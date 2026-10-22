I’m buying this heated blanket for 40% off at Amazon and resisting the urge to turn on my heat before November

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I’m stubborn about turning on the heat. I grew up in a “heat is expensive so put on a hoodie” household and that has stuck with me into adulthood. Bedsure has a big batch of cold-weather gear on sale in its Amazon store, including electric throws, heated mattress pads, sherpa blankets, wearable blankets, and thick comforters. Warming the person on the couch usually costs less than warming every room in the house, and an electric throw uses a small fraction of the power a plug-in space heater pulls. Use the money you save to buy some soup, which was another “pretend it’s not cold” favorite from my childhood.

Top Bedsure heated blanket and cold-weather deals on Amazon

Bedsure Heated Throw Blanket: $36.97 (was $68.99)

Bedsure Heated Throw Blanket $36.97 (was $68.99) Heat yourself instead of the whole house Bedsure See It

Before you give in and turn on the heat, try plugging in the Bedsure heated throw. Prime members can get the grey 50-by-60-inch version for $36.97, which is under the average price camelcamelcamel has tracked for it. Other colors and sizes cost more. It has six heat settings, timer options from one to 10 hours, and a preheat mode that runs hot for the first two hours before it drops to a lower setting. Bedsure rates it at 100 watts, and a typical space heater on high draws 1,500. Switched off, it works as a regular flannel throw with a sherpa back. Our guide to the best heated blankets covers more options.

Bedsure GentleSoft Sherpa Fleece Throw: $19.99 (was $34.99)

Bedsure GentleSoft Sherpa Fleece Throw $19.99 (was $34.99) No cord, no outlet, still warm Bedsure See It

If you would rather not run a cord across the living room, the Bedsure GentleSoft sherpa throw handles the job with no electricity at all. The linen color costs $19.99, about $5 under its average on camelcamelcamel. One side is flannel and the other is sherpa. At 50 by 60 inches, it fits one person on a couch, or two people who get along.

Bedsure Wearable Blanket Hoodie: $35.99 (was $59.99)

Bedsure Wearable Blanket Hoodie $35.99 (was $59.99) A blanket that follows you to the kitchen Bedsur See It

A throw stays on the couch when you get up for a snack, and the Bedsure wearable blanket hoodie goes with you. The grey version costs $35.99, about $6 under its camelcamelcamel average. It is an oversized, extra-long sherpa hoodie with a slit on the side so you can walk normally. It ships in a gift box, so it also works as an early holiday present. The dark purple version costs $44.99.

Bedsure Wearable Heated Blanket: $82.99 (was $107.99)

Bedsure Wearable Heated Blanket $82.99 (was $107.99) A heated blanket with sleeves and a foot pocket Bedsure See It

The Bedsure wearable heated blanket combines the two ideas above. It is a flannel-and-sherpa robe with heating wires, sleeves, a side pocket, and a closed pocket at the bottom for your feet. It uses the same six heat levels and six timer settings as the heated throw. The pink version costs $82.99, about $14 under its average on camelcamelcamel.

Best Bedsure heated blanket and mattress pad deals under $115

The grey heated throw and the wearable heated blanket are covered above. The ribbed heated throw in navy costs $49.97, and the full-size heated mattress pad costs $67.99. A mattress pad warms the bed from underneath before you get in, so the bedroom itself can stay cold.

Best Bedsure fleece, sherpa, and wearable blanket deals under $50

The GentleSoft sherpa throw and the grey wearable blanket are covered above. The faux fur sherpa throw in burnt orange costs $22.99, and the queen-size GentleSoft sherpa blanket costs $34.99 and covers a whole bed. Our guide to the best blankets has more picks for movie nights.

Best Bedsure comforter deals under $65

A heavier comforter is the overnight half of the plan. The Bedsure king comforter duvet insert costs $35.99 and slides into a duvet cover you already own. The 3D cloud bubble comforter set costs $62.99 for a three-piece queen set.