15 striking images from the Black and White Photo Awards 2025

The simple monochrome beauty of our complex world.

By Popular Science Team

two leopards fighting
"Leopard jump mono." Fauna and Flora, Category Winner. Captured in South Africa’s Londolozi reserve, freezes the tense moment when a male leopard must leap away after mating to avoid the female’s claws.  

Credit: WILLEM KRUGER / Black and White Photo Awards 2025

Our world is vibrant and colorful, but seeing it in black and white can offer a new perspective. The striking images from the 2025 Black and White Photo Awards stun with scenes of majestic wildlife, riveting landscapes, and intriguing stories about life on Earth.

“Our mission is to celebrate the timeless power of black-and-white photography,” the competition’s organizers said in a statement. “This year’s winners remind us that monochrome has the capacity to illuminate not only form and light, but also the most urgent human stories.”

an elephant spraying water in lake
“Iconic Elephant at Iconic Mountain”
Fauna and Flora Second Category Winner
Credit: Rajarshi Banerji / Black and White Photo Awards 2025

Now in its fourth year, the Black and White Photo Awards welcomed entries from more than 90 countries. Prizes were awarded across five categories: Architecture, Flora and Fauna, Landscape, Portrait, and Street. We’ve highlighted our favorites from the Flora and Fauna and Landscape categories below.

The 2026 competition opens January 1, 2026.

a lemur holds up its paw looking at the camera
“Ring-tailed lemur”
Fauna and Flora Bronze Mention
Credit: Masaru Takagi / Black and White Photo Awards 2025
two elephants connecting faces
“Big Hug”
Fauna and Flora Golden Mention
Credit: Robin Scholte / Black and White Photo Awards 2025
a closeup of a wolf spider
“Wolf spider”
Fauna and Flora Silver Mention
Credit: Javier Ruperez / Black and White Photo Awards 2025 Javier Ruperez [quenoteam]
two rocks with ropes between them
“The Wedded Rocks”
Landscape Category Winner
An evocative study of Meoto Iwa in Japan, where rope binds two rocks symbolizing the bond of heaven and earth.
Credit: Robert Bolton / Black and White Photo Awards 2025
waterfall under stars
“The Flow”
Landscape Golden Mention
Credit: Himadri Bhuyan / Black and White Photo Awards 2025
flamingoes in a misty lake
“It All Starts With a Lullaby”
Fauna and Flora Finalist
Credit: Thomas de Franzoni / Black and White Photo Awards 2025
a whale eye
“Deep Window”
Fauna and Flora Finalist
Credit: Jonathan Allen / Black and White Photo Awards 2025 JonoAllen
A young male roe deer (Capreolus capreolus) ventures forth on a cold, rainy night.
“Out in the cold”
Fauna and Flora Finalist
Credit: Claire Waring / Black and White Photo Awards 2025 Claire Waring
a lion licking its lips
“King of the beasts”
Fauna and Flora Finalist
The lion (Panthera leo) is entitled ‘King of the Beasts’ but its numbers are decreasing. We found a male and female which were intent on mating and paying us little attention. I converted the image to black and white to make it strong, like the lion. One of the ‘Big Five’, the species is listed by the IUCN as Vulnerable.
Credit: Claire Waring / Black and White Photo Awards 2025 Claire Waring
a mound in the desert
“En busca del enfoque”
Landscape Bronze Mention
Credit: Ibon López Lameiro / Black and White Photo Awards 2025
a shark swims
“Oceanic Eyes”
Fauna and Flora Finalist
Credit: Remuna Beca / Black and White Photo Awards 2025
a family of elephants
“Elephants Family”
Fauna and Flora Finalist
Credit: Paolo Ameli / Black and White Photo Awards 2025
claw closeup
“Prosopocoilus serricornis”
Fauna and Flora Finalist
Credit: Javier Ruperez / Black and White Photo Awards 2025 Javier Ruperez [quenoteam]
 

