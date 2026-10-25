Environment

23 dazzling panoramic images from the 2026 Epson International Pano Awards

A sweeping view of our beautiful planet.

By Popular Science Team

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Wutimet Bunyasirisith, Thailand - The Emerald Arch Over Lofoten, Skagsanden Beach, Lofoten, Norway
“The Emerald Arch Over Lofoten.” Southeast Asia Open Photographer of the Year. Skagsanden Beach, Lofoten, Norway. Credit: Wutimet Bunyasirisith / The 17th Epson International Pano Awards

When limited to a 3:2 aspect, your photographs can miss the full beauty of a place. Panoramic photos capture whole landscapes, sweeping cityscapes, and the entirety of a night’s sky.

The Epson International Pano Awards celebrate the huge beauty of panoramic with stunning images from Chile to Iceland and New Zealand to New York City. Landscape and aerial Photographer Daniel Viñé Garcia of Spain took top honors as the Open Photographer of the Year for a beautiful photo (seen below) at the Parinacota Volcano in Chile.

rose-colored sky above lakes and snow-capped peaks
“The Sleeping Giant”
Open Aerial winner and RAW Planet Award
Parinacota, Chile
Credit: Daniel Viñé Garcia / The 17th Epson International Pano Awards Daniel Viñé Garcia

“Parinacota Volcano was one of the main photographic goals of my trip to Chile,” Garcia said in a statement. “Rising to more than 6,300 metres, its distinctive snow-covered cone has an almost perfect symmetry that immediately reminded me of volcanoes such as Mount Fuji. Beside it stands Pomerape, another giant reaching more than 6,200 metres, together forming one of the most impressive landscapes I encountered during the journey. After allowing time for proper acclimatization, I spent three days and three nights at around 4,500 metres above sea level, giving myself the best possible chance of photographing the area under ideal conditions.”

“This image was captured during the final moments of sunset. After one last burst of light, the landscape gradually took on magenta tones, wrapping the volcanoes and the high-altitude lakes in a particularly special atmosphere. The original capture was a 360-degree aerial panorama made from 33 individual exposures. I later refined the framing from the full panorama to concentrate the final composition on the volcanoes, the light, and the shapes of the landscape,” he concluded.

This year’s competition drew 4,084 entries from photographers in 93 countries.

milky way
“Cathedral of Starlight”
Open Nature/Landscape
El Peñón, Argentina
Credit: Daniel Viñé Garcia / The 17th Epson International Pano Awards Daniel Viñé Garcia
milky way over lakes and snow
“My Perfect Night”
Open Nature/Landscape
Antofalla, Argentina
Credit: Daniel Viñé Garcia / The 17th Epson International Pano Awards Daniel Viñé Garcia

Open category winners

milky way over mountains
“Double arch on Milford Sound”
Open Nature/Landscape winner
Milford Sound, New Zealand
Credit: Mikel Iraeta / The 17th Epson International Pano Awards Mikel Iraeta
grid city from above
“Center of the Cosmos”
Open Built Environment winner
New York, USA
Credit: Xuecheng Liu / The 17th Epson International Pano Awards Xuecheng Liu

Amateur Photographer of the Year: Tomás Sánchez Ruiz

green aurora swirling above snow-covered mountains and landscape
“Double Arch Over Stokksnes”
Amateur Nature/Landscape winner
Vestrahorn Beach, Iceland
Credit: Tomás Sánchez Ruiz / The 17th Epson International Pano Awards TOMAS SANCHEZ
green aurora swirling above snow-covered mountains
“Wonderful Reflections”
Amateur Nature/Landscape
Vestrahorn Beach, Iceland
Credit: Tomás Sánchez Ruiz / The 17th Epson International Pano Awards Tomás Sánchez Ruiz
the ceiling and flags of ornate building interior
“Westminster Abbey”
Amateur Built Environment
Westminster Abbey, London, England
Credit: Tomás Sánchez Ruiz / The 17th Epson International Pano Awards Tomás Sánchez Ruiz

Amateur category winners

birds fly above pink-ish waterway
Journey of Life”
Amateur Aerial winner
Lake Magadi, Kenya
Credit: Xuejun Long / The 17th Epson International Pano Awards XUEJUN LONG
large spiral staircase
“Stairs from Earth to Heaven”
Amateur Built Environment winner
Valencia, Spain
Credit: Sebastián Cantos Navalon / The 17th Epson International Pano Awards Sebastián Cantos Navalon

Special awards

four rhinos chase birds
“The Rugby Players”
Epson Digital Art Prize
Nyeri, Kenya
Credit: Preeti and Prashant Chacko / The 17th Epson International Pano Awards Preeti and Prashant Chacko
sunset near glaciers and ice
“Antarctic Nights”
The Curator’s Award
Antarctica
Credit: Max Terwindt / The 17th Epson International Pano Awards Max Terwindt
eight whales swim up to water. diver in background
“Between Giants”
Highest Scoring Vertical Image
Indian Ocean, Mauritius
Credit: Szabi Nemeth / The 17th Epson International Pano Awards Szabi Nemeth
road meets in an x pattern in middle of urban area
“X marks the spot in Shanghai”
Highest Scoring Gigapixel Image
Shanghai, China
Credit: Vitaly Golovatyuk / The 17th Epson International Pano Awards Vitaly Golovatyuk
layered roads at night
“Urban Arteries at Dusk”
Finalist
Damansara, Malaysia
Credit: Chee Gin Tan / The 17th Epson International Pano Awards Chee Gin Tan
milky way over desert
“Silent Guardians of Lake Dowerin”
Finalist
Western Australia
Credit: Ow Terence / The 17th Epson International Pano Awards Ow Terence
mist settles on waterway as birds stand
“Setsuri”
Finalist
Setsuri, Hokkaido, Japan
Credit: Francis Leslie Zabala / The 17th Epson International Pano Awards Francis Leslie L. Zabala
milky way over desert landscape
“The Celestial Handover – Moonset and the Rising Milky Way”
Finalist
Western Australia
Credit: Ow Terence / The 17th Epson International Pano Awards Ow Terence
whales in arctic seas with ice
“Arctic Breath in midnight sun”
Finalist
Greenland
Credit: Viet Bui Xuan / The 17th Epson International Pano Awards Viet Bui Xuan
winding highways
“The root of the city”
Finalist
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Credit: Ow Terence / The 17th Epson International Pano Awards Ow Terence
fireworks and paper lanterns in the sky
: “Realeasing Wishes”
Finalist
Chiang Mai, Thailand
Credit: Joseph Goh / The 17th Epson International Pano Awards JOSEPH GOH-INFINITUDE
volcano filled with clouds at golden hour
“The Awakening of Bromo Volcano”
Finalist
Bromo Volcano, Indonesia
Credit: Le Hong Ha / The 17th Epson International Pano Awards Le Hong Ha

You can find the full set of 2026 winning and runner-up photographs on the Epson International Pano Awards website.

 
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