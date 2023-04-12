We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

April showers bring May flowers and, judging by the weather, April has certainly lived up to its wet reputation. That means yard work will abound this spring and you will need the right tools for the job. From getting rid of fallen winter leaves or getting around to pressure washing the deck, Greenworks has you covered with up to 47% off power tools on Amazon.

We know a good Greenworks deal when we see one. Their discounted snow blowers blew our minds in December, and the company’s 13 Amp 20-Inch Corded Snow Thrower remains our best budget snow blower pick. With all that in mind, we feel confident in the Greenworks 16-Inch Reel Lawn Mower with Grass Catcher, which is 47% off on Amazon. A 16-inch cutting path allows you to cover a larger area faster, and a built-in bag catches the grass you cut down. You can even use the mower to mulch your garden. The 10-inch front wheels and two-inch rear rollers make it easy to traverse thick grass and uneven ground, and it doesn’t use gas, making it quiet and easy to use. You can adjust the mower height from 1 1/8″-2 1/4″ to get perfectly cut grass that will make the neighbors envious.

If you have a larger yard, the Greenworks Pro 80V 21″ Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower, with two included 2.0Ah batteries and 30-minute rapid charger, is on sale for $344.49, 31% off its $499 OG price. You get a 21-inch cutting path and a Trubrushless motor that gives you more torque, more power, a quieter operation, a longer runtime, and a longer motor life.

Grass may regrow when you cut it, but deals like this don’t always resurface. Take advantage before someone else plucks them up.

