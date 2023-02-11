We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Written By Elizabeth Briskin Published Feb 11, 2023 9:00 AM

If you love the aesthetic and mechanical simplicity of a French press coffee maker, various options are available to suit your needs. These simple machines use a stainless-steel plunger with a fine mesh strainer to separate your ground beans from the good stuff. It takes just a few minutes to brew, and all you need are your favorite ground beans and some hot water. You can also easily control the flavor and temperature of your morning joe with a French press. Change the amount of coarse grind for a brew strength that matches your preference. So if you’re ready to give up the complexity of other coffee makers, here’s what you need to know about the best French press coffee makers.

How we chose the best French press coffee makers

I have been a regular French press brewer for years. I love the ease and durability of the design, which uses just a few pieces that won’t easily break, even with years of daily use. To find the best French press coffee makers for new users and lifers like myself, I looked for the most-loved products from leading brands. I then did personal cuppings, poured over customer reviews and ratings, and drank in product descriptions to find the best for every kind of coffee drinker. Whether you’re all about a hot drink in the morning or you love your cold brew, you’re serving a large household or just yourself, these are the all-around best plunger-style coffee makers to get your caffeine fix.

The best French press coffee makers: Reviews & Recommendations

From über-precise gooseneck kettles and scales to chemistry-lab beakers and cylinders, people are always finding new ways to reach the perfect brew. But sometimes, the old-fashioned, least complicated method is best. Finding the best French press coffee maker starts with thinking about how much coffee you want. Are you a single person looking to make one cup? Or are you looking for a device to make several cups to share along with pancakes on a Sunday morning? From there, consider whether you would like the coffee maker to be an elegant addition to your kitchen or a useful device you can take on the road. We’ve selected the best options for various uses so you can find the best pick for you.

Why it made the cut: This is an exceptionally well-built French press, with a sturdy plunger and double-walled insulation for heat retention.

Specs

Capacity: 1 liter (33.8 ounces)

1 liter (33.8 ounces) Dimensions: 6.75 x 6.25 x 10 inches

6.75 x 6.25 x 10 inches Materials: Stainless steel

Pros

Double-walled insulation

Multiple size options

Clean pouring spout

Cons

Pricey

Heavier than other options

This is the French press that I use and have for years. It’s built to last, and the plunger won’t easily come apart with one too many plunges. I especially love the double-walled stainless-steel construction, which keeps coffee warm for hours. The pitcher has a sharp pouring spout that minimizes drips. The two layers of fine mesh screens and stainless-steel plate ensure that your coffee stays free of sludge. Plus, stainless steel won’t impart any off flavors to your coffee so you can enjoy the full flavor of your beans. For a deep clean, the entire coffee maker can be put in the dishwasher.

Best glass: Mueller French Press

Why it made the cut: The glass windows allow you to watch as your coffee brews, while the stainless-steel wrapping keeps things warm.

Specs

Capacity: 34 ounces

34 ounces Dimensions: 8.25 × 7.05 × 4.3 inches

8.25 × 7.05 × 4.3 inches Materials: Stainless steel, glass

Pros

Large capacity

Retains heat

Dishwasher-safe

Cons

Won’t retain heat as long

Can break more easily than all-stainless

This lighter-weight French press has a glass carafe inside stainless-steel housing. The stainless steel helps retain heat, while the glass gives you clear insight into how your brew is going. You may be able to tell when it’s time to plunge based on color alone. This machine does have a few plastic parts, including the handle and lid, so it’s not quite as sturdily made as the all-stainless option. However, it comes at a reasonable price, and the simple design means it’s not likely to break. All the parts are dishwasher-safe, and you can just as easily brew your favorite loose-leaf teas in this press.

Best for families: Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker

Why it made the cut: This 1.5-liter coffee maker is great for small and large batches of joe.

Specs

Capacity: 1.5 liters

1.5 liters Dimensions: 5.62 x 7.12 x 9.5 inches

5.62 x 7.12 x 9.5 inches Materials: Plastic, glass, stainless steel

Pros

Budget-friendly

Dishwasher-safe

Lightweight

Cons

Lower heat retention than stainless

Only one mesh filter

One of the drawbacks of a French press is that it has a limited brewing capacity. With the Bodum Brazil coffee maker, you can brew up to 1.5 liters, or 51 ounces, of coffee at a time, making this the best choice for large households. It’s made from glass and plastic, so you get a clear view of your coffee brewing, but it does not have quite the same heat retention as with stainless steel. The plunger is made of stainless, however, so you won’t get any interfering flavors in your morning joe. And this French press is entirely dishwasher-safe and easy to maintain.

Best for cold brew: Stanley French Press

Why it made the cut: You can easily use this well-insulated French press for hot coffee, but it’s also great for making cold brew and keeping it cold.

Specs

Capacity: 48 ounces

48 ounces Product Dimensions: ​​12 x 8 x 6 inches

​​12 x 8 x 6 inches Materials: Stainless steel

Pros

Multiple color options

Ergonomic handle

Dishwasher-safe

Cons

Heavy

Any slight overfilling may cause a spill

If you prefer the smoother, less acidic flavor of long, slow, cold-brewed coffee, this French press is a great option. It’s made from double-walled 18/8 stainless steel that keeps liquid cold for up to 9 hours, or up to 24 if you add ice. Of course, it still works for hot drinks and will retain heat for up to 4 hours. The coffee maker is also highly durable and portable, ideal to bring camping or on an RV trip. It has a sturdy ergonomic handle, and the plunger is also stainless steel.

Best portable: ESPRO P0 Ultralight French Press

Why it made the cut: Easily take your favorite beans and coffee maker on the go with this portable, lightweight, single-serving option.

Specs

Capacity: 16 ounces

16 ounces Dimensions: 2.9 x 2.9 x 9.2 inches

2.9 x 2.9 x 9.2 inches Materials: Stainless steel

Pros

Double-walled stainless steel

Multiple color options

Carrying handle

Cons

Expensive

Only large enough for one

If you don’t need to share your coffee, this French press is all you need. Its 16-ounce capacity is the perfect size for one, and its lightweight construction makes it great for travel. The mug has a tight-fitting lid with a handle for comfortable transport and no spills. Plus, the double-walled stainless steel design keeps things hot for hours. This French press also has a double microfilter that prevents grit from sneaking into your sips. And if you’re camping with a crew, everyone can get their own color to keep their travel mugs separate. These mugs are top-rack dishwasher-safe.

Best budget: Utopia Kitchen French Press Espresso and Tea Maker

Why it made the cut: This versatile option comes in various sizes and colors and goes easy on the wallet.

Specs

Capacity: 12 ounces, 34 ounces, 51 ounces

12 ounces, 34 ounces, 51 ounces Dimensions: 9 inches x 6 inches x 6 inches

9 inches x 6 inches x 6 inches Materials: Stainless steel and glass

Pros

Comes in a range of sizes

Makes espresso and tea

Comes in nine colors

Cons

Not transportable

No insulation

If you prefer a simple French press coffee maker that’s both budget-friendly and multipurpose, consider the Utopia Kitchen French Press Espresso and Tea Maker. First, this device also makes espresso and tea in addition to coffee. It also comes in three sizes—12 ounces, 34 ounces, 51 ounces—allowing users to choose an option for an individual, couple, or family. Made with long-lasting stainless steel and glass, the Utopia Kitchen French press coffee maker is also available in various colors, from classic black and gray to aqua and plum. And when you’re done brewing, clean up is easy, as this option is also dishwasher-safe.

Things to consider when buying the best French press coffee maker

Materials

The right material for your French press can come down to temperature retention. Stainless steel is the best at insulating heat, and more durable than breakable glass. But if you’re more of a cold-brew person, you may prefer the see-through nature of glass or plastic.

Size

If you often brew coffee for a crowd, a larger (one liter or more) coffee maker will come in handy, so you don’t have to brew multiple pots in a row. On the other hand, if you want something that’s portable and just big enough for you, a 16-ounce French press will do the trick. For serving two to four people, a one-liter capacity is sufficient.

Portability

Most French press coffee makers do not have an air- or watertight lid. So if you want something that’s safe to bring in a car or RV, opt for a travel-ready coffee maker like the single-serving mug from ESPRO. Other pitcher-style carafes are likely to spill.

FAQs

Q: What can I make in a French press? You can make any kind of coffee using ground beans. Add hot water for hot coffee or cold for cold brew (it will just take substantially longer, potentially overnight). You can also make tea by adding loose-leaf tea to the pitcher with water. Or try making an infusion with fresh fruit or veggies, such as lemon and cucumber slices, plus water. Leave it in the fridge for a few hours, then plunge to make delicious spa water at home. Q: How long should I brew coffee in a French press? For hot coffee, you only need to brew the beans for about four to eight minutes in 200-degree water before pressing the plunger (if you don’t have a temperature-controlled electric kettle, just bring water to a boil, then immediately take it off the heat to rest for about one minute). For cold brew, you’ll want at least 8 hours. Q: How do I clean a French press? The great thing about the simple design of these manual coffee makers is that there are no hard-to-clean electrical parts. And in most cases, the materials are not fragile so they can be cleaned right in the dishwasher. For everyday use, you can simply dump the grounds and rinse and dry the carafe.

Final thoughts on the best French press coffee makers

A French press is a great low-tech solution to brewing high-flavor coffee at home. You’ll have total control over the taste, strength, and temperature of your morning drink with the Frieling Double-Walled Stainless-Steel French Press, not to mention a great-looking appliance that will last for years, no matter how many cups a day you brew.