Make fall cleanup a breeze with 20% off Greenworks tools at Amazon
Don't let your leaves turn into a soppy, buggy mess with these Greenworks tools at Amazon.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Fall leaves are fun to jump into, but it’s an entirely different story when it rains and you’re left with a pile of soggy detritus that doubles as a five-star hotel for bugs. Stop the development of the bug hotel with up to 20 percent off Greenworks tools at Amazon.
Greenworks 7 Amp 160 MPH/150 CFM Single Speed Electric Blower $29.50 ($49.99)
Greenworks
This lightweight leafblower produces a formidable 160 MPH wind speed to easily remove debris and dust from your yard and garage. There’s virtually no vibration for better handling and less fatigue compared to gas-powered leaf blowers. A cord lock prevents accidental unplugging, and a three-year warranty covers any factory-based problems.
Don’t let this deal blow away from you—take advantage of it before it disappears.
Here are more tool deals that will help make your yard the envy of the neighborhood:
- Greenworks 40V 24″ Cordless Hedge Trimmer, Tool Only $59.49 (Was $69.99)
- Greenworks 40V 16″ Cordless Electric Lawn Mower + 40V Sweeper (150 MPH), 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $283.23 (Was $328.99)
- Greenworks 2000 Max PSI @ 1.1 GPM (13 Amp) Electric Pressure Washer $150.83 (Was $135.09)
- Greenworks 40V (185 MPH / 340 CFM / 75+ Compatible Tools) Cordless Brushless Leaf Blower / Vacuum, 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $202.49 (Was $249.99)
- Greenworks PRO 16-Inch 80V Cordless String Trimmer (Attachment Capable), Battery Not Included $143.65 (Was $169)
- Greenworks 40V 10″ Cordless Tiller / Cultivator, 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $227.24 (Was $299)
- DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit $99 (Was $179)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw $108 (Was $159)
- WILD BADGER POWER 26cc Weed Wacker $138.25 (Was $159.99)