SHARE

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Fall leaves are fun to jump into, but it’s an entirely different story when it rains and you’re left with a pile of soggy detritus that doubles as a five-star hotel for bugs. Stop the development of the bug hotel with up to 20 percent off Greenworks tools at Amazon.

Greenworks 7 Amp 160 MPH/150 CFM Single Speed Electric Blower $29.50 ($49.99)

A Greenworks leafblower on a blue and white background

Greenworks

SEE IT

This lightweight leafblower produces a formidable 160 MPH wind speed to easily remove debris and dust from your yard and garage. There’s virtually no vibration for better handling and less fatigue compared to gas-powered leaf blowers. A cord lock prevents accidental unplugging, and a three-year warranty covers any factory-based problems.

Don’t let this deal blow away from you—take advantage of it before it disappears.

Here are more tool deals that will help make your yard the envy of the neighborhood:

Amanda Reed
Amanda Reed

Amanda Reed is a commerce updates writer at Popular Science. She makes sure all product round-ups are up-to-date, shares deals happening all over the internet, and reviews various gizmos and gadgets.

Outdoor Gear
amazon
Commerce
deals
reviews