features mini-LED backlighting, which gives you the option for brighter screens, and better control over dimming. The QLED display panel offers exceptional black levels and contrast.

For additional features, this monitor also has HDMI 2.1 ports, which should support future gaming consoles if you’re a gamer. As the action really starts going, the FreeSync variable refresh rate will make sure that your monitor matches your graphic card without skipping a frame for a consistent, smooth image that will keep you from missing any on-screen content.

You can also run two completely different inputs, like your computer screen and a video game, or a video game and a reference of a vlogging camera at the same time, in their native resolution, thanks to picture-by-picture.

Why it made the cut: Get a fantastic gaming experience without taxing your PC too much.

Specs

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

120 Hz Resolution: 5120×1440

5120×1440 Response Time: 4ms

4ms Brightness: 1000 nits

1000 nits Panel Type: QLED

Pros

Great resolution

Great peak brightness

Thin screen borders

Cons

Not great quality viewing at an angles

The QLED monitor is also great at color quality and the impressive resolution gives you 108 pixels per inch. Perhaps most impressive, though, is with all those pixels you get 1000 nits brightness, which allows for high dynamic range—great for movies and video games. With the help of black stabilizer, it performs particularly well in scenes that are dark and quickly transitions from dark to light.

It relies on edge lighting with 10 dimming zones to improve the contrast ratio and provide deeper blacks. When you combine this with the 120 Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, it’s a great monitor for those looking to game. And for a bit of an extra edge, the virtual aim point allows you to add custom crosshairs as well, whether the game wants you to be able to or not. But we won’t tell anyone.

For productivity purposes, eye saver mode limits the blues for prolonged work and picture-by-picture allows you to work from multiple inputs, though you’ll lose the advanced dimming capabilities.

Best for productivity: LG 49WL95C-WE

Why it made the cut: It offers lots of space for efficient usage, but doesn’t tack on extra gaming features you may not need.

Specs

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Resolution: 5120×1440

5120×1440 Response Time: 5ms

5ms Brightness: 350 nits

350 nits Panel type: IPS

Pros

High-quality built-in speakers

Good gray uniformity

USB-C charging port can support laptop charging

Ample resolution

IPS display

Cons

Not very bright

Price

This monitor is better suited for the productivity-minded, rather than those looking for a gaming edge. That is mostly due to the low refresh rate, which is better for working your large spreadsheets or comparing research documents than it is for hunting down bad guys online.

A built-in powered USB-C port will minimize clutter on your desk by allowing you to charge your phone or computer straight from the monitor. And for onscreen organization, LG OnScreen Control software gives you the ability to divide the screen for multiple purposes, even running multiple devices with controls from a single keyboard and mouse.

The monitor handles gradients supremely well, and the grays are consistent, but other aspects of image quality can be lacking. No matter where you put the monitor, be it at a sitting or standing desk, you’ll be comfortable throughout the workday thanks to the standard stand that allows height, tilt, and swivel adjustments.

Best features: Philips Brilliance 499P9H

Why it made the cut: This massive, feature-packed screen earns all of the desk space it takes up with advanced features and excellent image quality.

Specs

Refresh Rate: 70 Hz

70 Hz Resolution: 5120×1440

5120×1440 Response Time: 5ms

5ms Brightness: 450 nits

450 nits Panel type: VA

Pros

Built-in webcam

Bright clear colors

Integrated speakers

Cons

Refresh rate not great for gaming

Pixel density may be lacking for some

This monitor performs well across the important specifications but might stand out more for the handy features and add-ons it sports.

The image quality is great thanks to a panel that supports a high resolution. This makes it great for photo editing and other work requiring intricate designs. The screen is relatively bright, which helps take advantage of its HDR support. Along with the high resolution, the monitor also has bright colors and a great image, and a respectable refresh rate that might better serve productive uses and video watching more than it would satisfy gamers.

In addition to these performance aspects though, this monitor also has built-in speakers as well as a built-in webcam. Impressively, while the webcam can support Windows authorization software, it retracts into the body of the monitor when you push it down to ensure your privacy. For connectivity, it has USBs, HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4, an Ethernet jack, and a powered USB-C for charging your laptop. All that takes some heft, though, and this monitor weighs 71 pounds.

Best curved: Dell UltraSharp QHD Curved Monitor

Why it made the cut: This large productivity monitor offers a mellow curve for when you want to see your information without being surrounded by it.

Specs

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Resolution: 5120 x 1440

5120 x 1440 Response Time: 8ms

8ms Brightness: 350 nits

350 nits Panel Type: IPS

Pros

USB-C charging port

Comes with a software bundle

Great resolution from panel

Cons

Lacks HDR or adaptive-sync

Slow refresh rate

Price

For the productivity minded, this Dell monitor is another great option. While the resolution and IPS panel are great, the refresh rate, along with other features, means it will disappoint most serious gamers.

It lacks hardcore gaming specs but that may be a plus for productivity-minded people who don’t want a lot of complicated settings they will probably never need. That includes creative pros like photo and video editors.

Productivity is really where this monitor shines. It has a slew of inputs ready to connect devices with USB, powered USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPorts. It is even possible to connect two separate PCs and toggle between them with the same mouse and keyboard or use side-by-side picture-by-picture.

This Dual QHD screen, the equivalent of two 27-inch displays) has a much mellower curve of 3800R, which may be more appropriate for many business users. Beware though, the screen is large, weighing nearly 60 pounds with a stand footprint of 10 x 14 inches.

Best for gaming on a budget: Asus ROG Strix Curved Gaming Monitor

Why it made the cut: It offers many popular gaming features without a huge price tag.

Specs

Refresh Rate: 144 Hz

144 Hz Resolution: 3840 x 1080

3840 x 1080 Response Time: 4ms

4ms Brightness: 450 nits

450 nits Panel Type: VA

Pros

Affordable price for such a big screen

Great refresh rate

Bright picture

Cons

Resolution not as great as competitors

Pixel density is low

This is another great option for the gamer looking for an immersive experience. Even better, it offers impressive performance for the gamer on the budget with its relatively low price.

With that low price, you still get an impressive refresh rate of 144 Hz and a decent screen resolution, though the discerning eye might rather go for something with a crisper image. Even still, the AMD FreeSync 2, as well as HDR technology, help whatever image you have on your screen moving smoothly.

The VA panel handles color range and darks well, while Shadow Boost technology helps brighten dark areas on the screen without washing out the rest of the image. This will help you notice details, like a hiding enemy, in the dark corners of your game.

A semi-matte finish on the screen helps fight glare if you game in the day, while Asus Eye Care technology will lessen the strain on your eyes if you play deep into the night. No matter how long you stay in front of the screen, you’ll be comfortable thanks to a highly adjustable stand.

Why it made the cut: Despite its relatively low price, it still offers features and specs that will work for avid gamers.

Specs

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

120 Hz Resolution: 5120×1440

5120×1440 Response Time: 1ms

1ms Brightness: 550 nits

550 nits Panel Type: VA

Pros

4-year guarantee against dead pixels

USB C charging

Relative affordability

Cons

Cumbersome stand

This monitor has an impressive resolution, refresh, and response time rates thanks in part to its more affordable VA display panel. Even still, the performance, as well as the color, are strong, especially considering the cost. It operates much like two 1440 monitors put together but, importantly, it doesn’t have a bezel, which makes it a great option for things like linear video editing.

This may be the exception to the rule of you get what you pay for, in part because even if a pixel on this AOC monitor dies, it is guaranteed for 4 years against dead pixels. It is also compatible with DisplayHDR 400 and Adobe RGB, which is great for those needing precise color editing capabilities like video and photo editors. Along with its refresh rate, it also has Freesync Premium Pro and G-Sync, which work well to smooth images and keep things from looking choppy.

For additional features, it also comes with a remote control to allow you to control the screen from across the room, like switching between productivity and gaming inputs, and has a USB-C charging port to run things like a keyboard or speakers.

FAQs

Q: How much does a 49-inch monitor cost? If you are ready for a 49-inch monitor, prepare to pull out your checkbook or high-limit credit card. Most 49-inch monitors regularly eclipse $1,000 and depending on performance, some can go far above that cost. Q: Is a 49-inch monitor too big? For productivity and gaming, you’ll enjoy the massive size of these monitors. The size may become an issue though if you consider the physical space in the rest of your home. Many of these monitors require lots of space on your desk, weigh dozens of pounds, and will require a wide enough space to accommodate their width. Q: How does IPS compare to VA? As we talked about above IPS and VA panels are two types of LCD monitors. VA panels have great contrast ratio, which makes them great for viewing details in dark images, but they usually have a slower response time that can be frustrating in some gaming situations. IPS monitors are more expensive but have great color consistency, quick response time, and wide viewing angles. Though, they don’t do as well in contrast ratio and may suffer in some dark video uses. Q: How heavy is a 49-inch monitor? Prepare to have a strong desk, and someone help you carry the monitor inside because 49-inch monitors are very heavy. Most weigh dozens of pounds and we have seen some that top the scales at more than 70 pounds. Q: Do large monitors increase productivity? This depends on the kind of worker you are, the work you do, and how much having multiple pages visible at the same time helps you. Many people find their productivity increases as they don’t need to flip between various virtual monitors or navigate between monitors with bezels in between. How much a difference it will make for you, however, is a personal journey. Q: Can a laptop run a 49-inch monitor? Most modern laptops will have no issue. To be safe, make sure you have a laptop that supports HDMI 1.4 and has a GPU (graphics processing unit) that can support 1440p. Q: Is 1000R better than 1800R? These are measurements of how curved the curved screen is. The number is a measure of the radius, meaning a higher number will be a flatter screen, and a lower number will be more curved. A series of lined-up 1000R monitors would create a closed circle with a radius of 1 meter. More curved monitors (with lower numbers) are great for creating a more immersive experience that can be great for gamers. 1000R monitors are fairly close to the curvature with which we see the world, so it can be easier on the eyes and feel more realistic for gamers.



Those using these monitors for productivity though will find that having a less extreme curve can give you the benefit of an easier-to-navigate field of view for various pages, without feeling like you’re “immersed” in your spreadsheet.

Final thoughts on the best 49-inch monitors

Whether for fun or for productivity, a 49-inch monitor can vastly improve your field of vision. Beware though, this improvement will come at a price and require a lot of desk space. However, if you have the budget, and the room, you’ll notice a huge improvement in what you are able to see and do all at the same time.