This year's flu season looks like a bad one—and it could be coming early

This is how widespread (though not how severe) the flu is as of Thanksgiving week.

When it comes to flu season, the only thing we can be absolutely certain of is this: it will happen every year. We are notoriously bad at predicting pretty much everything about influenza, including the timing and severity of the season, so we rely on small clues to try to get ahead of the virus. And so far, this year’s hints are pointing to particularly nasty—and early—flu season. So get your shots now, people.

Here’s what we know so far:

The southern hemisphere was hit hard, and we likely will be too

As the countless stories about flu season have no doubt reminded you, every year the World Health Organization has to make a call about what should go in the annual influenza vaccine. They look at how the virus has evolved so far, how it’s been spreading, how effective prior shots were, and so on and so forth until they make their best guesstimate. Influenza evolves so quickly that the virus is often quite different when it finally reaches the U.S.

Since the southern hemisphere has their flu season a few months before we do, it can sometimes be useful to look at how they’ve been doing. This year it’s especially useful, because we’re both using the exact same vaccine. And so far, it hasn’t been looking good.

Australia has had record-high numbers of cases and hospitalizations or deaths. A group of top National Institutes of Health officials wrote a memo last week in the New England Journal of Medicine warning U.S. medical professionals about the outbreaks. Our friends down under had 215,280 cases by mid-October (toward the end of their flu season), which far outweighs the 59,022 cases they saw during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. Part of the problem is that this year’s vaccine is only about 10 percent effective against Australia’s predominant flu strain.

Even in good years, we only get to around 40 to 60 percent effectiveness. No vaccine is ever perfect. But because herd immunity helps keep the virus at bay to some degree, having a particularly low success rate means far more people will get sick and die.

There are more cases than normal so far

The Centers for Disease Control has an entire division devoted exclusively to tracking influenza. They monitor a number of different metrics, trying to suss out how the season is developing with the hopes that they can help the nation better prepare itself.

Right now, we’re seeing an uptick in what’s called “influenza-like illness,” (ILI) plus a wider geographic spread than in previous years. ILI quantifies how much influenza activity we’re seeing in a state, as measured by how many more cases than average there are of people with flu-like symptoms. That means temperatures over 100°F plus a cough and/or sore throat. Isolated but severe outbreaks can sometimes skew this metric, even if the rest of the state is having a quiet season. That’s where the geographic spread comes in. It doesn’t measure severity, but it shows how widespread the virus actually is.

They’re each useful metrics in their own way, and right now they both seem to indicate higher-than-average flu activity.

Here's what the geographic data looks like so far this season in comparison to the last two. The final week, number 47, is the last week of November, which is the latest data available.