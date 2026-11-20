Psychedelics such as ketamine and psilocybin continue to show promise as alternative treatments for mental health issues like anxiety and depression. Although they’re commonly associated with mind-altering trips and sometimes confounding experiences, recent research indicates small doses may provide an opposite outcome. In a study published today in the journal Science Advances, researchers show that psychedelics may actually improve decision making in certain situations.

The team’s experiment was straightforward. After supplying lab mice with small amounts of ketamine or psilocybin, neuroscientists exposed them to a simple, sensory-based training exercise. Each mouse was tasked with identifying which of two sites contained a reward based on light pulses emitted from either location. Researchers then compared their decisions with a control group of mice who didn’t receive either psychedelic.

While the untreated rodents performed moderately well, they often made mistakes like returning to a specific location no matter the light cue. However, the mice treated with ketamine or psilocybin appeared to rely less on repetition and more on sensory observations. As a result, they had fewer errors and found the location more effectively.

“These findings reveal how psychedelics reduce the reliance on habits and repetitive choices, which may explain part of their therapeutic effect,” Benjamin Scott, a Boston University psychologist and study co-author, said in a statement.

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) have remained the most commonly prescribed anxiety and depression medications for decades, but they often come with caveats. Patients usually take SSRIs for weeks before experiencing any relief, and they must take them consistently for indefinite periods of time. Meanwhile, about 30 percent of people with depression are resistant to SSRIs, which makes treatment much more difficult. Another benefit is that the effects of ketamine and psilocybin are much easier to map in the brain compared to SSRIs, even after a half century of research.

“We know a great deal about how psychedelics affect the nervous system,” said Scott.

On a molecular level, psychedelics bind to receptors on neurons, protective neural cells called glia, and likely other cells. Once attached, the effects compound throughout the brain by altering cellular activity, circuits, and neuroactivity. Psilocybin works with serotonin receptors to influence how information is processed. In contrast, ketamine is a dissociative psychedelic that functions as an antagonist to specific receptors.

“The discovery we report in this paper is that these two drugs have similar pro-cognitive effects, at least in mice performing a simple task,” Scott explained. “Both drugs strengthen the influence of sensory evidence on choices and reduce the effect of bias.”

The study’s authors do note some potentially negative effects, as well. Although a mouse’s accuracy improved, the correct decisions sometimes came more slowly than before they took the psychedelics. Scott said this may logically translate to impacts on human reaction times, which could be a problem during activities like driving a car or playing sports. Despite this, the team is still confident in what psychedelics have already accomplished for patients, as well as what that could mean in the future. Scott cited existing evidence of patients reporting noticeable, long-lasting improvements after a single dose of psilocybin.

“This is dramatically different than today’s first-line drugs for depression,” he added.