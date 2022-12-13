Often when the PopSci editors put together a photo gallery, we like to talk about perspective. That can mean anything from zooming in with a microscope or camera lens, or actually manipulating natural forms into art. But the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards take a simpler approach: find the humor in animal antics and freeze it in a shot or a series. Here, we get to look at wildlife behavior from a more anthropomorphic perspective, while learning a little about common and exotic species. That’s what makes it one of PopSci‘s favorite contests each year.
Now in its seventh year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards recognizes six winners and 10 commendations from a pool of 5,000 entries. The competition is free to enter, and 10 percent of all publicity profits are donated to the UK’s Whitley Fund for Nature. Check out our favorite 2022 champions of entertainment.