If you’ve recently rescued or purchased a precious pup, you’re probably going to want to know as much about their breed as possible so you can understand why they do what they do, what health issues they may be predisposed to, or how they are the cutest thing you’ve ever seen. Characteristics such as herding, retrieving, aggressive behaviors, and physical attributes have a lot to do with a dog’s breed and ancestry. And if you’ve rescued a dog, you may not even know what breed(s) your dog is! The best dog DNA test will not only answer the important questions about your pet’s genetic history, but also will help to ensure you have the tools to keep your pup happy and healthy.

The best dog DNA tests that offer the information you want

Home DNA tests are pretty common nowadays and while the truly effective ones can be an investment, you may be saving in the long run. Brands such as Wisdom and Embark dog DNA tests can between $100 and $150, but keep in mind they are the most highly rated and effective home DNA tests. The difference in price is due to what is tested for in the kit. The less expensive tests are specifically for breed identification, while the pricier options will offer information on health and doggy relatives, so the test you choose is truly up to you and what you are interested in learning more about. Either way, most canine DNA tests are super easy! All you have to do is swab your pup’s cheek, send your kit into the lab, and sit tight for about two to four weeks.

What to consider when shopping around for the best dog DNA test

When shopping around for the best dog DNA test, consider what it is you want to know more about. If you’re curious about the breed(s) of your pup and then figure you can research the rest from there, then only invest in what you need. If you want a more detailed breakdown of your pup’s genetics, then certainly opt for the kit that tests for everything.

Another thing to consider when selecting your canine DNA test is the brand. Wisdom, for example, can detect your dog’s breed mix down to one percent, as they have tested two million dogs and have the largest canine DNA database. It may be a bit more expensive, but it will get you the most accurate results.

Put that test to work like a dog …

The best dog DNA test will offer the most accurate breed breakdown for your pup at its most basic function. There are various types of dog DNA tests that will help determine your dog’s breed, genetic testing for diseases, or even help to connect you with your dog’s relatives—cueing a woof-tastic family reunion.

Best comprehensive dog DNA test: Embark Breed & Health Kit

All in the Details This is the GOAT of doggy DNA tests.

Embark

The Embark dog DNA test is one of the most popular dog DNA test kit brands—and for good reason. The research-grade genotyping platform developed with the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine screens for over 350 dog breeds, making it one of the most accurate tests on the market. The test includes a health screening for over 200 genetic diseases, so you can share your dog’s potential health risks with your vet. You can also find and connect with other pups that share your dog’s DNA to schedule a fun meet-up. Results take about two to four weeks.

Teach that old dog new tricks …

To understand your dog’s physical traits and personality, it’s important to start with the breed ID. Once you’ve accurately detected your dog’s breed(s), you can correctly address the training that would best fit their temperament.

Best dog breed DNA test: Embark Breed Identification Kit

Simple and Easy Test This test offers everything from the Embark Breed & Health Test except for the health screening.

Embark

In three simple steps of activating your dog’s test, swabbing your dog’s cheeks, and mailing the swab into the lab, Embark can detect breed contributions of your mutt down to five percent of all of the breeds involved. The Embark DNA test will provide a family tree up to the great-grandparents and will show any relatives that have used the test!

You don’t want them to be sick as a, well, dog …

If you want to know about your dog and health risks common with specific breeds, then a canine DNA test is the perfect starting point. Better insight into ancestry, historical conditions, as well as current red flags, means better care.

Best dog DNA test with health focus: Wisdom Panel Premium

Wisdom Health

With over 200 health tests—including vision, hearing, weight, and drug sensitivities—you will learn about any health risks and what procedures and medicines could be of danger to your furry pal. Of course, this easy-to-use test also includes top-notch breed breakdowns by uncovering your dog’s breed mix down to one percent and by using over 35 trait tests to reveal your pup’s unique physical characteristics.

Every dog has its day(s) …

One of the best reasons to invest in the best dog DNA test is to better understand your pet’s care options throughout their lifetime. With a pet profile, you can easily share information to a veterinarian, health care provider, family, and friends.

Best dog DNA test with life plan: ORIVET GenoPet 5.0 Dog DNA Test

ORIVET

This dog DNA test kit includes all the bells and whistles—and then some. The results reveal breed makeup, weight prediction, behavioral insights, and health risks (and, more importantly, how to act on them). The proprietary test also comes with a personalized wellness plan based on the dog’s breed, age, gender, location, and lifestyle. If you find that your test isn’t accurate, there is a 100-percent satisfaction guarantee.

A little hair of the dog …

You’ll know what medications and procedures are safe for your canine companion when you screen for potential complications and sensitivities. And with this affordable choice, you’ll have more money to buy special treats for your special pup.

Best budget dog DNA test: Wisdom Panel Essential

Affordable and Accessible This DNA kit includes testing for your dog’s breed, traits, and medical complications for less than $99.99.

Wisdom Health

You don’t have to be a big spender to get down to the smallest detail; this test lets you discover your pup’s breed mix to one percent by testing for over 350 dog breeds. With over 35 trait tests, you’ll be able to learn more about what makes your dog unique, from their muzzle shape to their fur color. Be in the know when you take your pup to the vet with the help of Wisdom by screening over 25 medical complications including drug sensitivities.

Best dog DNA test FAQ: People also ask

Which dog DNA test is most accurate?

The most accurate dog DNA test kit is Embark, as the platform used has been researched and tested in partnership with the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. Due to the fact that it screens for over 350 dog breeds, including most dogs recognized by the American Kennel Club, some street dogs, and the gray wolf, you’re going to get very accurate results. Since there are many various levels of the Embark dog DNA test, you can select which one you want based on what exactly you want to know, whether you are solely curious about your dog’s breed or need a more comprehensive breakdown. Embark will also immediately contact you if they find any alarming results.

Can dog DNA tell age?

While some human DNA tests can estimate age, dog DNA tests don’t yet offer this type of information. Some can offer an estimate of genetic age by using the reported calendar age and gender of the dog. From there, characteristics such as breed breakdown are factored in to reveal where a dog is in his or her life relative to a human being. So, while you may not get an exact result, you’ll have a better idea of what topper to buy for your furry friend’s doggy-cupcake.

Do vets do dog DNA tests?

In short, vets do dog DNA tests, but will most likely not use the same home DNA tests that owners use. Some vets prefer to send in blood samples to the lab because they can be sure that large amounts of DNA will be included as opposed to the cheek swab included in-home DNA kits. Since dog DNA tests are so accessible nowadays, it might be easier (and cheaper) to just do it at home!

The final word on shopping for the best dog DNA test

The best dog DNA tests will not only reveal your dog’s breed composition, but also their behavioral and physical traits, such as personality and fur color. Some of the price options will also help uncover breed-specific health issues that can help you as the owner know what to look out for, understand medication options, and know what procedures to bring up with your vet. From learning about your pup’s breed to understanding potential inherited health issues, canine DNA tests will help you learn more about your precious pup to give them the happy and healthy life they deserve.