24 beautiful images from the World Nature Photography Awards 2026

Off the coast of Tonga, a rare white humpback
whale swims closely alongside its mother. Photographer Jono Allen caught the extraordinary moment in a photograph (seen below) that just earned top honors at the World Nature Photography Awards 2026.
“Sharing this moment with Mãhina and her protective mother is a memory that will live with me forever,” Allen said in a statement. “It was undoubtedly one of the most extraordinary days I have ever experienced in the ocean-and perhaps ever will. To be announced WorldNature Photographer of the Year through capturing this unique mother and calf bond has made what was already a truly life-changing encounter even more profound and humbling. I feel beyond honoured to receive this award.”
“Mãhina”Location: Vava’u, Tonga World Nature Photographer of the Year Credit: Jono Allen / World Nature Photography Awards
Thousands of images from 51 countries on six continents entered this year’s competition that celebrate the wonder and fragility of our planet. Prints of the images can be purchased through the
WPNA online store. (Click to expand images to full screen.)
“Shared Wonder”Location: Bwindi, Uganda Gold, Animal Portraits Credit: Mary Schrader / World Nature Photography Awards Mary Schrader
“Determination”Location: Mara North Conservancy, Kenya Bronze, Animal Portraits Credit: Elizabeth Yicheng / World Nature Photography Awards Elizabeth Yicheng Shen
“Between the Cracks”Location: Near Elephant Island, Antarctica Bronze, Animals in their habitat Credit: Harry Skeggs / World Nature Photography Awards
“Splash” Location: Katmai National Park, Alaska Gold, Animals in their habitat Credit: Charlie Wemyss-Dunn / World Nature Photography Awards
“Tigers cross the lake in fog”Location: Rathembhore National Park,India Silver, Animals in their habitat Credit: Jonathan Hodgetts / World Nature Photography Awards
“Last Look”Location: Mara River in Maasai Mara National Park, Kenya Silver, Behaviour – Amphibians and reptiles Credit: Roman Balaz / World Nature Photography Awards svec
“Home Building”Location: Anand, Gujarat, India Bronze, Behaviour – Birds Credit: Hemin Patel / World Nature Photography Awards
“The Nectar Drop”Location: Castellón de la Plana, Spain Bronze, Behaviour – Invertebrates Credit: Eduardo Salvador Cabrera / World Nature Photography Awards adriandinsdale
“Chasing Tail”Location: British Columbia, Canada Bronze, Behaviour – Mammals Credit: Paul Goldstein / World Nature Photography Awards PAUl Goldstein
“Shy But Still Majestic”Location: Svalbard, Norway Silver, Black and white Credit: Ross Wheeler / World Nature Photography Awards
“The Wildlife Photographer”Location: Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming Gold, People and nature This is a true wildlife photographer. He obviously understands the importance of camouflage both on himself and his camera gear to blend in with his surroundings. As he prepares to take his photo, he takes a solid stance and carefully places his eye at the viewfinder. He waits patiently as his subject comes into clear view. This is the story of The Wildlife Photographer. After an evening snowfall in the Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA, the photographers woke up to a blanket of snow covering the flats. A group of photographers were photographing this bull moose eating his way in our direction. The bland bitter brush bored him and he decided to go on his walkabout in the direction of all the photographers. We quickly moved but, in all the haste, a tripod and camera ended up being left behind. After his curiosity got the best of him, the bull moose decided to check out the camera gear. He licked and played with the camera looking at it as if he was trying to take a photograph. It was then I took this photo. After he knocked the gear over, he got bored and continued on his way. Then camera gear could be safely retrieved, albeit with a bunch of moose drool on it. Credit: Deena Sveinsson / World Nature Photography Awards
“Pool Party at Our Tent”Location: Okavango Delta, Botswana Silver, People and nature Credit: Bill Klipp / World Nature Photography Awards LRTimelapse 7.1.0 (Windows) – licensed to Bill Klipp, – Private License, no commercial use allowed!
“The Rugby Players”Location: Solio Game Reserve, Kenya Bronze, Black and white Credit: Preeti and Prashant Chacko / World Nature Photography Awards Preeti John
“Trash Trail Temptations”Locations: Churchill, Manitoba, Canada Gold, Urban wildlife Credit: Robert Gloeckner / World Nature Photography Awards ROBERT
“Illusion of Light”Location: Danube, Budapest Silver, Behaviour – Invertebrates Credit: Reka Baranyi / World Nature Photography Awards
“Green Sea Turtle Surrounded by Glass Fish”Location: Ningaloo Reef, Western Australia Bronze, Underwater Credit: Aimee Jan / World Nature Photography Awards Aimee Jan
“Bear at the Tiger Temple”Location: Junwani Kala, Chattisgarh, India Sloth Bear (Melursus ursinus) A remote temple complex in India, enshrining the Tiger Goddess and visited by hundreds of devotees each day, is also visited regularly by wild sloth bears from the surrounding hills for scavenging the left overs by the daytime crowd. I found the bear passing by the static statue of the tiger kind of surreal. Children in India are told bedtime stories of bears and tigers in the forest. I wanted to freeze a frame of this wild bear passing the tiger statue (which accompanies the Tiger Goddess) connecting to the bedtime tales of my childhood. Bronze, Urban wildlife Credit: Rajarshi Banerji / World Nature Photography Awards
“What Lies Beneath”Location: Port Charcot, Antarctica Silver, Underwater Credit: Matthew Sharp / World Nature Photography Awards
“Stoicism in a Sandstorm”Location: Namib desert, Swakopmund, Namibia The Namib desert is one of the most extreme environments on earth, with a complete lack of surface water and temperatures exceeding 45C in the daytime. Despite this, life is abundant of you know where to look. Sandstorms are frequent, with wind blowing down from inland mountains that stir up fine sediment and particles. A Namaqua chameleon has to endure the sting of pebbles blowing against its skin while we were lucky enough to escape to the relative comfort of our 4×4 Gold, Behaviour – Amphibians and reptiles Credit: Dewald Tromp / World Nature Photography Awards NAGT_PHOTO
“Water Ballet”Location: Boteti River, Makgadikgadi Pans National Park, Botswana Gold, Behaviour – Mammals Credit: Vaidehi Chandrasekar / World Nature Photography Awards VC
“Sunbathing”Location: Madison, Alabama, USA Gold, Black and white Credit: Christopher Baker / World Nature Photography Awards
“Eye on the prize”Location: Norfolk, England Silver, Behaviour – Birds Credit: Vince Burton / World Nature Photography Awards Vince Burton
“As the awards continue to grow, so too does the diversity and quality of work submitted from across the globe,” Adrian Dinsdale, co-founder of the World Nature Photographer Awards, said in a statement. “This year’s winning images are a powerful reminder of both the wonder of our planet and the importance of protecting it. We congratulate Jono and all of our category winners on their outstanding achievements.”
