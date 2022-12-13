Often when the PopSci editors put together a photo gallery, we like to talk about perspective. That can mean anything from zooming in with a microscope or camera lens, or actually manipulating natural forms into art. But the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards take a simpler approach: find the humor in animal antics and freeze it in a shot or a series. Here, we get to look at wildlife behavior from a more anthropomorphic perspective, while learning a little about common and exotic species. That’s what makes it one of PopSci‘s favorite contests each year.

Now in its seventh year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards recognizes six winners and 10 commendations from a pool of 5,000 entries. The competition is free to enter, and 10 percent of all publicity profits are donated to the UK’s Whitley Fund for Nature. Check out our favorite 2022 champions of entertainment.

Highly Commended: A racoon “thanking” the photographer for a beachside shrimp snack. © Miroslav Srb / Comedy Wildlife 2022

Overall Winner and Creatures of the Land Award: A three-month-old lion cub takes a bad trip down a tree. He was just fine though after landing on the ground. © Jennifer Hadley / Comedy Wildlife 2022

Highly Commended: A duckling using a turtle crossing. (It fell off a few times.) © Ryan Sims / Comedy Wildlife 2022

Highly Commended: Two wallabies play-fight at sunrise. © Michael Eastwell / Comedy Wildlife 2022

Affinity Photo 2 People’s Choice Award: Two gentoo penguins were hanging out on the beach when one shook itself off and gave its mate the snub. © Jennifer Hadley / Comedy Wildlife 2022

Creatures Under the Water Award: Even though they may look funny, triggerfish can be quite aggressive. In this case the photographer didn’t suffer any bites, but the domeport of his camera housing ended up with some scratches. © Arthur Telle Thiemann / Comedy Wildlife 2022

An Eastern screech owlet tries to squeeze into the nest hole with its mother, maybe to see the outside world for the first time. © Mark Schocken / Comedy Wildlife 2022