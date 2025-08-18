What do you do if your dog ingests cocaine?

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Any pet parent knows that our furry friends can get into accidents. While some like rolling around in the mud are mainly a nuisance, ingesting something that they shouldn’t can be very dangerous. In a study published August 18 in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science, Doctor Jake Johnson, a cardiology resident at North Carolina State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, presents a case study of a chihuahua that accidentally ingested cocaine.

Ahead of the study’s publication, the team at Frontiers conducted this Q&A with Dr. Johnson. It has not been altered.

Frontiers: What inspired you to become a researcher?

Dr. Jake Johnson: I was introduced to the One Health Initiative during my undergraduate studies, which opened my eyes to the power of collaborative science. This initiative promotes collaboration between veterinary medicine, human medicine, environmental disciplines, and other scientific fields to advance our collective well-being. What fascinated me was how interconnected our health challenges really are – diseases don’t respect boundaries between species or environments. I realized that the discoveries we make in veterinary medicine often have broader implications, and research provides the platform to share these insights across disciplines. Ultimately, I believe all our knowledge has greater value when it’s passed onto others, and research gives me the opportunity to be part of that knowledge-sharing ecosystem that can create ripple effects far beyond any single case I might treat.

F: Can you tell us about the research you’re currently working on?

JJ: Throughout my cardiology residency and beyond, I’m focusing my research efforts on bridging the gap between advanced cardiac knowledge and practical clinical application, with a particular emphasis on education. I hope to increase accessibility to both veterinary students and practicing clinicians who may have limited access to specialized cardiac training. My previous research includes a case report involving a cat with an unusual form of heart failure and the use of imaging modalities to help guide different approaches in clinical practice.

F: How do vets study cocaine toxicosis in animals?

JJ: Most of our research on this topic has been done in an experimental, laboratory setting. Given the limited data that is available in canines, veterinary research has had to extrapolate data from human medicine. Unfortunately, these experimental scenarios oftentimes do not mimic real-life, clinical scenarios. As such, a limited number of reports exist. Another challenge regarding this topic is that pet owners may not know what their dog consumed off the floor at any time or may be afraid to admit what they know may have happened. This creates a clear gap between our controlled research and messy clinical reality.

F: Which symptoms did the chihuahua – the patient in the current study –present with, and how did you arrive at the diagnosis?

JJ: The dog initially arrived at the referring clinic with collapsing episodes and an abnormally low heart rate. Given previous suspected illicit substance ingestion, a point of care urine drug screen was performed which was positive for cocaine, this was later verified during another send-out test.

F: What steps can owners take to prevent their pets from accidentally ingesting such substances?

JJ: Dogs are natural scavengers and will investigate anything on the ground, so be vigilant during walks. Pet owners can prevent ingestion by keeping their dog on a leash, watching for any attempts to pick up or consume unknown items from the ground, and using a basket muzzle if necessary. Train your dog with ‘leave it’ and ‘drop it’ commands, which can be lifesaving if they encounter dangerous substances. If you suspect any exposure or feel as though your dog is not acting normally, it’s important to seek immediate veterinary attention – early intervention can be lifesaving.

F: In your opinion, why is your research important?

JJ: Case reports are crucial in veterinary medicine by providing real-world examples. They capture clinical scenarios that larger studies might miss, preserve unusual presentations for future reference, and help build our collective understanding of rare presentations, ultimately improving emergency preparedness and treatment protocols.

F: Are there any common misconceptions about this area of research? How would you address them?

JJ: A major misconception in toxicology research, particularly with illicit substances, is that veterinarians will judge owners or report them to authorities if they admit their pet may have ingested drugs. This fear prevents crucial information sharing that could save lives. Being honest about potential exposure can be lifesaving– the more information you can provide about what, when, and how much your pet may have consumed, the better we can tailor treatment and monitor for specific complications. What matters most is getting your pet immediate help, not assigning blame.

F: What are some of the areas of research you’d like to see tackled in the years ahead?

JJ: Veterinary medicine is growing at an incredible rate. We now have access to procedures like open heart surgery, kidney transplants, dialysis, and bronchial stents that were once thought of as far-fetched. However, the real challenge lies in making these life-saving advancements accessible and commonplace. We desperately need research focused on reducing barriers to entry and improving access to advanced care. This means developing studies on simplified imaging techniques that can be performed with standard equipment, creating cost-effective screening methods, and designing educational interventions that can translate specialized knowledge into practical tools for everyday veterinary practice. I’d also like to see research that addresses the economic realities of veterinary care – studies on alternative treatment protocols that achieve similar outcomes at lower costs, training programs in basic specialty procedures for general practitioners, and telemedicine applications for specialist consultations. The goal should be democratizing advanced veterinary care so that a dog in a rural clinic has access to similar life-saving treatments as one in a metropolitan specialty hospital. Only then will these incredible medical advances truly fulfill their potential to improve animal welfare on a broader scale.

F: How has open science benefited the reach and impact of your research?

JJ: Information is only useful to people if they have access to it. By eliminating barriers to entry, knowledge can reach a wider audience. My goal is to ensure peers have the knowledge base to practice facets of cardiology, even with limited resources.