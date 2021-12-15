So you have the new iPhone 13, the new Apple Watch Series 7, and the new AirPods Pro. Apple had just unleashed their latest slate of new products, and you’re lucky to be one of the first few people to get their hands on the shiny new items. And while these devices boast state-of-the-art technology, you’re still left with a perpetual Apple problem: charging the devices using wires.

With all their bells and whistles, Apple devices unfortunately still require cables for juicing up. Luckily, there’s a way to eliminate cable clutter by only using a single cord to charge all three gadgets. The 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone Charger from Triple Grade is designed to refuel three devices simultaneously, and for a limited time, you can snag it on sale for an extra 20 percent off this Green Monday. It makes for the ideal stocking stuffer, don’t you think?

This 3-in-1 charger is designed to charge two Lightning devices and an Apple Watch all at the same time using only one cord. With that single cord plugged into only one power outlet, you can charge pretty much your entire collection, as long as the device is Lightning-compatible.

With a cable length of 3.9 feet, you can safely and comfortably charge from a distance. There’s no need to situate yourself near an outlet, and you can freely use your devices while they’re charging. Oh, and they charge quite fast, too, all thanks to the fast original charging speed it’s equipped with.

Certified by CE and RoHS, this 3-in-1 charger also features over-current, over-heat, and short-circuit protection. You can rest assured that your devices will remain safe even if you’re not watching over them.

Charge your devices quickly and safely with the 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone Charger from Triple Grade. It usually retails for $34, but thanks to the GREEN20 coupon code, you can get it on sale for $19.99.

Prices subject to change.