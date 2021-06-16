Best dog multivitamins Zesty Paws 11-in-1 Bites CHECK LATEST PRICE Support your pup’s joints, gut, skin, and bladder health with this all-in-one pick. Best dog multivitamin powder Wholistic Canine Complete CHECK LATEST PRICE Packed with protein, vitamins, minerals, and probiotics to support your furry best friend’s overall health. Best vitamins for senior dogs VetriScience Canine Plus Senior Multivitamin CHECK LATEST PRICE Boost your older pooch’s daily nutrition with this affordable and chewable multivitamin.

Many canine diets consist of kibble, dog treats, maybe a few scraps from their human’s dinner table, and, well, more kibble. While this may be delicious to the dog, it doesn’t always provide the most healthy dietary balance your pooch requires. Leading a healthy, happy life goes hand-in-hand—or paw-in-paw—with a well-balanced diet. As with humans, dogs have some basic vitamin and nutrient requirements that their bodies need to process in order to be in good health. These may include vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin K, B-complex vitamins, calcium, folic acid, and phosphorus. Fortunately, these vitamins are generally included in any dog food labeled “complete and balanced.” That said, sometimes it may be necessary to complement your pup’s meals with extra pet vitamins and supplements, particularly if you feed your pooch homemade food or a raw diet. Here are a few of the best dog vitamins and supplements, formulated to help your pet live a long and thriving life.

Understanding how to choose the best dog vitamins

Choosing a dog vitamin doesn’t have to feel like a difficult task, but there are some important factors to keep in mind. First and foremost, discuss with your veterinarian which vitamins and minerals will most benefit your dog’s specific health needs if any. If you are concerned that your dog has been exhibiting any recent health declines or new behavioral issues, you may want to ask your vet to run some tests. They may recommend a supplement for a particular vitamin deficiency, to complement a homemade or raw diet, or to provide extra support if your dog has mobility, skin, and coat, or cognitive issues. Once you have a comprehensive understanding of which types of vitamins and minerals may best aid your pup’s health, it then makes sense to choose one of these dog products.

When researching dog multivitamin brands, you’ll want to ensure they are reputable, with clear labeling of ingredients, health certifications from sources like the NASC (National Animal Supplement Council), and can provide proof of clinical studies of their products. Avoid brands that promise a solution to a medical issue, because vitamins are only health aids, not complete fixes. The best dog vitamins come in many different forms—chews, powders, pills, drops—so consider what will be easiest for you to administer and for your dog to ingest. Finally, make sure that you are only giving your dogs vitamins that have been formulated for canines. Human vitamins are specifically formulated for people and, as a result, may be toxic to your pet, so do not use them as if there were dog supplies.

1. Look for all-in-one dog vitamins

With so many dog supplements to choose from, your pet store bill can start to add up. Instead of buying multiple products that offer one or two vitamins or minerals per container, you and your pup may be better off opting for a multivitamin. So. Much. Easier.

2. Try an easy meal mix-in

For some dogs, anything in pill form will have them lunging for the door. If your dog just can’t get on board with a vitamin in capsule or pill form, you may want to try out a powder instead. Dog vitamin powders contain many of the same multivitamins as you’d find in a pill, but are sold in a powder pack, generally by the pound. Depending on your dog’s size and weight, you’ll have to adjust the dose according to the product’s specifications, but vitamins in powder form should last you and your pup a while. A powder dog vitamin formula should be super easy to give to pets as you can mix it in with their food, so they’ll barely notice their mealtime has been enhanced by some incredible dog supplements.

3. The best dog vitamins that won’t break the bank

Generally speaking, dog vitamins are quite affordable, costing just a few cents per pill or per serving when you break down the economics. That said, the products listed below have been specifically chosen based on and target dog age. Coming in at less than $13 for a pack of 60 vitamins—or less than $0.20 per vitamin—these dog supplements will be easy on the wallet and positive for your pooch’s well-being.

Best dog multivitamin: Zesty Paws 11-in-1 Bites

Zesty Paws 11-in-1 Bites These premium soft-chew multifunctional supplements are for adults and seniors of all breeds.

Zesty Paws is a reputable, NASC-approved brand that has created this 11-in-1 bite to help aid your dog with joint support, heart, gut and immune function, skin health, antioxidant support, liver and urinary tract health, and brain function. Ingredients include cranberry, curcumin, glucosamine, a gut health blend, omega 3 fish oil, and more vet-approved nutrients. Each Zesty Paws container provides 90 chews in an inviting chicken flavor, so your pup will likely think these dog vitamins are a tasty treat. An Amazon bestseller, this is one of the best dog vitamins you can find on the market.

Best dog multivitamin powder: Wholistic Canine Complete

Wholistic Canine Complete The Wholistic Canine Complete multivitamin powder comes from a trusted, holistic health care brand.

This organic dog vitamin is ideal for all dog ages and contains many vitamins, minerals, prebiotics and probiotics, digestive enzymes, fatty acids, and antioxidants created with your dog’s long-term health in mind. Certified by the NASC and made in the U.S., this multivitamin comes from organic products free of any by-products, synthetics, GMOs, or artificial flavoring. It promotes softer skin and a thicker coat, improves allergy symptoms, and boasts a great source of protein. Sprinkle the appropriate amount of vitamin powder in your dog’s food and you should see results in a few short weeks.

Best affordable puppy vitamins: Nutri-Vet Multi-Vite Chewable Supplement for Puppies

Veterinarian Recommended Developed with your junior dog in mind, these chewable puppy vitamins contain the full spectrum of minerals and vitamins.

The Nutri-Vet Multi-Vite chewable puppy vitamins are liver-flavored, meaning it can also be used as a treat while in puppy training mode. This product contains the full spectrum of minerals and vitamins to promote a healthy life and has been developed by veterinarians to help build strong bones and teeth, fight infection, support the nervous system and brain function, and help joint and immune health. Plus, at only $10.99, you’re paying about $0.18 per chewable, which is good news for your wallet.

Best affordable dog vitamins for seniors: VetriScience Canine Plus Senior Multivitamin

VetriScience Canine Plus Senior Multivitamin VetriScience's Canine Plus Senior comes highly recommended for senior and geriatric dogs, with over 25 balanced ingredients that target healthy aging.

These vitamins for dogs come in duck-flavored chews that are not only delicious, but also gentle on your senior friend’s mouth and gums. When dogs age, it becomes even more important to care for their immune systems. The VetriScience Canine Plus Senior Multivitamin does just this with a perfect mix of antioxidants, including vitamins A, C, and E, as well as selenium, all proven to help fight cell damage, boost the immune system, and keep your dog’s disposition sharp.

Best affordable dog vitamins for all ages: NaturVet All-in-One Dog Supplement

NaturVet All-in-One Dog Supplement Not only does this dog vitamin give the comprehensive wellness care your pet needs, every product bought supports pet rescue groups.

Made for furry friends of any age over 12 weeks, this dog vitamin features 4-in-1 support and utilizes a resealable jar for continued freshness. Your dog will appreciate the many improvements in his joints and digestion, as well as healthier skin and a shiny, thick coat. Plus, NaturVet is an FDA- and NSAC-audited manufacturer, meaning you can feel at ease knowing the company is safe, regulated, and reputable.

Best dog vitamins FAQ:

Is it OK to give my dog a multivitamin?

You should always check in with your veterinarian before giving your dog anything new to ingest, whether that be multivitamins or food. Chances are there will be no problem and your vet will give you the OK, but they can also help you identify and understand which types of vitamins and minerals your dog will benefit from most.

What are the most important vitamins for dogs?

Generally speaking, the most important vitamins and minerals for dogs include vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin K, B-complex vitamins, calcium, folic acid, and phosphorus. There are plenty of other vitamins for dogs that can boost overall health and well-being, too. Most essential vitamins are already found in pet food labeled “complete and balanced,” but be sure to check with your vet to see if your dog has any specific deficiencies that could be supported via a multivitamin.

How can I boost my dog’s immune system?

To boost your dog’s immune system, giving them a daily multivitamin is a great option. Once you’ve confirmed it is safe for your pet by speaking with your vet and researching the product’s ingredients and brand reputation, you can determine the right type of immune support. Most products will show results within a few weeks.

The final word on the best dog vitamins and supplements

The saying “health is wealth” is not only true for people, but also for our furry friends. As pet owners, we want our dogs to feel safe, healthy, happy, and sharp for as long as possible. By complementing a balanced diet with specifically formulated dog multivitamins, you’ll be setting your dog up for success. And given the abundance of high-quality, trustworthy, and comprehensive vitamins for dogs available today, you can feel good about giving your pooch a tasty, veterinarian-approved treat each day.