Anker’s 14-in-1 triple-display dock is $72 off, plus 19 more Anker deals

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Running three monitors off a laptop usually means either a Thunderbolt dock that costs more than the monitors or a tangle of adapters that drop out every time the machine sleeps. The Anker Prime Docking Station (DL7400) is down to $227.99 from $299.99 right now, and it’s part of a wider round of discounts across Anker’s Amazon store that covers wireless chargers, wall plugs, power strips, and battery packs. I went through all five of Anker’s Amazon storefront pages and pulled out the 20 that actually carry a lower price than their usual one, because plenty of the listings on those pages are sitting at full retail.

The Anker Prime DL7400 is the pick here if your desk needs three 4K displays and you’d rather not spend Thunderbolt money to get them. It runs two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort at 4K/60Hz apiece using DisplayLink, which means a driver install and a Windows 10 or 11 machine, so check that box before you buy. The other 11 connections cover the boring but necessary stuff: 2.5Gbps Ethernet, SD and microSD slots, a headphone and mic jack, three more USB-C ports, and three USB-A. It pushes up to 140W back to the laptop, and the little front display shows what each port is drawing instead of leaving you to guess.

At $16.79, the Anker Zolo is the deal on this list I’d buy without thinking about it. It’s a Qi2-certified 15W pad, so an iPhone 17, 16, 15, or 14 snaps on magnetically and charges at three times the speed of the old 5W wireless standard. Two things to know: the power adapter isn’t included, and Anker says it won’t work with Pixel phones. Buy two and leave one in a bag.

The Anker Nano Smart Display Charger is a 45W USB-C wall plug with a screen on the front, down to $29.99 from $39.99. Tapping it shows live wattage and battery percentage, which sounds like a gimmick until you’re trying to work out whether a cheap cable is the reason your phone charges slowly overnight. Anker rates it at 50 percent on an iPhone 17 Pro in 20 minutes, and the plug folds flat for travel. There’s a Care Mode that slows charging when the phone is parked on the nightstand.

The Anker Nano Charging Station solves the cable drawer problem better than anything else in this sale at $59.98. Three AC outlets and four USB ports share one block, and two of the USB-C cables retract into the housing at 2.3 feet of reach, so nothing loose is hanging off the desk when you’re not using it. Total USB output tops out at 100W, enough for a MacBook Air plus a phone. It wants to live within about three feet of an outlet, which is the one thing worth measuring before you order.

Anker Prime 3-in-1 Qi2.2 Charging Station $149.99 (was $229.99) 25W wireless charging with a cooling system inside Charge everything at once. Anker See It

The Anker Prime 3-in-1 is the fastest wireless charger in this sale, at $149.99 after an $80 cut. It runs the new 25W Qi2.2 standard for iPhone alongside pads for an Apple Watch and AirPods, and Anker claims 50 percent on an iPhone 17 Pro in 22 minutes. Fast wireless charging generates heat, and heat is what kills wireless charging speed, so Anker built a thermoelectric cooler into this one and rates the phone’s surface at under 89 degrees Fahrenheit at full output. The power adapter comes in the box, which is not true of the $159.99 version of the same station.

Best Anker docking station and desk charger deals

If two monitors is your ceiling, the Anker Prime Docking Station with dual 4K HDMI is the better buy of the two docks in this sale at $179.99, and it skips the DisplayLink driver requirement entirely. The Anker Prime 160W GaN charger is the other one to look at, since it’ll run a MacBook Pro and two phones off a brick smaller than the laptop’s own power supply.

Best Anker MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging deals from $36

This is where the sale is deepest. The Anker MagGo UFO 3-in-1 at $67.49 is the value pick of the group if you want a Watch and AirPods pad alongside the phone, and the Anker Prime Qi2 Car Charger Mount at $69.99 is the one nobody thinks to buy until the third time their phone slides into the footwell.

Best Anker wall charger and power bank deals under $180

The Anker Prime Power Bank at $179.98 is the outlier in this group, a 26,250mAh pack with 300W of output that exists to charge a laptop and two other things at once on a long flight. Everything else here is under $70, including the Anker MagGo Power Bank for Apple Watch, which has a fold-out Watch puck built into the side so you stop packing a second cable.

If you only click one link here, make it the Anker Prime Docking Station (DL7400) at $227.99, which is the cheapest way I’ve seen to get three 4K screens off a single Windows laptop. On the other end, $16.79 for the Anker Zolo Qi2 charger is cheap enough that buying a spare beats hunting for the one you already own.