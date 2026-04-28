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18 silly finalists from the Comedy Wildlife People’s Choice Awards

And your prestigious winner is...*drumroll please*...a bird with grass on its face.

By Popular Science Team

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bird with grass on its face
"Now which direction is my nest?" A windy day on Bempton Cliffs during the nesting season. Credit: Alison Tuck / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

The people have spoken…and chuckled. Fans of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards crowned Alison Tuck the winner of the Sterna People’s Choice Award. Tuck’s hilarious photo (seen above) captures the relatable frustration of a gannet on a windy day.

“My gannet image was taken on a very breezy day in Yorkshire on the Bempton Cliffs,” Tuck explained in a statement. “I love taking lots of photos especially of wildlife, from a tiny ant to a large elephant on land, a small crab to an orca whale in the sea or a tiny sun bird to a soaring raptor in the air, they all have their own history to tell within the world and for me capturing their stories is something very special.”

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Valtteri Mulkahainen Sotkamo Finland Title: Smile, you're being photographed. Description: When I was photographing bears, this one year old bear cub saw it and started smiling at me. Apparently he had already had to pose in front of photographers. Animal: Brown bear Location of shot: Martinselkonen village, Suomussalmi district. Finl
“Smile, you’re being photographed”
When I was photographing bears, this one year old bear cub saw it and started smiling at me. Apparently he had already had to pose in front of photographers.
Credit: Valtteri Mulkahainen / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Valtteri Mulkahainen

Forty finalists competed for top honors, including a cheeky bear, an annoyed lioness, and a duck that appears to be on a smoke break. The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards is currently open for video and photo entries until June 30. The contest is free to enter for photographers around the world.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Warren Price Upper Gravenhurst United Kingdom Title: Headlock! Description: Two Bridled Guillemots in the midst of a domestic dispute. The island of HornÃ¸ya is always a hectic mix of chaos and noise, squabbling seabirds vying for space and nesting sites. Sometimes you just want to bite your neighbours head off â€¦ literally ! Animal: Bridled Guillemots Location of shot: HornÃ¸ya, Norway.
“Headlock!”
Two Bridled Guillemots in the midst of a domestic dispute. The island of Hornøya is always a hectic mix of chaos and noise, squabbling seabirds vying for space and nesting sites. Sometimes you just want to bite your neighbours head off–literally!
Credit: Warren Price / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Michael Stavrakakis Melbourne Australia Title: Paint Me Like One of Your Forest Girls Description: Our jungle photoshoot turned Titanic real quick. This fabulous female orangutan found her stage, caught the perfect light, and struck a pose like she’d been waiting her whole life for this moment. Animal: Orangutan Location of shot: Borneo, Indonesia
“Paint Me Like One of Your Forest Girls”
 Our jungle photoshoot turned Titanic real quick. This fabulous female orangutan found her stage, caught the perfect light, and struck a pose like she’d been waiting her whole life for this moment.
Credit: Michael Stavrakakis / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Michael Stavrakakis
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Massimo FELICI Rieti Italy Title: Darling, please stop! Description: During a heavy rain, the male shakes his mane several times, annoying his partner. Animal: Lions Location of shot: Tanzania, Serengeti.
“Darling, please stop!”
 During a heavy rain, the male shakes his mane several times, annoying his partner.
Credit: Massimo FELICI / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Massimo Felici
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Mark Meth-Cohn MILNTHORPE United Kingdom Title: Aaaaaww Mum! Description: Caring Gorilla mum giving her infant a big sloppy kiss! Animal: Gorilla Location of shot: Rwanda
“Aaaaaww Mum!”
Caring Gorilla mum giving her infant a big sloppy kiss!
Credit: Mark Meth-Cohn / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Liliana Luca Bologna Italy Title: Fonzies advertising Description: Il lemure (sifaka) dopo che a finito di mangiare ha iniziato a leccarsi le dita e mi e venuta subito in mente la pubblicità degli famosi croccantini di mais e formaggio, i Fonzies. Animal: Propithecus coronatus (Lemure) Location of shot: Madagascar
“Fonzies advertising”
After finishing its meal, the lemur (sifaka) began licking its fingers, and the commercial for those famous corn and cheese puffs—Fonzies—immediately sprang to mind.
Credit: Liliana Luca / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Lars Beygang Hersbruck Germany Title: Outdoor smoking zone Description: On a cold morning I was outside taking photos at a local pond. The temperatures made the breath quite visible against the sun. I noticed a loud call from a garden fence nearby where this male mallard called a few times. It really looks like he is smoking a cigarette outside in its garden, since it is not allowed to smoke inside. Animal: Mallard Location of shot: Neumarkt, Bavaria, Germany
“Outdoor smoking zone”
On a cold morning I was outside taking photos at a local pond. The temperatures made the breath quite visible against the sun. I noticed a loud call from a garden fence nearby where this male mallard called a few times. It really looks like he is smoking a cigarette outside in its garden, since it is not allowed to smoke inside.
Credit: Lars Beygang / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Jessica Emmett Singapore Singapore Title: Battle Hug Description: Two Asian water monitors were locked in battle right by a main path in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio park, Singapore. A battle of strength and wills never looked so affectionate! Animal: Asian water monitor Location of shot: Bishan-Ang Mo Kio park, Singapore
“Battle Hug”
 Two Asian water monitors were locked in battle right by a main path in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio park, Singapore. A battle of strength and wills never looked so affectionate!
Credit: Jessica Emmett / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Hikkaduwa Liyanage Prasantha Vinod Angoda Sri Lanka Title: Bad mouthing Description: These are two siblings the smaller one being the female leopard. They were playing with each other and for a moment the male just put his arm on her shoulder and appereared as if he is bad mouthing of another leopard. Animal: Sri Lankan Leopard Location of shot: Yala National Park, Sri Lanka.
“Bad mouthing”
These are two siblings the smaller one being the female leopard. They were playing with each other and for a moment the male just put his arm on her shoulder and appeared as if he is bad mouthing of another leopard.
Credit: Hikkaduwa Liyanage Prasantha Vinod / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards H.L.P.VINOD
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Henry Szwinto Boldre Nr Lymington United Kingdom Title: Peek a Boo Description: A Sri Lankan Elephant playing peek a boo Animal: Asian Elephant Location of shot: Sri Lanka
“Peek a Boo”
A Sri Lankan Elephant playing peek a boo.
Credit: Henry Szwinto / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Grayson Bell Biddeford United States Title: “Baptism Of The Unwilling Convert” Description: These two frogs were fighting over their territory in our pond in Maine. It looked to me like one of them was getting baptized against his will. I thought it was kind of a funny situation. Animal: Green Frog Location of shot: Biddeford, Maine USA
“Baptism Of The Unwilling Convert”
These two frogs were fighting over their territory in our pond in Maine. It looked to me like one of them was getting baptized against his will. I thought it was kind of a funny situation.
Credit: Grayson Bell / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Geoff Martin Little Bookham United Kingdom Title: Hornbill In A Hurry Description: This hornbill was spooked by the incoming tawny eagle and decided a quick exit was probably wise. Its ungainly departure was captured in a sequence of shots but this one for me perfectly captured the panic of the hornbill at that moment. The hornbill safely escaped although I doubt the tawny eagle was seriously interested in tackling that hornbill beak anyway. Animal: Southern Yellow-Billed Hornbill Location of shot: Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa
“Hornbill In A Hurry”
This hornbill was spooked by the incoming tawny eagle and decided a quick exit was probably wise. Its ungainly departure was captured in a sequence of shots but this one for me perfectly captured the panic of the hornbill at that moment. The hornbill safely escaped although I doubt the tawny eagle was seriously interested in tackling that hornbill beak anyway.
Credit: Geoff Martin / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Diana Rebman Portland United States Title: Relaxing in the trees! Description: This Yellow-cheeked Gibbon was just hanging out in the trees. Looks like he's waiting for a beer to be served. Animal: Yellow-cheeked Gibbon, male Location of shot: Cat Tien National Park, Vietnam
“Relaxing in the trees!”
This Yellow-cheeked Gibbon was just hanging out in the trees. Looks like he’s waiting for a beer to be served.
Credit: Diana Rebman / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Diana Rebman
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Bret Saalwaechter Tracy United States Title: I Just Can't Wait To Be King Description: While photographing a pride of lions in the Serengeti, I watched as a group of cubs channeled their innter toddler tantrum, relentlessly demanding milk and attention from their mother, much to the exasperation of the adult lions. Life in the dry season is no picnic—lions are anxiously waiting for the Great Migration and the feast it promises—but it makes for some incredible wildlife behavior and these cubs were the stars of the show. For over an hour, they followed their mother around a famous Serengeti kopje—those iconic rocky outcrops that dot the landscape—alternating between trying to suckle and play. Each time the mother, already in a foul mood from the sweltering heat, would give a quick roar of disapproval and escape the circus. But the cubs, like any persistent little ones, would chase her down, nipping at her and yelping for more attention. This back-and-forth drama played out again and again, until I captured the perfect moment: the entire pride, in perfect unison, seemed to say, “Not this again!” Animal: Lion Location of shot: Serengeti National Park, Tanzania
“I Just Can’t Wait To Be King”
 While photographing a pride of lions in the Serengeti, I watched as a group of cubs channeled their inner toddler tantrum, relentlessly demanding milk and attention from their mother, much to the exasperation of the adult lions. Life in the dry season is no picnic—lions are anxiously waiting for the Great Migration and the feast it promises—but it makes for some incredible wildlife behavior and these cubs were the stars of the show. For over an hour, they followed their mother around a famous Serengeti kopje—those iconic rocky outcrops that dot the landscape—alternating between trying to suckle and play. Each time the mother, already in a foul mood from the sweltering heat, would give a quick roar of disapproval and escape the circus. But the cubs, like any persistent little ones, would chase her down, nipping at her and yelping for more attention. This back-and-forth drama played out again and again, until I captured the perfect moment: the entire pride, in perfect unison, seemed to say, “Not this again!”
Credit: Bret Saalwaechter / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Antoine Rezer Bonne France Title: Territorial Defence Operation Description: Rest day in Iceland after a scientific field session of 5 weeks in Greenland. White tailed eagle was harassed by a goeland ! Animal: white tailed eagle and goeland Location of shot: NW Iceland
“Territorial Defence Operation”
 Rest day in Iceland after a scientific field session of 5 weeks in Greenland. White tailed eagle was harassed by a goeland.
Credit: Antoine Rezer / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Antoine Rezer
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Annette Kirby Whyalla Australia Title: Go away Description: This was taken in Japan where I was observing a White-Tailed Sea Eagle putting their fish in a hole and protecting it. This one had a fish and saw another Eagle coming in to try and steal it. Animal: White Tailed Sea Eagle Location of shot: Hokkaido Japan
“Go away”
This was taken in Japan where I was observing a White-Tailed Sea Eagle putting their fish in a hole and protecting it. This one had a fish and saw another Eagle coming in to try and steal it.
Credit: Annette Kirby / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Andrey Giljov St. Petersburg Russian Federation Title: Welcome to Zen Lemur Yoga Course! Description: Instructor Lemur demonstrates perfect enthusiasm, reaching high to embrace the universe. Student Lemur contemplates whether enlightenment is worth this much effort before breakfast. Flexibility? Optional. Dramatic flair? Mandatory." Animal: Ring-tailed lemur (Lemur catta) Location of shot: Anja Community Reserve, Madagascar
“Welcome to Zen Lemur Yoga Course!”
Instructor Lemur demonstrates perfect enthusiasm, reaching high to embrace the universe. Student Lemur contemplates whether enlightenment is worth this much effort before breakfast. Flexibility? Optional. Dramatic flair? Mandatory.
Credit: Andrey Giljov / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Andrew Mortimer Melbourne Australia Title: If I have seen further... Description: If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giant [frog] s. In a bore casing on a minesite tenement around 2 hours drive from Leonora, there live a colony of frogs. Slightly too short to see over the PVC casing, they make do wherever they can. Animal: Frog Location of shot: Leonora
“If I have seen further…”
If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giant [frog] s. In a bore casing on a minesite tenement around 2 hours drive from Leonora, there live a colony of frogs. Slightly too short to see over the PVC casing, they make do wherever they can.
Credit: Andrew Mortimer / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
 
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