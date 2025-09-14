15 striking images from the Black and White Photo Awards 2025

Our world is vibrant and colorful, but seeing it in black and white can offer a new perspective. The striking images from the 2025 Black and White Photo Awards stun with scenes of majestic wildlife, riveting landscapes, and intriguing stories about life on Earth.
“Our mission is to celebrate the timeless power of black-and-white photography,” the competition’s organizers said in a statement. “This year’s winners remind us that monochrome has the capacity to illuminate not only form and light, but also the most urgent human stories.”
Now in its fourth year, the Black and White Photo Awards welcomed entries from more than 90 countries. Prizes were awarded across five categories: Architecture, Flora and Fauna, Landscape, Portrait, and Street. We’ve highlighted our favorites from the Flora and Fauna and Landscape categories below.
The 2026 competition opens January 1, 2026.
