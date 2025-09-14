15 striking images from the Black and White Photo Awards 2025

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Our world is vibrant and colorful, but seeing it in black and white can offer a new perspective. The striking images from the 2025 Black and White Photo Awards stun with scenes of majestic wildlife, riveting landscapes, and intriguing stories about life on Earth.

“Our mission is to celebrate the timeless power of black-and-white photography,” the competition’s organizers said in a statement. “This year’s winners remind us that monochrome has the capacity to illuminate not only form and light, but also the most urgent human stories.”

“Iconic Elephant at Iconic Mountain”

Fauna and Flora Second Category Winner

Credit: Rajarshi Banerji / Black and White Photo Awards 2025

Now in its fourth year, the Black and White Photo Awards welcomed entries from more than 90 countries. Prizes were awarded across five categories: Architecture, Flora and Fauna, Landscape, Portrait, and Street. We’ve highlighted our favorites from the Flora and Fauna and Landscape categories below.

The 2026 competition opens January 1, 2026.

“Ring-tailed lemur”

Fauna and Flora Bronze Mention

Credit: Masaru Takagi / Black and White Photo Awards 2025

“Big Hug”

Fauna and Flora Golden Mention

Credit: Robin Scholte / Black and White Photo Awards 2025

“Wolf spider”

Fauna and Flora Silver Mention

Credit: Javier Ruperez / Black and White Photo Awards 2025 Javier Ruperez [quenoteam]

“The Wedded Rocks”

Landscape Category Winner

An evocative study of Meoto Iwa in Japan, where rope binds two rocks symbolizing the bond of heaven and earth.

Credit: Robert Bolton / Black and White Photo Awards 2025

“The Flow”

Landscape Golden Mention

Credit: Himadri Bhuyan / Black and White Photo Awards 2025

“It All Starts With a Lullaby”

Fauna and Flora Finalist

Credit: Thomas de Franzoni / Black and White Photo Awards 2025

“Deep Window”

Fauna and Flora Finalist

Credit: Jonathan Allen / Black and White Photo Awards 2025 JonoAllen

“Out in the cold”

Fauna and Flora Finalist

A young male roe deer (Capreolus capreolus) ventures forth on a cold, rainy night.

Credit: Claire Waring / Black and White Photo Awards 2025 Claire Waring

“King of the beasts”

Fauna and Flora Finalist

The lion (Panthera leo) is entitled ‘King of the Beasts’ but its numbers are decreasing. We found a male and female which were intent on mating and paying us little attention. I converted the image to black and white to make it strong, like the lion. One of the ‘Big Five’, the species is listed by the IUCN as Vulnerable.

Credit: Claire Waring / Black and White Photo Awards 2025 Claire Waring

“En busca del enfoque”

Landscape Bronze Mention

Credit: Ibon López Lameiro / Black and White Photo Awards 2025

“Oceanic Eyes”

Fauna and Flora Finalist

Credit: Remuna Beca / Black and White Photo Awards 2025

“Elephants Family”

Fauna and Flora Finalist

Credit: Paolo Ameli / Black and White Photo Awards 2025

“Prosopocoilus serricornis”

Fauna and Flora Finalist

Credit: Javier Ruperez / Black and White Photo Awards 2025 Javier Ruperez [quenoteam]