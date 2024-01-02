Prepare for any storm ahead with 37% off this Jackery solar generator
Keep the lights on when electric lines go down with this powered-up Jackery solar generator that's on sale at Amazon.
While not everyone enjoyed a white Christmas, no flakes by December doesn’t always mean no winter wonderland. Many years, there’s a good chance the first major snow will happen sometime in the New Year. And that time for the East Coast might be a big winter storm this weekend. It’s this unpredictability that makes a generator a purchase for all seasons. Luckily, Jackery—who makes some of our favorite solar generators—is offering its fantastic Explorer 2000 PRO portable power station for a whopping 37% off.
Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO Portable Power Station $1,199 (Was $1,899)
According to our review, this generator is a great backup power source for people who live in blackout-prone areas or on an off-grid worksite. It’s also light for road trippers and van-lifers. It’s extremely user-friendly, and output ports ensure you can plug in a wide range of devices and electrical equipment. Its functions are highly intuitive, and the digital display is easy to understand. Like other Jackery generators, the Explorer 2000 PRO is incredibly durable, too.
