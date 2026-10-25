23 dazzling panoramic images from the 2026 Epson International Pano Awards

When limited to a 3:2 aspect, your photographs can miss the full beauty of a place. Panoramic photos capture whole landscapes, sweeping cityscapes, and the entirety of a night’s sky.
The Epson International Pano Awards celebrate the huge beauty of panoramic with stunning images from Chile to Iceland and New Zealand to New York City. Landscape and aerial Photographer Daniel Viñé Garcia of Spain took top honors as the Open Photographer of the Year for a beautiful photo (seen below) at the Parinacota Volcano in Chile.
“Parinacota Volcano was one of the main photographic goals of my trip to Chile,” Garcia said in a statement. “Rising to more than 6,300 metres, its distinctive snow-covered cone has an almost perfect symmetry that immediately reminded me of volcanoes such as Mount Fuji. Beside it stands Pomerape, another giant reaching more than 6,200 metres, together forming one of the most impressive landscapes I encountered during the journey. After allowing time for proper acclimatization, I spent three days and three nights at around 4,500 metres above sea level, giving myself the best possible chance of photographing the area under ideal conditions.”
“This image was captured during the final moments of sunset. After one last burst of light, the landscape gradually took on magenta tones, wrapping the volcanoes and the high-altitude lakes in a particularly special atmosphere. The original capture was a 360-degree aerial panorama made from 33 individual exposures. I later refined the framing from the full panorama to concentrate the final composition on the volcanoes, the light, and the shapes of the landscape,” he concluded.
This year’s competition drew 4,084 entries from photographers in 93 countries.
Open category winners
Amateur Photographer of the Year: Tomás Sánchez Ruiz